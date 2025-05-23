I write about AI for a living and I haven’t seen AI video as realistic as Veo 3 before, here are the 9 best examples

Realistic lip-synced Veo 3 videos are flooding social media

It's going to be hard to spot fake videos from now on

Veo 3 has a one-month free trial for US users

Google launched Veo 3, its new AI video generator, at the recent Google I/O event. Google DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis introduced it with the words, "We’re emerging from the silent era of video generation," because with Veo 3, you can add synchronized sound to your AI videos with ease.

As well as character dialogue with lip-syncing, the sound effects in Veo 3 also include ambient noise that matches the video. Of course, there have been graphical improvements in Veo 3 as well, including better physics, improved typography, and better prompt understanding.

This means you can produce video clips of people talking that are so realistic it’s hard to tell that they aren't real, as the examples here show.

How to try Veo 3 for free

You can try Veo 3 yourself, if you are in the US, using a one-month free trial, however going beyond the one month trial will set you back $249.99 a month as part of an AI Ultra subscription. That subscription also gives you access to Google Flow, its new filmmaking tool, which helps you combine Veo 3 clips into one cohesive story.

Of course, people have been quick to jump on Veo 3 video, and my social feeds have been awash with great examples that are hard to tell from real video clips. Here are the nine best examples I’ve seen from X.com:

1. Street interview

From: @minchoi

This is perhaps the most impressive example of Veo 3 creating a realistic video for a street interview that didn’t happen:

Google Veo 3 realism just broke the Internet yesterday.This is 100% AI10 wild examples:1. Street interview that never happened pic.twitter.com/qdxZVhOO3GMay 22, 2025

2. Pharmaceutical commercial

From: @PJaccetturo

You can imagine the uses in the corporate world for Veo 3. This is a great example of how various Veo 3 clips can be combined together.

I used to shoot $500k pharmaceutical commercials. I made this for $500 in Veo 3 credits in less than a day.What’s the argument for spending $500K now?(Steal my prompt below 👇🏼) pic.twitter.com/4UH43EXDuxMay 22, 2025

3. We can talk!

From: @arikuschnir



What's more refreshing than seeing AI characters realising they have the power of speech?

WE CAN TALK! I spent 2 hours playing with Veo 3 @googledeepmind and it blew my mind now that it can do sound! It can talk, and this is all out of the box... pic.twitter.com/ufplpcZWbqMay 20, 2025

4. How much wood, would a woodchuck chuck…

From: @bkvenn



The eternal question of how much wood a woodchuck could chuck, if it could chuck wood, but voiced in various different AI scenes:

AI video just made a huge leap with Google Veo 3. Creatives are going to have a field day. We’ve jumped from Commodore 64 to the first PC on the timeline. pic.twitter.com/oW8WTBWf9cMay 21, 2025

5. Action scene (Warning: NSFW language, violence)

From: @Diesol

Veo 3 can handle tough action scenes, I wonder if Jason Statham is feeling nervous today?

Created with Google Flow. Visuals, Sound Design, and Voice were prompted using Veo 3 text-to-video.Welcome to a new era of filmmaking. pic.twitter.com/E3NSA1WsXeMay 21, 2025

6. The reptilian rock star

From: @fabianstelzer

This one isn’t meant to be realistic, it was created with the prompt: “1990s VHS footage of a music television feature about a reptilian rockstar from alpha centauri”, but I thought it was a great example of combining science fiction with reality.

first run of Veo 3, a few clips based on this prompt:1990s VHS footage of a music television feature about a reptilian rockstar from alpha centauri this is all raw/straight out of veo3. SOUND ON! incredible how it nails the VHS texture. just incredible pic.twitter.com/goIZTEeTArMay 22, 2025

7. Stand up comedian

From: @fofrAI

This is a good example of Veo 3 capturing natural human reactions:

NO WAY. It did it. And, was that, actually funny?Prompt:> a man doing stand up comedy in a small venue tells a joke (include the joke in the dialogue) https://t.co/GFvPAssEHx pic.twitter.com/LrCiVAp1BlMay 20, 2025

8. Imagine if AI characters became aware they were living in a simulation!

From: @HashemGhaili

A bit of existential anguish here as AI characters decide to ask for better prompts from their creators.

I did more tests with Google's #Veo3. Imagine if AI characters became aware they were living in a simulation! pic.twitter.com/nhbrNQMtqvMay 21, 2025

9. Fortnite streamer

From: @mattshumer_

Not only did Veo 3 create this Fortnite clip, but it also created the streamer talking about it:

Uhhh... I don't think Veo 3 is supposed to be generating Fortnite gameplay pic.twitter.com/bWKruQ5NoxMay 21, 2025