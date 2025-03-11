Severance star Dichen Lachman doesn't know when filming will begin on season 3

Director/producer Ben Stiller has confirmed its scripts are being written

Lachman hopes to find out when it'll start shooting before the end of March

It appears that Severance actor Dichen Lachman has more in common with her character Gemma/Ms. Casey than we realized.

Indeed, speaking exclusively to TechRadar, Lachman revealed she had no idea when filming on the hugely popular Apple TV Original's third season will commence. That's in spite of the sci-fi mystery thriller's director/producer Ben Stiller confirming that work is underway of season 3's scripts.

Hope springs eternal, though, for anyone who might be disappointed by that update. With the final episode of Severance season 2 set to debut on March 21, Lachman said she's due to attend a post-season 2 finale event in LA on March 22. She hopes, then, to learn more about Severance season 3's filming schedule in the near future.

Please try to enjoy this disappointing season 3 filming update, everyone (Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

"I'm so in the dark!" Lachman told me with a smile. "I'm very much like Gemma in that respect. It's like art imitating life that's imitating art. I'm very separated from the rest of the cast. You know, most of them live in New York, but I'm here in London.

"I'm sure there's stuff going on, but I'm not like privy to it," Lachman added. "Maybe when I see them in late March, I'll get some little tidbits. But yeah, I don't have any insider information."

When will Severance season 2 episodes 9 and 10 be released on Apple TV+?

Will Gemma be rescued from her Lumon purgatory in season 2's final two episodes? (Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

We don't know when principal photography will start on Severance's third season, but we do know when season 2's last couple of episodes will air on Apple TV+.

If you're in the US, you'll be able to watch episode 9 on one of the world's best streaming services at 6PM PT / 9PM ET on Thursday, March 13. The season 2 finale will be released at the same time one week later, too – i.e., at 6PM PT / 9PM ET on Thursday, March 20.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

UK viewers can tune into season 2's last two episodes at 1AM GMT on March 14 and March 21. That's an hour earlier than this season's first eight episodes, which is down to the clocks going forward in the US.

As for Australian fans, one of the best Apple TV+ shows' next two chapters will be available from 12PM AEDT on March 14 and March 21.

I'm expecting season 2's final two installments to be explosive and shocking affairs – and you can bet that I'll be covering them in-depth once they've launched on Apple's streaming service. So, be sure to check back in with TechRadar this Friday and the next for a breakdown (and more theories!) about one of 2025's hottest TV shows.