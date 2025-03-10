'We could not achieve that with puppetry or animatronics': Joe and Anthony Russo didn't want to build real-life robots for The Electric State for two big reasons

News
By
published

Exclusive: 'It's really important for live-action actors to have other actors to work off'

Michelle and Kid Cosmo watching a video projected onto a screen in Netflix&#039;s The Electric State movie
The Electric State's Kid Cosmo robot isn't a real, fully-functioning android (Image credit: Netflix)
  • The Electric State directors have revealed why they didn't use animatronic robots
  • Joe and Anthony Russo say it would've been too expensive to make them
  • The pair's comments come amid reports that the Netflix movie cost over $300 million

The Electric State's directors have revealed why the forthcoming Netflix movie doesn't actually have any robots in it – and it's all down to money.

Speaking ahead of the film's release this Friday (March 14), Joe and Anthony Russo said it would've been too expensive to make every single android that appears in the sci-fi flick.

To combat this, the pair and the film's sizable crew utilized a combination of visual effects (VFX) and motion capture (mocap) performance work to bring the movie's robot ensemble to life. It's a tactic that the Russo brothers say they really got to grips with in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame – the last Marvel movies they directed and, at the time of publication, are two of the three highest-grossing films of all-time.

Michelle aims her gun as she stands next to some robot mascots in The Electric State film

The Electric State's robot contingent vastly outnumbers its human cast (Image credit: Netflix)

"There are so many robots that, if we went with animatronics, it would've cost five times as much to make," Joe Russo said when I asked why they didn't create real-world versions of the robots that popular one of March's new Netflix movies. "Having worked on [Infinity War and Endgame villain] Thanos, we also have a good sense of what's required to get great mocap performance.

"It's really important for live-action actors to have other actors to work off of," he continued. "We had an incredible troupe of mocap actors who were trained to move like the robots, say their lines, and create that chemistry with Chris [Pratt, who plays John Keats] and Millie [Bobby Brown, who portrays Michelle].

You're actually getting more human performance within the robots themselves

Anthony Russo, The Electric State co-director

"It was a very layered process. We would record the voice actors before we began shooting. Then, we had the mocap actors listen to the voice actors' recordings and perform the robot parts. When we were done shooting and were layering on the VFX, we brought the voice actors in again so they could see their character fully fleshed out and then re-record their lines."

John stepping onto Herman's right hand during a battle in Netflix's The Electric State movie

I can see why the at-time gigantic Herman wasn't created, but still... (Image credit: Netflix)

"Our movie explores the idea that you can find humanity in technology, and you can find inhumanity in humans," Anthony Russo interjected. "So, it was very important to us to bring a strong human texture to the robots. I don't know if we could've achieved that through animatronics.

"When we work with mocap actors, we're capturing all the subtleties of their body language, the way they move, and their emotions," he continued. "When we record our voice actors, we're doing a similar thing. We're capturing their body language and facial expressions, so all of that information goes to our animators as they create the robots. You're actually getting more human performance within the robots themselves that we couldn't have achieved with puppetry or animatronics."

Hey, big spender

Michelle and John hiding in an underground storage facility in Netflix's The Electric State movie

"Wait, our new Netflix movie cost how much!?" (Image credit: Netflix)

Keeping the cost down on a film like The Electric State makes a lot of sense. After all, moviemaking is becoming an increasingly expensive outlay for many studios, including Netflix.

That didn't stop the Russos and Netflix from reportedly throwing cash at the movie, mind you. According to articles published by Puck News and World of Reel last June, The Electric State cost an eyewatering $320 million to produce.

Per early critical reactions, that titanic expenditure hasn't paid dividends. Indeed, in my review of The Electric State, I called it "another subpar non-Marvel project to add to the Russo brothers' library of movie and TV show misfires" and "a pale imitation of nostalgia-fuelled sci-fi flicks with richer human stories at their core". At the time of publication, its abject 23% Rotten Tomatoes critical score suggests many of my fellow reviewers agree. Don't expect to see it join our best Netflix movies guide, then.

Such terribly-received Netflix Movie Originals aren't a cause for concern for the world's best streaming service, though. Per Variety, Netflix's chief financial officer Spencer Neuman says the streaming giant is set to spend an astronomical $18 billion on content in 2025. That's an 11% jump up from last year's spending.

The long and short of it, then, is that Netflix will continue to churn out movies and shows no matter how they perform critically and commercially. So, don't be surprised if (and it's a big if!), despite its rubbish reviews, The Electric State becomes one of Netflix's most-watched original films ever and a sequel is quickly greenlit.

You might also like

Tom Power
Senior Entertainment Reporter

As TechRadar's senior entertainment reporter, Tom covers all of the latest movies, TV shows, and streaming service news that you need to know about. You'll regularly find him writing about the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Star Wars, Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus, and many other topics of interest.

An NCTJ-accredited journalist, Tom also writes reviews, analytical articles, opinion pieces, and interview-led features on the biggest franchises, actors, directors and other industry leaders. You may see his quotes pop up in the odd official Marvel Studios video, too, such as this Moon Knight TV spot.

Away from work, Tom can be found checking out the latest video games, immersing himself in his favorite sporting pastime of football, reading the many unread books on his shelf, staying fit at the gym, and petting every dog he comes across. Got a scoop, interesting story, or an intriguing angle on the latest news in entertainment? Feel free to drop him a line.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Millie Bobby Brown&#039;s Michelle armed with a paint gun while standing next to some robots in Netflix&#039;s The Electric State movie
The Electric State could have been a great Netflix sci-fi movie, but it's just more evidence that it's Marvel or bust for the Russo brothers
A van drives along a highway while a giant destroyed robot decays next to it in The Electric State movie
The Russo Brothers' new Netflix movie The Electric State looks like the robot odyssey I've been waiting for in the official trailer
Michelle, Keats, and Doctor Amherst looking unimpressed and worried in The Electric State
Netflix drops trailer for The Electric State, and I'm getting serious District 9 vibes
Sam Wilson holding Captain America&#039;s shield in front of a truck at night in Captain America: Brave New World
'Our goal is to make the best movie possible': Captain America: Brave New World director and producer address the Marvel film's extensive reshoots and poor test screening rumors
Peter Parker swings through New York wearing his Future Foundation suit in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man
'It took the time that it took': Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man producers explain why it's taken so long for the Marvel TV show to be released on Disney Plus
A collage image of Smart Hulk looking somber in Avengers: Endgame and Sam Wilson looking worried in Captain America 4
'It didn't feel like it needed him': Captain America: Brave New World producer defends decision not to include Bruce Banner and The Hulk in Marvel's first movie of 2025
Latest in Netflix
Michelle and Kid Cosmo watching a video projected onto a screen in Netflix&#039;s The Electric State movie
'We could not achieve that with puppetry or animatronics': Joe and Anthony Russo didn't want to build real-life robots for The Electric State for two big reasons
Peter looks to the side with the city skyline behind him in The Night Agent season 2
3 Netflix shows I stopped watching and wouldn't go back to
Owen Hendricks looks at something off camera in The Recruit season 2.
Netflix cancels spy thriller The Recruit, and I know which show to blame
Millie Bobby Brown&#039;s Michelle armed with a paint gun while standing next to some robots in Netflix&#039;s The Electric State movie
The Electric State could have been a great Netflix sci-fi movie, but it's just more evidence that it's Marvel or bust for the Russo brothers
Isla Gordon smiles with her arms on her hips as two basketball players stand behind her in Running Point.
Running Point is a Netflix slam dunk – here are 3 more sports comedy shows with over 80% on Rotten Tomatoes to enjoy next
Michelle, Keats, and Doctor Amherst looking unimpressed and worried in The Electric State
Netflix drops trailer for The Electric State, and I'm getting serious District 9 vibes
Latest in News
Q Acoustics Q SUB80, QSUB100 and QSUB120 subwoofers
Q Acoustics wants to bring the bass to your post-Oscars movie catch-up
Hospital
Major Oracle outage hits US Federal health record systems
Samsung Galaxy A56 display
Samsung’s new budget handsets are getting One UI 7 before the Galaxy S24 Ultra, and I’m as confused as you are
iPad Pro 13-inch 2024 on a table
The OLED iPad Pro is reportedly less popular than expected – and that could mean these changes to Apple's OLED iPad plans
Sam Porter cradles a baby
Death Stranding 2: On the Beach trailer confirms June release date and an even more harrowing post-apocalyptic world
The Ray-Ban Meta Coperni smart glasses
The new Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses design is an expensive disappointment
More about netflix
Peter looks to the side with the city skyline behind him in The Night Agent season 2

3 Netflix shows I stopped watching and wouldn't go back to
Millie Bobby Brown&#039;s Michelle armed with a paint gun while standing next to some robots in Netflix&#039;s The Electric State movie

The Electric State could have been a great Netflix sci-fi movie, but it's just more evidence that it's Marvel or bust for the Russo brothers
Workers at computers in an office

Cybersecurity workers aren't massively happy with their employers - but they are being paid pretty well
See more latest
Most Popular
Workers at computers in an office
Cybersecurity workers aren't massively happy with their employers - but they are being paid pretty well
Nvidia logo on a dark background
Nvidia's GeForce graphics driver woes continue for some users, despite 572.75 hotfix's overclock and black screen promises
Garmin Fenix 8 AMOLED watch on wrist
Garmin owners were confused about 13.35 software update for Fenix 8, here's what actually happened
An AI face in profile against a digital background.
Worried about DeepSeek? Well, Google Gemini collects even more of your personal data
Samsung Galaxy A56 display
Samsung’s new budget handsets are getting One UI 7 before the Galaxy S24 Ultra, and I’m as confused as you are
iPad Pro 13-inch 2024 on a table
The OLED iPad Pro is reportedly less popular than expected – and that could mean these changes to Apple's OLED iPad plans
Chrome icon on Android
The US government still wants Google to sell off Chrome
Q Acoustics Q SUB80, QSUB100 and QSUB120 subwoofers
Q Acoustics wants to bring the bass to your post-Oscars movie catch-up
The Ray-Ban Meta Coperni smart glasses
The new Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses design is an expensive disappointment
Hospital
Major Oracle outage hits US Federal health record systems