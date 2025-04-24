Bowers & Wilkins' new wireless headphones have a dedicated amp built-in, redesigned drivers, and spatial audio

The B&W Px7 S3 launch today, for $429 / £399 (about £830)

Built-in amp, redesigned drivers and dramatically improved ANC

Spatial audio, Auracast and lossless audio too

Bowers & Wilkins has launched, in its own words, "the most advanced and capable wireless headphone the brand has yet made", the Px7 S3.

Based on the very impressive PX7 S2 and PX7 S2e, the new headphones have re-engineered drive units, aptX adaptive and lossless audio, "greatly upgraded" ANC and an all-new design. And they have their own dedicated headphone amp inside, rather than the amp integrated into the chip platform, used by most headphones.

Let's start with that design. They're visibly slimmer than the PX7 S2e, and the carry case is more compact too. There's a redesigned arm mechanism and a new headband for a closer fit, and Bowers & Wilkins says it's improved the memory foam in the ear cups too. That means more comfort for longer listening, and the spec suggests you're going to want to spend a lot of time inside these over-ears.

We've been testing these headphones, so you don't need to wait for the full-fat, in-depth verdict: our Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S3 review is right there. Spoiler alert: it's five stars. But if you just want the low-down on what's inside, keep reading.

You can customize controls and personalize your headphones via the Music app. (Image credit: Bowers & Wilkins)

Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S3: key features and pricing

The Px7 S3 are a first for the brand: their 40mm biocellulose drivers are powered by a discrete headphone amp (though still built into the unit) that the firm says delivers more scale and energy than you get from the average setup in the best wireless headphones, where the amp isn't cutomized for the particular driver design.

Speaking of, the drivers have a redesigned chassis, voice coil, suspension and magnet that delivers lower coloration and distortion, improved resolution and "superior dynamics". As with previous models the drivers are slightly angled to ensure a consistent distance from each point of the drivers' surface to your ears and deliver a spacious stereo image.

In addition to spacious audio, the Px7 S3 also deliver spatial audio for the first time in a B&W headphone – or at least they will soon. The feature is coming as an over-the-air update later in 2025.

The Px7 SE have aptX Adaptive 24/96 and aptX Lossless for higher quality audio over Bluetooth, and their DSP delivers 24-bit / 96kHz sound quality. You can also use the headphones with wired connections: 3.5mm analogue and USB-C cables are included.

Bluetooth LE Audio and Bluetooth Auracast will come this year too, again as an over-the-air update.

The other big improvement here is in the active noise cancellation. According to the firm, "Bowers & Wilkins engineers are confident that Px7 S3 features the most powerful and effective active noise cancelling technology the brand has ever developed."

That's a big claim, but there are eight microphones located around the periphery of each earcup with two measuring the output of each drive unit, four monitoring the ambient noise around you, and two more for "outstanding" vocal clarity.

With ANC on you can expect 30 hours of battery, and a 15-minute quick charge will give you up to 7 hours of playback.

The Px7 S3 are available in most countries from today, 24 April, in a choice of Anthracite Black, Indigo Blue and Canvas White. They are $429 / £399 (we're waiting on Australian pricing, but the UK price translates to around AU$830).

However, the list of countries where it's launching today doesn't include the US. Due to "evolving market conditions" the North and Latin America date will be announced shortly.