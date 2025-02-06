The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 could be as slim as the Special Edition and still support the S Pen

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 might lack a digitizer, allowing for a slimmer design

However, this would also require a redesign of the S Pen if Samsung's stylus is going to be supported

The phone is shaping up to be similar to the Z Fold Special Edition, but with added S Pen support

Recent leaks have suggested that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 might have a lot in common with last year’s Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition, including the same-size screens and the same 200MP main camera – but we’re now hearing about one area where the Z Fold 7 might have that previous foldable beat.

According to leaker @PandaFlashPro (via NotebookCheck), Samsung is working on an S Pen that will function without a digitizer in the display. A digitizer is a layer on the screen that registers stylus inputs, and removing it could allow the phone to be slimmer.

Indeed, removing the digitizer is exactly what Samsung did with the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition, which at just 10.6mm thick when folded and 4.9mm thick when unfolded is a fair bit slimmer than the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6. However, removing the digitizer from that phone also meant that Samsung had to remove S Pen support.

The ideal combination

If the company is working on a new kind of S Pen that doesn’t need a digitizer we could have the best of both worlds with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7: a slim design (though no slimmer than the Z Fold Special Edition according to this source) and support for the S Pen stylus.

We would take this claim with a pinch of salt, both because the source doesn’t mention the Z Fold 7 by name here – meaning that this new S Pen design could be intended for another phone – and because they don’t have much of a track record yet. But this isn’t the first time we’ve heard that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 might have a new S Pen design and no digitizer, so it could well be accurate.

We certainly hope so, because if everything we’ve heard about the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 so far does pan out then it could be quite an upgrade on the Z Fold 6 – a thinner phone with bigger screens, a better camera, and a more powerful chipset, yet perhaps with the same price tag.

We’ll likely find out in July, as that’s when we expect the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 to be unveiled.

