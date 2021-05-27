Father's Day gift ideas 2021: the 10 best gifts for tech-savvy dads

Father's Day is just around the corner (Sunday, June 20, to be exact), and if you're looking for the perfect gift for dad, then we have you covered. We've scoured the internet to bring you the 10 best Father's Day gifts for tech-savvy dads.

Our gift guide includes a wide range of tech gifts at several different price points from brands like Apple, Amazon, Sony, and more. Whether he's a fitness fanatic, a movie and music lover, or someone who enjoys a good cup of coffee, our Father's Day gift guide has a device or appliance that's sure to make him smile from ear to ear.



It's also a fantastic time to snag a gift for dad, thanks to 4th of July sales that are happening right now. There's a good chance you'll find one of our gadgets or devices on sale, and we've listed the best prices for each product below.

The 10 best Father's Day gift ideas

The perfect fitness companion for dad, the Fitbit Charge 4 is a fantastic activity tracker with added smartwatch perks. The ultra-slim activity tracker has all the essentials covered, such as heart rate, steps, and sleep, and if dad likes to go for a swim, he can even take this waterproof device for a dip. The Charge 4 also helps with everyday stress with guided breathing sessions based on your heartbeat.

The Sony WH1000XM4 headphones claim to be the best noise-canceling headphones on the market, offering industry-leading digital noise cancellation technology. Whether dad is traveling, walking, or in a busy office, the Sony headphones will adapt to the sounds around him and adjust background noise accordingly. The Bluetooth headphones also deliver powerful audio that can be easily controlled with the touch sensor. The Sony headphones provide up to 30-hours of battery life with quick charging if he needs a fast recharge.





Smart displays are truly useful and they don’t even need to be connected to other smart devices to make the best use of them – and the Echo Show 5 is one of the best you can get your dad. The 5-inch smart home display has Amazon Alexa built-in which allows you to ask questions, set reminders, play music, watch videos, and more completely hands-free. The Echo Show is also compatible with other smart home devices so you can adjust your lights, set the temperature, and turn on your TV - all with the command of your voice. You can also use the display as a digital photo frame and ask Alexa to show any picture or album.

For the father that likes to cook, get him the hottest kitchen gadget, the Anova Sous Vide. Sous Vide is a method of cooking that involves preparing food in pouches, submerged in water that's held at a precisely controlled temperature. To use a sous vide, he just has to fill a pot with water, set the desired temperature and time, and dad can cook everything (meat, souffle, carrots) to perfection. The compatible app allows him to cook remotely, so he doesn't have to stay in the kitchen, waiting for the food to cook. Dad will also have access to over 1,000+ recipes as well as videos and guides for each recommended meal.

Doesn’t the best dad in the world deserve the best Bluetooth speaker money can buy? If that’s what you’re after, the Sonos Roam stands head and shoulders above the rest. It sounds incredible, serving up living room-worthy sound from a portable device that can be used both indoors and out. That means it’s the perfect speaker if your dad loves to entertain, or if he just appreciates high-fidelity sound. He won’t have to worry about it getting knocked about at a party either – it’s durable with an IP67 rating and can withstand more than a few spills.

Give dad the gift of convenience and silence with the best-selling AirPods Pro. The truly wireless earbuds feature Apple's powerful H1 chip, which offers voice control with Siri so you can get directions, skip songs, and make calls completely hands-free. The wireless earbuds now include Active Noise Cancellation to block out unwanted noise, and the Transparency mode allows you to let outside noise in when you need it. The sweat-resistant AirPods also come with new silicon tips in three different sizes to provide a more comfortable and secure fit.

The best-selling Apple Watch 6 is the perfect gift for the dad that's always on the go and needs to stay connected. The feature-packed smartwatch tracks activity, workouts, and calories and now includes a sleep app that helps you establish a regular bedtime routine to get a better night's rest. The Series 6 also includes new health features such as blood oxygen monitoring and an ECG app that alerts you when an irregular heart rate is detected.

Does your dad often find himself searching for his keys before heading out the door? Then you might want to get him a Tile Mate Bluetooth tracker. It’s designed like a keychain and can be attached to a variety of items: keys, remote, or even the family pet (if it has a habit of hiding away). Clip it to his frequently misplaced items, so next time dad says “have you seen my…” he can use the companion app to help find it. It has a 200m range and the Tile Mate will ring out when he’s near the lost item.

Give dad the gift of home security with the Ring Video Doorbell Pro. The Ring Pro works with Alexa, and sends alerts to Echo devices, allowing you to hear and speak to visitors entirely hands-free. The Ring Video Doorbell Pro will also send alerts to his smartphone when motion is detected, or when someone rings the doorbell, so he can monitor the home from anywhere. The Pro model features advanced motion detection, with a camera view that generates motion alerts within user-set motion zones.

Dad can brew the perfect cup of coffee in the comfort of his own home with the Nespresso VertuoPlus. The VertuoPlus brews five different cup sizes, and can make standard coffee with crema or an authentic espresso.



The Nespresso machine uses capsules that are printed with a barcode that tells the machine what to make, allowing him to brew his coffee at the touch of a button without having to change settings. The Nespresso machine also uses extraction technology which spins up to 7,000 rotations per minute, blending dad's coffee to create the perfect consistency.