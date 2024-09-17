How to watch Agatha All Along online: stream the WandaVision spin-off from anywhere

Watch Agatha All Along online

Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), the meddlesome witch of WandaVision, returns to the MCU for spooky spin-off Agatha All Along. You can watch Agatha All Along online from Wednesday, September 18 in the US and Canada.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Release date: Weds, Sept 18 Time: 9pm ET / 6pm PT / 2am BST (Thurs) / 11am AEST (Thurs) Global stream: Disney Plus

Agatha finds that the spell binding her to Westview, New Jersey has become distorted. So, when witchcraft-loving goth “Teen” (Heartstopper’s Joe Locke) helps her break free, he and Agatha head off down the perilous Witches’ Road alongside a disparate collection of witches.

Those prepared to join Agatha’s new coven include Jennifer Kale (Sasheer Zamata), Alice Wu-Gulliver (Ali Ahn), 450-year-old Sicilian witch Lilia (Pose actress Patti LuPone), and Rio Vidal (Aubrey Plaza).

So, pull up a broom as we explain everything you could want to know about how to watch Agatha All Along online with a subscription to Disney Plus.

How to watch Agatha All Along online

Agatha All Along cast

Kathryn Hahn as Agatha Harkness

Joe Locke as Teen

Miles Gutierrez-Riley as Teen’s boyfriend

Patti LuPone as Lilia Calderu

Aubrey Plaza as Rio Vidal

Sasheer Zamata as Jennifer Kale

Ali Ahn as Alice Wu-Gulliver

Emma Caulfield Ford as Dottie

Debra Jo Rupp as Sharon Davis

David Payton as Herb

David Lengel as Phil Jones

Asif Ali as Norm

Amos Glick as Dennis

Kate Forbes as Evanora Harkness

Okwui Okpokwasili as TBC

Maria Dizzia as TBC

Paul Adelstein as TBC

Agatha All Along trailer

Agatha All Along full episode schedule

Episode 1: Wednesday, September 18

Episode 2: Wednesday, September 18

Episode 3: Wednesday, September 25

Episode 4: Wednesday, October 2

Episode 5: Wednesday, October 9

Episode 6: Wednesday, October 16

Episode 7: Wednesday, October 23

Episode 8: Wednesday, October 30

Episode 9: Wednesday, October 30

What is the Agatha All Along release date and time? Two spine-tingling episodes of Agatha All Along land on Disney Plus in the US and Canada on Wednesday, September 18 at 6pm PT / 9pm PT. In countries like the UK and Australia, the show will be available at 2am BST / 11am AEST from Thursday morning on September 19.

Can I watch Agatha All Along for free? Sadly, there's no longer a Disney Plus free trial. But Disney Plus often offers new subscribers tempting sign-up offers so it's worth checking the Disney Plus website for any deals.

What else should I know about Disney+?

Agatha All Along is the latest in a string of exciting new releases exclusive to Disney Plus, following on from The Acolyte, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Ms. Marvel, and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. There's plenty more to come too, with Eyes of Wakanda due to land on the streamer later this year.

You'll also find National Geographic documentaries, Disney and Pixar classics, the entire Star Wars saga and every season of The Simpsons.

Star on Disney Plus, meanwhile, has seen the amount of content available through Disney Plus more than double, with a particular eye on more grown-up shows. Some of the best Star on Disney Plus shows include How To Die Alone, Snowfall, Only Murders in the Building, and Solar Opposites. And parents won’t have to worry about their kids accidentally seeing inappropriate content, as Star includes a slew of parental control features to ensure the service stays as family-friendly as ever.

Star on Disney Plus is available in the UK, most of Europe, and other select markets like Australia and New Zealand - but not in the US, where the media giant's Hulu service already has very similar ground covered.

So, what devices can you watch Disney Plus on? The streaming service has apps for iOS and Android (of course) and is available to watch online via the likes of Amazon Fire TV Stick, PS4, Xbox One and Roku streaming devices.