Father’s Day gift ideas for 2021: the best tech to get for dad this year

August has arrived, which means Father’s Day is just a month away, and if you’re planning to buy him a present you’ll need to start thinking about what to get him this year. We’ve heard it said that shopping for the father figure in your life can be hard, but we’ve come up with some really good ideas to help you decide. Whether he considers himself a bit of a tech aficionado or is a little averse to electronics, we’ve got you covered with plenty of practical gift ideas he’ll actually use.

Don’t think tech’s all about TVs and smartphones – we’ve thought outside the box and included coffee machines, Bluetooth trackers and ereaders as well. And we’ve got options across different budgets too.

Father’s Day falls on Sunday, September 5 this year, so if you’re shopping for dad, then you ought to get cracking. If you’re in lockdown, then shopping online is a good idea and you can buy anything you like in our list straight from this page. Deciding on a gift now also gives you plenty of time to get the item delivered to you well in time for Father’s Day.

Without much ado, here are our picks of the best Father’s Day gift ideas for 2021:

Kobo Libra H2O

If your dad often has his head buried in a book, the Kobo Libra H2O should make for a fantastic gift. It’s comfortable to use one-handed thanks to page-turn buttons and an asymmetrical design, so your dad can kick back and get cosy. The Libra uses the latest E Ink technology, so the 7-inch display looks similar to real paper and it’s wonderfully fast and responsive.

Kobo’s ereaders also have OverDrive support, which means ebooks can be borrowed from the local public library as well. Oh, and did we mention it’s waterproof? The user interface is streamlined and intuitive, making the Libra H2O, in our books (pun intended), one of the best ereaders you can get without spending too much money.

Read our full Kobo Libra H2O review

Chromecast with Google TV

If your dad doesn’t have a smart TV, consider getting him a Chromecast with Google TV. While older Chromecasts required you to ‘cast’ content using your phone, this newer model lets you take more control with a dedicated remote and on-screen interface.

It gives you access to all the best streaming apps right from your TV, including Netflix, Stan, Disney Plus and Amazon Prime, plus the usual free-to-air TV streaming apps. All told, the latest Chromecast is much more user-friendly than previous versions and doesn’t cost an arm and a leg like getting your dad a new telly would.

Read our full Chromecast with Google TV review

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds

Apple and Sony might be the names you know when it comes to true wireless earbuds, but when it comes to active noise cancellation, the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds are the best out there. And there’s 10 levels of noise cancellation available from these ‘buds, so you can set it exactly how you’d like it.

Sound quality is also very impressive, with stunning clarity making them an absolute pleasure to listen to, although they are a little less bassy than Sony’s equivalent. Call quality is crystal clear too, as the ‘buds have the ability to reduce ambient sound when you’re chatting on the phone.

Read our full Bose QuietComfort Earbuds review

Kayo Sports

Got a sports-mad dad? A subscription to Kayo will be the gift that keeps on giving. Signing up to Kayo this Father’s Day will get your dad almost everything sports-related that’s available on Foxtel for a pretty nice price. You’ll get over 50 sports live and on demand, plus a bunch of excellent features not available on any other platform.

That includes SplitView, which allows you to watch multiple streams at once, and a No Spoilers mode on replays to ensure you don’t see the scores of the matches you've missed. Kayo offers a 14-day free trial, and after that, a basic subscription (with two simultaneous streams) costs AU$25 a month.

Note: Kayo Sports is only available in Australia, but if your dad loves watching telly and you’re looking for a streaming service subscription in New Zealand, you could consider signing up for Neon TV to get him blockbuster movies, HBO shows and so much more.

Read our full Kayo Sports review

Garmin Forerunner 945 / Garmin Forerunner 55

Garmin offer some of the best running watches you can buy, and if your dad’s really into his running, there’s a wide variety to choose from. The cream of the crop is the Garmin Forerunner 945, and it supports tracking for more than 30 different sports. There’s also precise heart rate monitoring, accurate GPS and useful maps in full colour.

The Forerunner 945 has an incredibly high price tag though – we’re talking AU$999 at full RRP, though it can be found for much less when on sale. So if you think your dad won’t need all the bells and whistles of the 945, consider the Forerunner 55 instead.

It’s an entry-level running watch that’s well designed, with great training suggestions for a newbie, plus onboard GPS for outdoor activity tracking. And it’ll cost you significantly less at AU$329 when bought at full price.

Read our full Garmin Forerunner 945 review

Read our full Garmin Forerunner 55 review

Nanoleaf Shapes

To really make your dad’s eyes light up, consider gifting him some unique Nanoleaf Shapes. These smart light panels come in the form of hexagons, triangles and mini triangles – which can be mixed and matched for several design options – and their bright lights can absolutely transform a space.

The colour on these panels can be adjusted to suit the mood, from playful colours for entertaining to soothing ambient light. Those colours and scenes can be controlled through the app, but they’re also touch- and voice-sensitive, with a touch sending out a mesmerising ripple and colour change effect.

While setting up the Shapes might sound like a tricky task, it’s actually quite easy. You use plastic links to click the panels into place, and the installation shouldn’t cause any damage to your wall (just don’t use them on wallpaper). If you’re struggling with the design, the app can give you a hand.

Read our full Nanoleaf Shapes review

Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen)

The Google Nest Hub is a smart display that’s been thoughtfully designed to earn a spot on a bedside table. With privacy issues in mind, there’s no camera on the second-gen Nest Hub, and you’re able to switch the mic off anytime. With that in mind though, you’ll want to look elsewhere if you want a smart display that can make video calls.

This device can also track your sleep, and it has neat features that’ll help you wind down at night and gently wake you up in the morning. Outside of these sleep-focused features, it also just makes for an excellent smart home hub to control connected devices, one that you can use to listen to music and watch videos from its 7-inch screen.

Read our full Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen) review

Tile Mate

For the forgetful person who always seems to be misplacing their valuables, a Bluetooth tracker could be just the thing they didn’t even know they needed. The Apple AirTag is the newest location tracker available, but it only works with iOS devices, and it’s sparked its fair share of controversy due to its use of a button battery (which is dangerous if swallowed).

As an alternative, you could consider a Tile Bluetooth tracker. It looks like a keychain, and can easily be attached to keys, a lanyard, a laptop bag, your pet’s collar... anything with a loop basically. You can even simply slip it into a bag if you’d prefer.

So, next time your dad asks “have you seen my…?” he can use Tile’s app to find it again. The range of the Mate is 60 metres from a smartphone, and the tracker will ring out loudly when you’re near the lost item. Tile’s Bluetooth trackers come in other forms too, including the Tile Pro, Tile Slim and Tile Sticker.

Lavazza A Modo Mio Deséa

Does your dad need a hit of caffeine to start the day? This pod coffee machine from Lavazza brews it quick and easy, making it an incredibly convenient device.

The coffee is made all in the one glass mug, so it might not be the best choice if that needs to be divvied up, but we think it’s easy enough to pour into separate cups if you want (plus, you get the benefit of minimal washing up).

Speaking of minimal fuss, while most other coffee machines come with a dedicated milk frother, the Deséa froths the milk directly in the glass mug you drink from, so all you need to do is pour the milk, pop in the pod and press a button.

The milk’s heating system is all part of a removable lid that’s easy to clean too, and with countertop space at a premium in plenty of households, the Deséa is nice and compact, taking up minimal room.

Philips Airfryer XXL

If your dad loves to potter around the kitchen, consider getting him an air fryer, and the Philips Airfryer XXL comes very well reviewed. While we haven’t spent time with it ourselves, our colleagues at T3 have, and they found it to be an excellent option for healthier meals using little to no oil.

The XXL model has a 1.4kg capacity, and it should be big enough to cater to the whole family (it can fit an entire chicken inside). Of course, it can just as easily be used to reheat food or rustle up a small meal for one.

It’s got five preset modes and can go from 40°C all the way up to 200°C, and there’s a neat ‘keep warm’ function too. It should be easy to clean as well, as all the cooking parts are removable and dishwasher safe.

Sonos Roam

We rate the Sonos Roam as the best Bluetooth speaker you can buy. Despite its deceptively small size, the Sonos Roam can pump out powerful sound. In fact, it even leans a little bass-heavy, perhaps a little too much at times. That sound profile – and its portable design – lends itself very well to outdoor use though.

And the aptly named Roam has definitely been designed for the outdoors. It has both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, and its rugged build is waterproof up to the IP67 standard. When you’re away from a power outlet, the Sonos Roam can last up to 10 hours of use, so it’s a great one for taking with you when you’re out and about.

For indoor use, there’s a neat Auto TruePlay feature that allows the Roam to automatically adjust its soundstage to suit the environment it’s in. The rhythmic accuracy still isn’t perfect though, so if your dad considers himself an audiophile, you might have to look elsewhere.

Read our full Sonos Roam review

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is a cheap and cheerful tablet, and while it won’t blow you away with its performance, the more premium options will cost you hundreds more dollars. This Android tablet is compact and light with an 8.7-inch display, and the screen is nice and bright. At this price point though, darker images and movies may lack some detail, so keep this in mind if you think it’ll be used for lots of streaming.

But if you just want a highly portable tablet for everyday use, with some light entertainment thrown in, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite fits the bill, and it won’t break the bank. TechRadar hasn’t reviewed this device yet, but our colleagues at Tom’s Guide have spent some time with it.