The best Australian EOFY tech deals 2018

The end of financial year sales in Australia are inching closer with each day that goes by. That means there’s some massive sales to look forward to, with plenty of tech selling cheap.

The end of financial year is when retailers are looking to get rid of aging stock they’ve accumulated and are also often trying to hit yearly sales targets. This is good news for the consumer, with aggressive discounts available on a wide range of products – from cars to home appliances and pretty much everything else in between.

It’s also a good time to get your own business finances in order. You’ll find plenty of discounted products that are tax deductible, making the EOFY sales a great way to upgrade your business tech too.

Taking advantage of these sales online can take the weight off your feet, literally, giving you more time and energy to trawl through the numerous online storefronts to find the best deals – or you can let us do the hard work while you sit back, relax and watch this space.

The Australian TechRadar team will keep updating this page with all the best tax-time deals for 2018. If last year is anything to go by, most of the offers we share here end on or before June 30, so make sure you check in regularly if you want to score the best EOFY bargains.

EOFY sale: What to expect in 2018

Laptops and PCs: There will be plenty of computing gear on sale during the EOFY sales. Manufacturers like Microsoft, Lenovo, Dell and HP will host their own sales on their sites, but you’ll also be able to grab laptops and desktop PCs from major retailers as well. You can expect to see average discounts of about 15% to 20%. You’ll even be able to snag bargains on accessories as well, with printers, keyboards, SSDs and external hard drives all going on sale during this time.

Smartphones and tablets: If you’ve been holding off on buying a new phone, the EOFY sales might be a great time to score a great one without having to pay full retail price. Samsung latest Galaxy handsets and Apple’s iPhone X and iPhone 8 flagships could well be available for less, as could older models. Great budget handsets will have a much more tempting price tag as well. It will also be a great time to save on some excellent tablets, potentially even select iPad models.

Home entertainment and personal audio: There were plenty of TVs, soundbars and speakers on sale during last year’s EOFY sale. We can expect to see more of the same, with excellent bargains on Bluetooth speakers, smart speakers and great sounding headphones to be had.

Gaming: Last year saw some great discounts on console bundles. With some blockbuster games just waiting to be played, you can expect to see them bundled along with either the PlayStation consoles or the Xbox One. If, however, you’d like to see the Nintendo Switch go on sale, you most likely won’t be disappointed.

Cameras: Last year saw plenty of cameras go on sale: from compacts to DSLRs and action cams, too. It will be a great time to snag the more expensive enthusiast- and pro-level cameras, with hopefully cashbacks available from manufacturers as well. It might also be a great time to move from DSLR to a mirrorless kit. You’ll also be able to get discounts on accessories like lenses as well. You can expect to see GoPros for less as well as some excellent handycams.

Home appliances: If you’re looking to renovate your home, the EOFY sales will help you save plenty on the new appliances you’ll need. You can expect to see bargains on not just Dyson vacuum cleaners, but also fridges, dishwashers, washing machines and plenty more.