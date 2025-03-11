- Severance star Dichen Lachman doesn't know when filming will begin on season 3
- Director/producer Ben Stiller has confirmed its scripts are being written
- Lachman hopes to find out when it'll start shooting before the end of March
It appears that Severance actor Dichen Lachman has more in common with her character Gemma/Ms. Casey than we realized.
Indeed, speaking exclusively to TechRadar, Lachman revealed she had no idea when filming on the hugely popular Apple TV Original's third season will commence. That's in spite of the sci-fi mystery thriller's director/producer Ben Stiller confirming that work is underway of season 3's scripts.
Hope springs eternal, though, for anyone who might be disappointed by that update. With the final episode of Severance season 2 set to debut on March 21, Lachman said she's due to attend a post-season 2 finale event in LA on March 22. She hopes, then, to learn more about Severance season 3's filming schedule in the near future.
"I'm so in the dark!" Lachman told me with a smile. "I'm very much like Gemma in that respect. It's like art imitating life that's imitating art. I'm very separated from the rest of the cast. You know, most of them live in New York, but I'm here in London.
"I'm sure there's stuff going on, but I'm not like privy to it," Lachman added. "Maybe when I see them in late March, I'll get some little tidbits. But yeah, I don't have any insider information."
When will Severance season 2 episodes 9 and 10 be released on Apple TV+?
We don't know when principal photography will start on Severance's third season, but we do know when season 2's last couple of episodes will air on Apple TV+.
If you're in the US, you'll be able to watch episode 9 on one of the world's best streaming services at 6PM PT / 9PM ET on Thursday, March 13. The season 2 finale will be released at the same time one week later, too – i.e., at 6PM PT / 9PM ET on Thursday, March 20.
UK viewers can tune into season 2's last two episodes at 1AM GMT on March 14 and March 21. That's an hour earlier than this season's first eight episodes, which is down to the clocks going forward in the US.
As for Australian fans, one of the best Apple TV+ shows' next two chapters will be available from 12PM AEDT on March 14 and March 21.
I'm expecting season 2's final two installments to be explosive and shocking affairs – and you can bet that I'll be covering them in-depth once they've launched on Apple's streaming service. So, be sure to check back in with TechRadar this Friday and the next for a breakdown (and more theories!) about one of 2025's hottest TV shows.
As TechRadar's senior entertainment reporter, Tom covers all of the latest movies, TV shows, and streaming service news that you need to know about. You'll regularly find him writing about the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Star Wars, Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus, and many other topics of interest.
An NCTJ-accredited journalist, Tom also writes reviews, analytical articles, opinion pieces, and interview-led features on the biggest franchises, actors, directors and other industry leaders. You may see his quotes pop up in the odd official Marvel Studios video, too, such as this Moon Knight TV spot.
Away from work, Tom can be found checking out the latest video games, immersing himself in his favorite sporting pastime of football, reading the many unread books on his shelf, staying fit at the gym, and petting every dog he comes across. Got a scoop, interesting story, or an intriguing angle on the latest news in entertainment? Feel free to drop him a line.
