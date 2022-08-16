Afterpay Day 2022: where and how to find the best deals for round two

Round two of Afterpay Day 2022 is on the horizon again, and some retailers are already offering big savings. Officially starting on Thursday, August 18 and ending on Sunday August 21, you can expect to grab some great bargains across a variety of electronics, appliances, homewares and more.

Is Thursday too far away? We’ve tracked down some of the retailers who’ve jumped the gun and started their Afterpay Day sale early, and we’ll keep you updated with more as they come through. Note that most of these deals will require you to pay with Afterpay – though much like previous Afterpay Days, you can expect some exceptions.

There’ll be a lot of deals to shift through, and TechRadar Australia’s team is here to help you track down the best offers on tech and everything in between. For now, though, we’ve listed some of the retailers with live offers, but be sure to bookmark this page as the tasty morsels will come through starting only on Thursday, August 18. Scroll through to find out how and where you can shop the best deals this time round.

Afterpay Day: top retailers with deals

What is Afterpay Day 2022? Afterpay Day 2022 happens twice a year in Australia, and is a massive online and instore sale. Across four days in both March and August, thousands of deals are up for grabs across multiple retailers, with discounts up to 70% off. Typically you will need to use Afterpay – a Buy Now Pay Later service – to score all these savings, though some offers pass right through the net and you can get the item outright. Better yet, deals aren’t limited to just one department – find savings across tech, appliances, homewares, fashion, beauty and more.

When is Afterpay Day 2022? The second instalment of Afterpay Day 2022 starts this Thursday, August 18 and will end on Sunday, August 21. That’s four days for you to dig through deals and find the best bargains. We’re here to help, and will be showcasing the best discounts on this page to make sure you don’t miss out.

Afterpay Day 2022: what retailers will have deals? While retailers like Target (opens in new tab), Big W (opens in new tab), Koala (opens in new tab) and Kogan (opens in new tab) all have their Afterpay Day sales already live, we don’t know all the retailers involved in this round. The previous Afterpay Day saw big retailers such as eBay, Myer and The Good Guys all offering deals across the four days. Bing Lee’s Afterpay Day landing page (opens in new tab) is now available but there are no deals in sight yet, so we can expect to see some deals from them too. We can also expect The Iconic, Dyson and Adore Beauty to step up – they too have been participants in previous Afterpay Day sales.

Afterpay Day 2022: best sales from last year

(opens in new tab) Apple MacBook Air M1 | 8GB RAM / 256GB SSD | AU$1,499 AU$1,253.75 on Wireless 1 eBay (AU$245.25 off) We’ve seen a 15% discount on what we call the best laptop in Australia (opens in new tab) during Afterpay Day sales twice now. It's rare to see such a big saving on Apple products, and we’ll be watching the Wireless 1’s eBay store again to see if it hits that price again.

(opens in new tab) Nintendo Switch | AU$469 AU$364.65 on Big W eBay (AU$104.35 off) Last Afterpay Day saw a massive AU$100 off the Nintendo Switch and we’re hoping we can find another great saving on this console during this sale. eBay has been where we historically find a good deal on the Switch, so we’ll be keeping an eye on it and the Nintendo Switch OLED.

(opens in new tab) Sony WH-1000XM4 | AU$395 AU$335.75 on The Good Guys eBay (AU$59.25 off) Back in March, Sony’s best headphones were on sale for 15% off through The Good Guys eBay store. Their improved noise cancellation and audio upscaling make them a great option for anyone looking to upgrade from the predecessors, but now it’s the XM5s that are the talk of the town. Whether we’ll see these new premium cans discounted is anyone’s guess, but keep a close watch on eBay to see if another deal pops up for the XM4 again – they’re still worth every penny.

(opens in new tab) LG 65-inch C1 OLED TV | AU$3,795 AU$2,885.25 on Bing Lee eBay (AU$909.75 off) Back in March, you could pick up this LG 65-inch C1 OLED TV with a huge saving of up to 24% through the Bing Lee eBay store. You had to be an eBay Plus member to save that total amount, but it was still a big saving and we’ll be watching to see if a similar deal pops up this round.

(opens in new tab) Dyson Outsize Total Clean | AU$1,399 AU$1,189.15 on The Good Guys eBay (save AU$209.85) While not the lowest price we’ve seen, the Good Guys eBay still offered a good 15% off the Dyson Outsize Total Clean back in March. It would really suck if there were no savings on vacuums this Afterpay Day, but we suspect that once the dust has settled, we’ll be able to find a few good bargains.

What is Afterpay? As mentioned above, Afterpay is a Buy Now Pay Later service. As explained by our colleagues at Mozo (opens in new tab), this isn’t an entirely new concept, as it’s reminiscent of more traditional lay-by services, the main exception being, you get your goods upfront. Afterpay is one of the largest Buy Now Pay Later services in Australia, and it allows customers to divide a single purchase into four interest-free fortnightly instalments. When using Afterpay, keep in mind that you will need to pay a AU$10 late fee if your repayments aren’t made in time.