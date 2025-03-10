Netflix releases a killer new trailer for You season 5 but my favorite character is missing from Joe's final chapter

You season 5 could be the best season yet.

After Netflix offered glimpses at serial killer Joe Goldberg's (Penn Badgley) bloody final chapter with an ominous first image and a short teaser trailer, the streaming service has finally dropped an official two-minute trailer for You season 5.

Joe's deadly journey is coming to an end with You season 5 as his murderous escapades in Los Angeles, San Francisco, and London see him return to where it all began in New York City.

The trailer teases "the killer finale you never saw coming" and going off the clip alone, I think You season 5 has promise to become the best season yet even though my favorite character Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti) isn't around to make Joe's life a nightmare.

In the trailer for one of the best Netflix shows, the book-loving killer is back in New York aka "the greatest city in the world," with his You season 4 love interest Kate Lockwood (Charlotte Ritchie). Now that Kate is the powerful leader of her father's company, Joe has emerged from the shadows and gone under the spotlight as he reveals: "Fame definitely took a bit of getting used to, but to live happily ever after, you had to bury your old self."

However, his "perfect life" is threatened when his dark past is splashed all over the media and a young woman called Bronte (Madeline Brewer) comes to work at his new bookstore.

What else happens in the You season 5 trailer?

While the new trailer also teases a new rivalry between Joe and his twin sisters-in-law Raegan and Maddie Lockwood (Anna Camp), some familiar faces from Joe's past also make an appearance as the devious protagonist has made himself a whole lot of enemies that are out now out get him.

So, who could be seeking their vengeance this time around? Well, student-turned-detective Nadia (Amy-Leigh Hickman) from You season 4 is seen in the trailer after being sent to prison for a crime Joe committed and there's also Annika (Kathryn Gallagher) from the first season, a social media influencer who was friends with Joe's ex-girlfriend Beck (Elizabeth Lail). Both Beck and her best friend Peach (Shay Mitchell) were murdered by Joe and now she's onto him.

(Image credit: Netflix)

You season 5 will premiere globally on Netflix on April, 24.

You season 5 cast: Penn Badgley, Charlotte Ritchie, Madeline Brewer, and more

(Image credit: Netflix)

Newcomers joining the likes of series regulars Badgley and Ritchie are Madeline Brewer as Bronte, "an enigmatic and free-spirited playwright who comes to work for Joe Goldberg at his bookstore" and Anna Camp as Joe's twin sisters-in-law Raegan and Maddie Lockwood.

Griffin Matthews also joins the cast as Teddy Lockwood, Joe's brother-in-law, and Baby Reindeer star Nava Mau as Detective Marquez. Amy-Leigh Hickman returns to You season 5 as Nadia and Kathryn Gallagher reprises her season 1 role of Annika.