WordCamp Europe 2025 - all the latest news and updates as they happen

Europe’s biggest WordPress event is back - this time in the historic city of Basel, Switzerland. We are here to bring you all the latest news and insights from the event.

Several of the biggest names in website hosting, building, and growth are here including WordPress.com, Hostinger, Elementor, Bluehost, Google, and Yoast. There are some interesting talks taking place throughout the event on everything from development and community to content and website design. On day 2, we will also hear from Matt Mullenweg Co-Founder of WordPress and Mary Hubbard Executive Director of WordPress.

So, if WordPress websites are your thing, keep this page bookmarked to find all the latest updates from WordCamp Europe 2025.