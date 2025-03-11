'I'm like Gemma – I'm in the dark': Severance star Dichen Lachman shares disappointing filming update for the popular Apple TV+ show's third season

News
By
published

Exclusive: 'I don't have any insider information'

A close up of Gemma sitting down in Severance season 2 episode 7
Dichen Lachman has no idea when Severance season 3 will start filming (Image credit: Apple TV Plus)
  • Severance star Dichen Lachman doesn't know when filming will begin on season 3
  • Director/producer Ben Stiller has confirmed its scripts are being written
  • Lachman hopes to find out when it'll start shooting before the end of March

It appears that Severance actor Dichen Lachman has more in common with her character Gemma/Ms. Casey than we realized.

Indeed, speaking exclusively to TechRadar, Lachman revealed she had no idea when filming on the hugely popular Apple TV Original's third season will commence. That's in spite of the sci-fi mystery thriller's director/producer Ben Stiller confirming that work is underway of season 3's scripts.

Hope springs eternal, though, for anyone who might be disappointed by that update. With the final episode of Severance season 2 set to debut on March 21, Lachman said she's due to attend a post-season 2 finale event in LA on March 22. She hopes, then, to learn more about Severance season 3's filming schedule in the near future.

Gemma standing in an elevator that's going to go down in Severance season 2 episode 7

Please try to enjoy this disappointing season 3 filming update, everyone (Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

"I'm so in the dark!" Lachman told me with a smile. "I'm very much like Gemma in that respect. It's like art imitating life that's imitating art. I'm very separated from the rest of the cast. You know, most of them live in New York, but I'm here in London.

"I'm sure there's stuff going on, but I'm not like privy to it," Lachman added. "Maybe when I see them in late March, I'll get some little tidbits. But yeah, I don't have any insider information."

When will Severance season 2 episodes 9 and 10 be released on Apple TV+?

Gemma kneeling over a table writing thank you cards in Severance season 2 episode 7

Will Gemma be rescued from her Lumon purgatory in season 2's final two episodes? (Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

We don't know when principal photography will start on Severance's third season, but we do know when season 2's last couple of episodes will air on Apple TV+.

If you're in the US, you'll be able to watch episode 9 on one of the world's best streaming services at 6PM PT / 9PM ET on Thursday, March 13. The season 2 finale will be released at the same time one week later, too – i.e., at 6PM PT / 9PM ET on Thursday, March 20.

UK viewers can tune into season 2's last two episodes at 1AM GMT on March 14 and March 21. That's an hour earlier than this season's first eight episodes, which is down to the clocks going forward in the US.

As for Australian fans, one of the best Apple TV+ shows' next two chapters will be available from 12PM AEDT on March 14 and March 21.

I'm expecting season 2's final two installments to be explosive and shocking affairs – and you can bet that I'll be covering them in-depth once they've launched on Apple's streaming service. So, be sure to check back in with TechRadar this Friday and the next for a breakdown (and more theories!) about one of 2025's hottest TV shows.

You might also like

TOPICS
Tom Power
Senior Entertainment Reporter

As TechRadar's senior entertainment reporter, Tom covers all of the latest movies, TV shows, and streaming service news that you need to know about. You'll regularly find him writing about the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Star Wars, Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus, and many other topics of interest.

An NCTJ-accredited journalist, Tom also writes reviews, analytical articles, opinion pieces, and interview-led features on the biggest franchises, actors, directors and other industry leaders. You may see his quotes pop up in the odd official Marvel Studios video, too, such as this Moon Knight TV spot.

Away from work, Tom can be found checking out the latest video games, immersing himself in his favorite sporting pastime of football, reading the many unread books on his shelf, staying fit at the gym, and petting every dog he comes across. Got a scoop, interesting story, or an intriguing angle on the latest news in entertainment? Feel free to drop him a line.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Helly and Mark looking confused and worried in Severance season 2 episode 3
Severance director Ben Stiller says work is underway on season 3's scripts – and he hopes it won't take three years to make
Mark S holding a red ball while smiling and sitting down in Severance season 2
Severance season 2: release date, trailer, confirmed cast, plot synopsis, and more news on the hit Apple TV Plus show's return
Harmony Cobel standing in a snowy parking lot at night in Severance season 2
Severance star Patricia Arquette says Harmony Cobel's loyalty to Lumon will be tested in season 2: 'There's a desire to be loved by them and also punish them'
Mark S standing in a sterile white walled room in Severance season 2
Severance creator 'has a sense' of what the Apple TV Plus show's final scene will be – and how many seasons would be 'ideal' to reach it
Tramell Tillman smiles next to balloons with Mark Scout&#039;s face
I just saw a sneak peek of Severance season 2 and Lumon's newest employees raise a lot of questions
An extreme close-up shot of Mark standing in a Lumon hallway in Severance season 2 episode 5
'It puts him in danger': Severance creator Dan Erickson discusses that big Mark 'reintegration' moment in season 2 episode 5 of the popular Apple TV Plus show
Latest in Apple TV +
A close up of Gemma sitting down in Severance season 2 episode 7
'I'm like Gemma – I'm in the dark': Severance star Dichen Lachman shares disappointing filming update for the popular Apple TV+ show's third season
Seth Rogen as Matt Remick looking worried in The Studio.
The Studio already has 100% on Rotten Tomatoes – here are 3 more highly-rated comedies to watch before it's released on Apple TV+
Harmony Cobel standing a dock in Severance season 2 episode 8
Severance season 2 episode 8 just revealed four big details about Harmony Cobel's past – and spawned two new theories about Cold Harbor and Kier Eagan
Uma Thurman looks out of a window and looks serious
Apple TV+ sells an Original thriller series to a rival streaming service for the first time, despite it starring Uma Thurman
A close up of Gemma/Ms Casey standing in an elevator in Severance season 2
Severance season 2 episode 7 ending explained: what happened to Gemma, who is Doctor Mauer, Chikhai Bardo meaning, and more big questions answered
A close up of Brother Day smiling while bathed in sunlight in Foundation season 2
Foundation season 3 isn't out yet on Apple TV+, but a fourth season is reportedly on the way with a new showrunner
Latest in News
An Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 on a table with its retail packaging
Nvidia RTX 5060 GPU spotted in Acer gaming PC, suggesting rumors of imminent launch are correct – and that it’ll run with only 8GB of video RAM
Indiana Jones talking to a friend in a university setting with a jaunty smile on his face
New leak claims Indiana Jones and the Great Circle PS5 release will come in April
A close up of the limited edition vinyl turntable wrist watch from AndoAndoAndo
This limited-edition timepiece turns the iconic Technics SL-1200 turntable into a watch, and I want one
A close up of Gemma sitting down in Severance season 2 episode 7
'I'm like Gemma – I'm in the dark': Severance star Dichen Lachman shares disappointing filming update for the popular Apple TV+ show's third season
OpenAI
OpenAI wants to help your business build its next generation of AI agents
The main character from Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet performing a jump attack on a robot enemy.
Neil Druckmann reveals new details about Naughty Dog's Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet, says it's 'a game about faith and religion' and wants players to be 'lost' and 'confused'
More about apple tv plus
Seth Rogen as Matt Remick looking worried in The Studio.

The Studio already has 100% on Rotten Tomatoes – here are 3 more highly-rated comedies to watch before it's released on Apple TV+
Harmony Cobel standing a dock in Severance season 2 episode 8

Severance season 2 episode 8 just revealed four big details about Harmony Cobel's past – and spawned two new theories about Cold Harbor and Kier Eagan
Scam alert

Fake jobs and phone calls: How Americans lost $12.5 bn to fraud in 2024
See more latest
Most Popular
Scam alert
Fake jobs and phone calls: How Americans lost $12.5 bn to fraud in 2024
Indiana Jones talking to a friend in a university setting with a jaunty smile on his face
New leak claims Indiana Jones and the Great Circle PS5 release will come in April
OpenAI
OpenAI wants to help your business build its next generation of AI agents
An Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 on a table with its retail packaging
Nvidia RTX 5060 GPU spotted in Acer gaming PC, suggesting rumors of imminent launch are correct – and that it’ll run with only 8GB of video RAM
The main character from Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet performing a jump attack on a robot enemy.
Neil Druckmann reveals new details about Naughty Dog's Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet, says it's 'a game about faith and religion' and wants players to be 'lost' and 'confused'
A hand reaching out to touch a futuristic rendering of an AI processor.
Business investors are positive about AI’s impact on the economy
A close up of the limited edition vinyl turntable wrist watch from AndoAndoAndo
This limited-edition timepiece turns the iconic Technics SL-1200 turntable into a watch, and I want one
Image of Asus VU34WCIP monitor
Asus might have just changed the display game for good with three new air-purifying monitors - and one of them is ultrawide
security
Ransomware gangs allegedly hit two major US healthcare firms, 300,000 patients have data stolen
Cece Carroway (Sara Silva), Caroline Merteuil (Sarah Catherine Hook), and Lucien Belmont (Zac Burgess) in Cruel Intentions.
Cruel Intentions has been canceled after one season on Prime Video, but I'm not surprised by its cruel fate