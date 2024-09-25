Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang — working with AI will soon be just like onboarding new employees

Bringing AI agents into the workforce will soon be as common as onboarding human employees, as they work together to make businesses smarter and more efficient, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has predicted.

Speaking at the recent Dreamforce 2024 event in San Francisco, Huang noted how integrating AI into the workplace will soon feel a lot more natural, as agents and assistants become a common sight in businesses everywhere.

In a fireside chat at the event, Huang told Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff that AI agents won’t replace human workers, but instead augment them, boosting productivity by removing time-consuming tasks such as data entry, freeing employees up for more productive work.

Onboarding AI

“It’s going to be a lot more like onboarding an employee than writing software,” Huang said, “It’s going to be a lot more like introducing and welcoming a team member, who will help you do something…and you’ll communicate with that person and with that agent, and explain what is the mission, show it examples and what the output would look like."

AI agents were a major theme at Dreamforce 2024, as Salesforce took the wraps off its new Agentforce platform, a collection of AI-powered offerings looking to help businesses across the board.

The event also saw Nvidia and Salesforce announce a partnership that will bring together the Nvidia AI platform with Agentforce to provide even more powerful and useful insights and productivity boosts for workers, with Nvidia’s NIM microservices and NeMo offering customized models alongside the Salesforce platform AI tools.

This could be particularly useful in high-stakes situations such as crisis management, where a company might need to rapidly scale customer service interactions in case of a product recall or service outage, or allow for real-time adjustment of delivery dates in the case of extreme weather situations.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Elsewhere, Benioff and Huang joked about their respective usage of AI, with the Salesforce CEO saying he sometimes uses ChatGPT as a therapist, with the Nvidia chief replying, “It must be working - you look pretty chill.”

Quizzed by Benioff on what keeps him motivated, Huang replied that the opportunity offered by this period of rapid AI innovation was all he needed.

“I can’t really tell whether I’m running for food or running away from being food, but I’m running all the time, and I don’t know where that comes from,” he said.

“I realize that our company is in a once-in-a-lifetime position to be able to make a real contribution,” Huang added. “We now have the instruments, the tools, this capability called artificial intelligence, that will solve all of those other problems that we’ve been excited about ever since we were kids.”

“Nobody should miss the next decade…you’re not going to want to miss this movie."