These Bowers & Wilkins headphones are the complete audio package – now just AU$479

No sooner had we found some great discounts on headphones at Amazon last week (many of which are still available) the online retail giant has kicked off a fresh week with a sublime deal on the Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2e headphones.

It’s the first time we’ve seen a discount on the British hi-fi brand’s premium set of noise cancelling cans (at least on Amazon, anyway), making the 20% saving one to jump on if you’ve been eyeing up one of the best-looking and best-performing pairs in the business.

Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2e | AU$599.99 AU$479 at Amazon (save AU$120.99) Employing a subtle but significant stray from the ‘regular’ headphones look, the B&W Px7 S2e are simply stunning – the Forest Green colour is a particular highlight. They back up their style with genuine substance, delivering an incredibly detailed sound that will have you hearing your favourite songs in a whole new way. Bass production is solid too, and ANC comfortably competes with the best in this class.

We haven’t given the Px7 S2e a full review ourselves here at TechRadar, but our esteemed colleagues at What Hi-Fi? have, and in their review they boldly state the B&Ws are “tremendously detailed for wireless headphones at this level, able to surface finer details and communicate subtle dynamic shifts to an extent that is rare for their price.”

That's thanks in no small part to the heavily upgraded digital signal processing (DSP) over the Px7 S2 predecessor. We have reviewed that older pair, and we loved them, claiming them to offer significant amounts of sonic insight. The upgraded DSP in this 'e' pair allows them to be more versatile and fun.

If you're not entirely sold on the sound out of the box, then the Bowers & Wilkins Music app allows you to tweak the EQ settings, adjust the level of noise cancellation and you can even swap audio from whatever you're listening to through the headphones, to other compatible Bowers & Wilkins speakers you may own. The app also gives instant access to high-resolution music streaming services Tidal and Qobuz.

Battery life is good for the price at a claimed 30 hours and they come supplied with USB-C to USB-C and USB-C to 3.5mm cables for wired listening, which opens up the possibility for high-resolution audio from devices that don't support it via streaming.

We said in our Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2 review that their noise-cancellation tech could be beaten by the Sony XM5s, and our What Hi-Fi? colleagues maintain that's still the case with this newer model, but if you regularly commute by public transport, the Px7 S2e does indeed block out low end rumbles admirably.

We don’t expect this deal to last forever, so if you’ve been looking for a pair of seriously capable headphones, and a pair that will look a little more unique walking down the street, now’s the time to snap these up.