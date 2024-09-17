How to watch Agatha All Along online: stream the WandaVision spin-off from anywhere
Toil and trouble await Agatha along the Witches’ Road
Watch Agatha All Along online
Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), the meddlesome witch of WandaVision, returns to the MCU for spooky spin-off Agatha All Along. You can watch Agatha All Along online from Wednesday, September 18 in the US and Canada.
|Release date: Weds, Sept 18
|Time: 9pm ET / 6pm PT / 2am BST (Thurs) / 11am AEST (Thurs)
|Global stream: Disney Plus
Agatha finds that the spell binding her to Westview, New Jersey has become distorted. So, when witchcraft-loving goth “Teen” (Heartstopper’s Joe Locke) helps her break free, he and Agatha head off down the perilous Witches’ Road alongside a disparate collection of witches.
Those prepared to join Agatha’s new coven include Jennifer Kale (Sasheer Zamata), Alice Wu-Gulliver (Ali Ahn), 450-year-old Sicilian witch Lilia (Pose actress Patti LuPone), and Rio Vidal (Aubrey Plaza).
So, pull up a broom as we explain everything you could want to know about how to watch Agatha All Along online with a subscription to Disney Plus.
How to watch Agatha All Along online
You can watch Agatha All Along online with Disney Plus from Wednesday, September 18. There are nine episodes with the last two due to drop on Halloween.
Plans typically cost from $7.99/£4.99/AU$13.99 a month.
But until September 27, you can secure three months of Disney membership for just $1.99/mo, a good idea ahead of the planned October 17 price hike. The same deal applies in the UK, too.
Agatha All Along cast
- Kathryn Hahn as Agatha Harkness
- Joe Locke as Teen
- Miles Gutierrez-Riley as Teen’s boyfriend
- Patti LuPone as Lilia Calderu
- Aubrey Plaza as Rio Vidal
- Sasheer Zamata as Jennifer Kale
- Ali Ahn as Alice Wu-Gulliver
- Emma Caulfield Ford as Dottie
- Debra Jo Rupp as Sharon Davis
- David Payton as Herb
- David Lengel as Phil Jones
- Asif Ali as Norm
- Amos Glick as Dennis
- Kate Forbes as Evanora Harkness
- Okwui Okpokwasili as TBC
- Maria Dizzia as TBC
- Paul Adelstein as TBC
Agatha All Along trailer
Agatha All Along full episode schedule
- Episode 1: Wednesday, September 18
- Episode 2: Wednesday, September 18
- Episode 3: Wednesday, September 25
- Episode 4: Wednesday, October 2
- Episode 5: Wednesday, October 9
- Episode 6: Wednesday, October 16
- Episode 7: Wednesday, October 23
- Episode 8: Wednesday, October 30
- Episode 9: Wednesday, October 30
What is the Agatha All Along release date and time?
Two spine-tingling episodes of Agatha All Along land on Disney Plus in the US and Canada on Wednesday, September 18 at 6pm PT / 9pm PT. In countries like the UK and Australia, the show will be available at 2am BST / 11am AEST from Thursday morning on September 19.
Can I watch Agatha All Along for free?
Sadly, there's no longer a Disney Plus free trial. But Disney Plus often offers new subscribers tempting sign-up offers so it's worth checking the Disney Plus website for any deals.
What else should I know about Disney+?
Agatha All Along is the latest in a string of exciting new releases exclusive to Disney Plus, following on from The Acolyte, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Ms. Marvel, and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. There's plenty more to come too, with Eyes of Wakanda due to land on the streamer later this year.
You'll also find National Geographic documentaries, Disney and Pixar classics, the entire Star Wars saga and every season of The Simpsons.
Star on Disney Plus, meanwhile, has seen the amount of content available through Disney Plus more than double, with a particular eye on more grown-up shows. Some of the best Star on Disney Plus shows include How To Die Alone, Snowfall, Only Murders in the Building, and Solar Opposites. And parents won’t have to worry about their kids accidentally seeing inappropriate content, as Star includes a slew of parental control features to ensure the service stays as family-friendly as ever.
Star on Disney Plus is available in the UK, most of Europe, and other select markets like Australia and New Zealand - but not in the US, where the media giant's Hulu service already has very similar ground covered.
So, what devices can you watch Disney Plus on? The streaming service has apps for iOS and Android (of course) and is available to watch online via the likes of Amazon Fire TV Stick, PS4, Xbox One and Roku streaming devices.
