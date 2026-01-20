Marathon will officially launch on March 5, 2026, for PC, PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S

After numerous delays, Bungie has finally announced a new release date for its first-person, sci-fi extraction shooter, Marathon.

One month after confirming a release window, following an indefinite delay, Bungie's long-awaited game will officially launch on March 5, 2026, for PC, PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S at $39.99 / £34.99/ €34.99.

A new gameplay trailer has also been released, introducing players to Gantry, the MIDA faction agent they'll meet on Tau Ceti, as well as the stacked English-language voice cast of Marathon.

The ensemble includes the likes of Red Dead Redemption 2's Roger Clark, Baldur's Gate 3 stars Jennifer English, Neil Newbon, and Samantha Béart, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33's Ben Starr, and many more.

Marathon will be available in Standard and Deluxe Editions across all platforms, with cross-play and cross-save, and preorders are available now on Steam, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.

Pre-ordering Marathon grants players access to rewards, including weapon cosmetics, an emblem, and a background for Marathon at launch, plus additional rewards for Destiny 2 when they link their Bungie.net account.

The Marathon Standard Edition provides access to all gameplay updates, like maps, Runner shells, and events, as the year progresses, and preordering grants the ZERO STEP 004 CE Tactical Sidearm Style, ZERO STEP RC Weapon Charm, ZERO STEP SHIFT Weapon Sticker, APOGEE INTERCEPT Background, and APOGEE INTERCEPT Emblem.

The Destiny 2 rewards include UESC Echo-type Shell Exotic Ghost, UESC Rover Exotic Ship, and UESC Sprinter Exotic Sparrow.

The Deluxe Edition will cost $49.99 / £49.99 / €49.99 and includes all Standard Edition content, 1x Premium Rewards Pass Voucher, 200 SILK Rewards Pass Tokens, the MIDNIGHT DECAY Misriah 2442 Pump Shotgun Style, MIDNIGHT DECAY Overrun AR Style, and four Runner Shell cosmetics: MIDNIGHT DECAY Vandal Shell Style, MIDNIGHT DECAY Destroyer Shell Style, MIDNIGHT DECAY Assassin Shell Style, and MIDNIGHT DECAY Thief Shell Style.

A Collector's Edition has also been revealed and is available now at the Bungie Store, which features a 1/6-scale Thief Runner Shell statue, collectible miniature WEAVEworm, embroidered patch, postcards, digital rewards, and more.

Two versions are available, one features no game code for $170 and €177 in Europe, while the other is available for all platforms and includes a copy of the game for $229.99 / €236.99.

