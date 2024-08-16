Can’t find great headphone deals during Afterpay Day? Amazon’s slashed up to 41% off some of our favourites

The bi-annual Afterpay Day sales continue in Australia, and I expected there to be a deluge of great headphone deals. Until now, my prayers have gone unanswered. Fortunately, the online retail behemoth that is Amazon has come to my aid – slashing up to 41% off a fantastic selection of top-performing pairs.

I’ve listed my top seven picks below, but you can head to Amazon’s full catalogue of headphones if you don’t see something you like.

Bose QuietComfort Headphones (Cypress Green) | AU$549 AU$349 (save AU$200) Serving up Bose’s legendary noise cancellation technology in an attractive package that’s comfortable enough to wear for longer listening sessions, the QuietComfort Headphones have been a mainstay in the world of premium headphones for a reason. The deal price here is on the Cypress Green colour – our favourite, to be honest – but you can pick up black, white or light blue for an extra AU$50.

Apple AirPods Max | AU$899 from AU$708 (save up to AU$191) If you’re an iPhone user, then nothing else comes close to the seamless connectivity of the AirPods Max. They also happen to sound fantastic and deliver incredibly effective noise-cancellation. The deal price here is on the Green pair, Blue is an extra dollar at AU$709, while Black and Pink can be yours for AU$759.

Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless | AU$549.95 AU$339 (save AU$210.95) If it’s stamina you’re after, the Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless have to be your number one option. Boasting 60 hours of playback time (that’s around double most of the other pairs on this list) they’ll keep going for as long as you can throw music at them. They’re exceptionally comfortable, deliver Sennheiser’s glorious signature sound and offer a number of customisable options in the companion app.

Bose QuietComfort SC | AU349 AU$297.46 (save AU$51.54) A modest saving, but we've tried distinguishing this SC pair from the 'standard' pair at the top of this list, and just can't seem to find anything. They’re only available in black, however, so if you prefer the more unique nature of a different colour, it’s best to steer clear. Otherwise, you still get Bose’s noise-cancelling tech and 24 hours of playback time.

EarFun Air Pro 3 | AU$134.95 AU$99.99 (save AU$34.96) Regularly considered one of the best cheap pairs of noise-cancelling earbuds, the EarFun Air Pro 3 perform well above their price. You get an astonishing 36 hours of total playback time with the case and incredibly effective ANC. It’s fair to say their sound isn’t true audiophile grade, but we can’t imagine many people will be disappointed. We also noticed an extra AU$20 off coupon on the listing, bringing them down to a truly affordable AU$79.99.

Sony WF-C500 | AU$149.95 AU$89 (save AU$60.95) If you can forgo ANC, the Sony WF-C500 are a fine choice. They serve up a fun, lively sound and a moderate 20-hour battery life. The fact they’re in-ear headphones inherently gives them noise isolation capabilities, so you may find you won’t miss ‘proper’ noise cancellation anyway.

Anker Soundcore Space One | AU$219.99 AU$135.99 (save AU$84) Like EarFun, Anker is another brand out to prove you don’t need to spend big to get great quality. As you’ll read in our Anker Soundcore Space One review , we found they deliver great battery life and ANC for the money, and that was at their full price. This 38% discount makes them almost a no-brainer.