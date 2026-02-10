58% of Brits faced significant online risk in 2025 – increased AI usage is reducing digital trust

Microsoft report shows 58% of UK citizens faced major online risks in 2025

Teens worry about cyberbullying, older generations fear fraud, AI misuse drives new concerns

Microsoft expands Family Safety tools, youth-led AI research, and digital literacy initiatives

In 2025, most citizens in the UK experienced at least one major cybersecurity risk, with fraud and cyberbullying being some of the most prevalent types of online risks these days.

This is according to Microsoft’s Global Online Safety Survey 2026 (UK edition), which was published in the country on Safer Internet Day 2026 (February 10).

Based on a survey of nearly 15,000 teens (13-17) and adults, conducted over the summer and across 15 countries, Microsoft found that 58% of UK respondents experienced “at least one significant online risk” last year.

Teens are taking initiative

While teens are mostly worried about cyberbullying (38%), older generations (Gen X and Baby Boomers) are primarily concerned with fraud.

At the center of this sharp increase is - you guessed it - Generative Artificial Intelligence (GenAI). Nowadays, 28% of UK respondents use it weekly, up from 9% just three years ago, and thus they understand its impact.

Therefore, many are afraid that cybercriminals can use AI to supercharge scams (84%), deepfakes (84%), and data privacy fraud (83%). At the same time, they are having an increasingly hard time spotting AI-generated content. Confidence in identifying deepfakes has sunk to a historic low of just 19%.

But there is good news, too. Almost three quarters (72%) of UK teens who experienced online harm talked to someone about it, and two-thirds (69%) took action, either by blocking people, or closing their accounts.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“Year on year, the research has told a story of evolving online safety risks and of the real-world impact,” Microsoft said in its report. “In 2026, the call to action is more urgent than ever—unless industry can deliver safe and age-appropriate experiences, young people risk losing access to technology.”

To tackle the problem, Microsoft said it was doubling down on “safety-by-design”, expanding its Family Safety tools, facilitating youth-led AI research initiatives, and promoting its new digital literacy resources.

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!

And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.