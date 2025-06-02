Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones plummet to lowest-ever price on Amazon – just AU$399.95

The EOFY sales are now officially live in Australia, and while Amazon doesn’t technically get involved with the annual tax-time event, the online retailer does tend to match, or even beat, the low prices of other Australian retailers. Case in point: check out the Amazon Mid-Year Sale deals live right now.

This sale sees the excellent Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones drop to their lowest-ever Australian price of just AU$399.95. This incredible 38% price drop is one of many great Bose deals live on Amazon right now, with the QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds also dropping to a tantalising AU$299.95 and the lower-spec yet still terrific QuietComfort SC headphones plunging to AU$299.

It’s the flagship QuietComfort Ultra Headphones I’m focusing on here, however, as they’re the current jewel in Bose’s headphone lineup. Serving up a sound packed with energy, dynamism and precision, combined with some of the best noise cancellation on the market, , the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones are essential for anyone who values first-class performance.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones: was AU$649 now AU$399.95 at Amazon Save AU$249.05 A lightweight, comfortable fit, best-in-class ANC and an engaging sound that will have you revisiting your entire song collection, the Bose QC Ultra Headphones are a music lover’s dream. Plus, an Immersive Audio mode treats your whole library to a spatial soundstage, no matter your streaming service or source device of choice. At this price, they’re unbeatable. Just note the discount only applies to the black and white models.

The Bose QC Ultra Headphones have owned the best noise cancelling headphones crown ever since they launched in October 2023. Only recently have they been challenged by the Sony WH-1000XM6 and, according to our reviewers, the Sony pair now has the slight edge. In some ways that should be expected, since the Sonys benefit from newer technologies.

In my opinion, however, the difference is marginal, and I think the Bose pair is the more comfortable of the two, which is a big win in my book. Plus, you also need to factor in the deal price here. Since the Sonys are so new, they’re likely going to be immune from discounts for some time, leaving the door wide open for the Bose Ultras to swoop in to become your new pair of quality cans.

While the AU$399.95 deal price is pretty excellent value for the Ultra Headphones, if it’s still a bit too far of a stretch, then the aforementioned QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds or QuietComfort SC headphones are both a steal for a smidge under AU$300.

For more great Amazon deals, be sure to check out our live coverage of the Amazon Mid-Year Sale, and also take a look at our handpicked Bose coupon codes for more savings.