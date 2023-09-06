Don't flounder – you can now get Disney Plus for $1.99 a month for the next three

There might have been less of a song and dance about a specific "Disney Plus Day" this year, but the streaming service is still maintaining its pattern of a ridiculously good annual Disney Plus deal alongside what it has dubbed its "blockbuster September".

Once again, you can secure a discounted Disney Plus price and pay just $1.99/£1.99/€1.99/CA$1.99 a month. This is available for new and returning customers for the first three months of their subscription, saving a total of 75% across the period.

This coincides with the arrival of some exciting new titles including The Little Mermaid, Elemental, Welcome to Wrexham season 2, Loki season 2, and the latest Star Wars original, Ahsoka.

The deal is available in the US and other territories around the globe, with prices varying dependent on which country you are subscribing from.

Limited time only Disney Plus deal in full:

Disney Plus returns with its fairytale $1.99 deal, allowing new and returning customers get a discount of 75% every month for the first three months of their subscription, thereafter rates will auto-renew to standard rates based on where you are. Saving a total of $18 across the period, now is the time to lock in with tons of new shows landing in September. Deal expires September 20 at 11.59pm PT.

Keep in mind the $1.99 rate is only applicable for your first three months. Thereafter, your Disney Plus membership will auto-renew at the current monthly rate in your region e.g. $7.99 (With Ads in the US) / £7.99 / €8.99 / CA$11.99 a month.

What is arriving on Disney Plus for blockbuster September?

Whether you managed to catch it in movie theaters or have been waiting for its inevitable premiere on Disney Plus, fans of Disney's animated classics can now bask in the live action remake of The Little Mermaid, starring Halle Bailey, Jonah Hauer-King, and Melissa McCarthy. The remake arrives on September 6 along with the launch of the $1.99 deal – that means you can watch it right this second!

Later in the month, you'll be able to stream another excellent movie currently only available to watch in theaters. Pixar's latest triumph, Elemental, will be streaming on Disney Plus from September 13.

(Image credit: Pixar/Disney)

Marvel fans should look out for adorable shorts with the arrival of I Am Groot season 2 from today, while those who are a fan of cosying up with a National Geographic doc can watch Animals Up Close with Bertie Gregory on September 13. Marvel fans can get excited for Loki season 2, coming next month on October 6.

For Disney Plus subscribers outside of the US, there are plenty of cool arrivals coming to the Star hub soon, too. Catch sight of Ryan Reynolds and his soccer team in season 2 of Welcome to Wrexham, with episodes dropping weekly from September 13. The Kardashians season 4 is coming on September 28.

All this alongside amazing hits already streaming like The Bear, Only Murders in the Building, and Avatar: The Way of Water.