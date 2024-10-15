Lenovo CEO - get ready for a new era of hybrid AI for all

The head of the world’s biggest PC maker has laid out its aims for a powerful, intelligent AI future.

Speaking in his opening keynote at the Lenovo Tech World 2024 event in Bellevue, company chairman and CEO Yuanqing Yang, noted how, "we use the power of AI to preserve the most cherished experiences.”

"It's all about using AI to build a smarter future, together, for all,” he added, “Lenovo believes AI is real, it's not a fleeting trend, it’s not an inflated bubble."

Hybrid AI

In a wide-ranging keynote that featured guest appearances from the likes of AMD CEO Dr Lisa Su, Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Yang outlined how AI is already improving the quality of life for individuals, delivering higher productivity for enterprises and protecting a more sustainable planet.

“This is a time of amazing productivity gains on the horizon,” he said, “a time of a fundamental paradigm shift in our industry, and a time to re-imagine the future for AI, to work not only in the cloud, but at our fingertips, and within our own organizations.”

Yang stated the company still believes the future lies in a future of “hybrid AI” - an idea Lenovo first put forward a year ago, but one he says is still pertinent today.

This vision sees enterprise foundation models, and the private cloud, co-exist with a public foundation model and public cloud - all complimenting the others to deliver “enhanced outcomes for different customer needs”, Yang declared.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Future / Mike Moore)

Lenovo was also been keen to push the AI PC industry, which is set to explode over the next few years, with Yang saying the company is, “only the beginning of our journey”.

“Our core concept is, one personal AI, multiple devices,” he said, “ to deliver a cross-device, cross-ecosystem, seamless and secure user experience.”

Overall, Yang struck an unsurprisingly positive note about the future of AI, with Lenovo showcasing use cases ranging from creating a digital twin of a thousand-year-old wooden pagoda for mixed reality experiences, to creating digital avatars for ALS sufferers to give them a voice.

“Lenovo is optimistic about the new opportunities that will be unleashed by AI,” he declared.

"We stand on the brink of a new era, defined by AI, we have the opportunity to tackle some of the world’s biggest challenges…Imagine a world where technology and humanity thrive side by side - this is not just a dream, but it is within our grasp, if we choose to act, with a vision of smarter AI for all."