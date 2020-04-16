Hands on: Fitbit Charge 4 review

The Fitbit Charge 4 looks almost identical to its predecessor, including the grayscale touchscreen, but the addition of built-in GPS makes a huge difference, and helps make it a viable alternative to fully-fledged running watches if you enjoy working out for fun and health, but don't need a torrent of data on splits, cadence and elevation.

The Fitbit Charge 4 might look almost identical to its predecessor, but it has two important new features that help it bridge the gap between smart watches and fitness trackers, and allows you to leave your phone at home on runs and walks: built-in GPS, Spotify support and Fitbit Pay.

The Fitbit Charge 4 launched on 15 April 2020 at $149.95 / £129.99 / AU$229.95 / AED 699 – the same price as the Charge 3 at launch. That's pretty impressive – we'd anticipated a higher price in exchange for the Charge 4's more advanced features. The Charge 4 is considerably less expensive than the Fitbit Versa 2, which offers Alexa connectivity for voice commands, but lacks GPS and a music app.

Specs

The Fitbit Charge 4 is slim, measuring 35.8mm x 22.7mm x 12.5mm, and so light you'll easily forget you're wearing it – a real plus for a device that's designed to be worn both day and night, with only the occasional break to give your skin a rest.

The watch saves detailed activity data for the past week, and your total steps, distance, steps climbed and calories burned for the last 30 days. Older figures won't be lost, though – you can look back further using the Fitbit app.

An optical sensor on the inside of the watch measures your heart rate every second while you're working out, and every five seconds the rest of the time.

Built-in GPS is a real game-changer for the Fitbit Charge 4, and makes it a viable alternative to dedicated fitness trackers for anyone who enjoys running, cycling and swimming for general fitness, but doesn't need the wealth of data provided by a dedicated sports by Garmin or Polar. It also features an altimeter for measuring stairs climbed.

NFC allows you to use the Fitbit Charge 4 for contactless payments through Fitbit Pay, and you can control the Spotify app on your phone via Bluetooth.

The device is water resistant to a depth of 50 meters, making it suitable for swimming, showering and sweating, but Fitbit advises taking a moment to dry the band afterwards.

Design

The Fitbit Charge 4 has a very similar design to its predecessor in terms of shape and size, with the slim, rectangular face we've come to expect. There are two versions to choose from. The Fitbit Charge 4 Standard Edition is supplied with a robust silicone strap in black, rosewood (a shade of purple) or storm blue/black.

Our review sample was the Fitbit Charge 4 Special Edition, which is supplied with two straps: one black silicone, and one reflective woven nylon, which looks a little like tweed, and makes a smart alternative for more formal occasions. Straps are easy to remove and swap, and are supplied in two lengths to suit different sized wrists.

We'd hoped that this iteration of the Fitbit might have a color screen, but it's still black and white. From our first impressions though, this isn't a major drawback. The backlit OLED display is bright and clear, even in direct sunlight, and if a colorful screen meant sacrificing battery life then we'd rather stick with monochrome.

The Fitbit Charge 4 charges through a USB cable that connects to the watch via a large clip. It’s easy to line up the connectors (it clamps securely around the whole body of the watch, making it much easier than the similar charging clips used by Garmin devices), and a full charge takes under an hour.

Fitbit says it lasts up to a week on a single charge – something we'll be testing for ourselves in our full review.

Interface

The Fitbit Charge 4's interface is intuitive, with only the touchscreen and a discrete button on the left-hand edge as controls. Simply scroll through menus by swiping left and right across the screen, and tap your chosen option.

The screen is responsive and much brighter than it appears in photographs, with smooth transitions between menus, and there are only ever two menu options on screen at a time, avoiding the risk of accidentally selecting the wrong one (which could have easily been a problem with such a small display). Swiping up will reveal your daily stats, including step count, distance travelled and calories burned.

The lone button takes you back to the previous screen, or to the clock face – whichever comes first – and presses are accompanied by a gentle buzz of haptic feedback. Some fitness trackers vibrate fiercely, so we appreciate this more gentle feeling. Swiping down reveals your recent texts and calls. Don’t want to be disturbed? Press and hold on the screen.

Companion app

Any fitness tracker is only as strong as its accompanying app, so it's great to see that Fitbit's mobile app has received a major update for the release of the Charge 4.

Setup is simple: just log into your FitBit account on your phone (or create a new one), then select the Charge 4 from the list of available options. Connecting the watch takes a matter of seconds: the app will search for it using Bluetooth, then request a four-digit PIN displayed on the device’s screen.

Once you're in, you'll discover a major new addition to the app in the form of Active Zone Minutes – a measurement that factors in your resting heart rate and age, and monitors any kinds of workout that raises your heart rate. Your goal is to spend 150 minutes in each heart rate zone (fat burn, and cardio and peak combined) during the course of a week.

It’s a concept similar to Intensity Minutes in Garmin Connect, and is based on recommendations from the World Health Organization and the NHS.

Many other apps fitness provide you with an estimate of spent moving, but these measurements are often connected to footsteps rather than heart rate and are therefore less accurate for indoor activities such as yoga, pilates and spinning.

Fitbit has also recently extended its free trial of Fitbit Premium from seven to 90 days, which is well worth considering for the extra workouts and relaxation exercises it includes. You’ll still be asked to select a plan (either monthly or annually) before beginning, but you won’t be charged until the initial three months are up.

Conclusion so far

The Fitbit Charge 4 might look nearly identical to the Charge 3, but the addition of GPS is a real boon and it's impressive that the launch price is the same as that of its predecessor, despite this major upgrade.

Two of the Fitbit Charge 4's main features, sleep and run tracking, will take longer to test. We'll update this review with more details and a final score once we've had a chance to put it through its paces for a few days.