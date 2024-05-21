Samsung EOFY sales 2024: the best early deals on TVs, soundbars, headphones and more

With tax-time looming, we’ve started searching for the best Samsung EOFY deals. While the main EOFY sales won’t officially start until the end of May and into June, some retailers are already posting some great discounts on a wide range of Samsung goodies, including soundbars, TVs, smartphones and more.

Samsung’s 2024 range of TVs and soundbars was launched earlier this year and they further improved on what we considered to be some of the best TVs and soundbars to be released in 2023. The good news? They’re already receiving discounts, including a huge AU$796 saving on the flagship Q990D Dolby Atmos soundbar at JB Hi-Fi . The Samsung S90D QD-OLED has also seen its price drop ahead of EOFY, with a generous AU$645 saving on the 55-inch model at Appliance Central.

Do note that these aren’t ‘official’ EOFY deals, but are instead great discounts that we’ve sleuthed out online. But, while Samsung EOFY deals will likely be great, we can’t guarantee they’ll better the early deals we’ve already found.

Retailers offering Samsung EOFY deals

Below is a list of the main brands and retailers with EOFY discounts on Samsung tech to check out in case you don’t find what you’re looking for in our selection of hand-picked offers:

Best Samsung EOFY 2024 deals

TVs

Samsung S90D 55-inch QD-OLED TV | AU$3,299 AU$2,650 at Appliance Central (save AU$645) Samsung's latest mid-range TV for 2024 has received a very decent AU$645 saving at Appliance Central ahead of EOFY. We haven't yet put this model under the thorough TechRadar microscope, but based on our experience of its higher-specced S95D sibling and the fact it has the excellent S90C as its starting point, we can make a logical assumption it's going to be a great performer. If you want to own one of the latest and greatest TVs, this deal is for you. Other sizes: 65-inch: AU$3,520

Samsung 55-inch S95C 4K OLED | AU$3,999 AU$2,295 at The Good Guys (save AU$1,704) Samsung's best TV from 2023 has had over AU$1,500 shaved off its price, even before EOFY sales hit. We really were flabbergast when we went eyes-on with this screen, as it delivers unbelievable levels of brightness, considering it uses OLED technology. While it has now been replaced, the S95C is still easy to recommend to anyone wishing to upgrade their home cinema. Other stores: JB Hi-Fi: AU$2,295

Soundbars

Samsung Q990D Dolby Atmos soundbar | AU$1,995 AU$1,595 at The Good Guys (save AU$400) The Q990D is Samsung's latest attempt to completely replace a fully-fledged speaker system and it does the job incredibly well. You get 11.1.4 genuine speaker channels, which work in harmony to deliver a thoroughly impressive Dolby Atmos sound performance. Vocals and dialogue are shine through with clarity, bass from the subwoofer will have your room shaking, and it can double up as a highly capable music system. The headline feature in this model is its ability to pass-through 4K 120Hz video signals from games consoles, making it the ideal immersive soundbar for hardcore gamers.

Samsung Q930D | AU$1,499 AU$1,188 at The Good Guys (save AU$311) The deal on the Q990D above is amplified when you see the price of the ever-so-slightly lesser-specced Q930D can be picked up for similar money. The main difference between the Q930D here and the Q990D above is the number of channels. The Q930D loses two, bringing it down to 9.1.4, which also means it has slightly less power, but that makes it a perfect addition to smaller rooms. The get the most out of a soundbar, it helps to turn the volume up, and so if your room is on the smaller side, the power output of the flagship Q990D will be too much and you'll find yourself turning it down. The Q930D is here to fill in for it without fuss, delivering a similarly effective Dolby Atmos experience.

Phones

Samsung Galaxy S24 | AU$1,399 AU$1,199 at Samsung AU (save AU$200) If you don't need all the bells and whistles of the flagship Ultra, the 'standard' Samsung Galaxy S24 will hold you in very good stead. We found it to have great battery life, super speedy everyday performance and it comes with Samsung's all-new suites of Galaxy AI capabilities. It would be fair to say the camera isn't class-leading, but that's what the S24 Ultra is there for. For an everyday phone, that's also available in a range of exclusive colours directly from Samsung, the Galaxy S24 is a fantastic Android device.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra (256GB) | AU$2,199 AU$1,995 at Kogan (save AU$204) If you do want all the bells and whistles and much-improved camera capabilities of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, then you pick it up with a decent AU$204 saving at Kogan. Kogan First members can save an extra AU$20. The S24 Ultra is a powerhouse of an Android smartphone that ticks virtually every box. Performance is lightning fast, Galaxy AI features are useful (although it takes a while to find some of them) and battery life is great. The saving here may seem small, so there's a good chance it will be greater come EOFY official, but either way, this is still a great price.

Headphones

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro | AU$349 AU$169 at Kogan (save AU$180) Kogan has an incredible deal on the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro ahead of EOFY in Australia. At better than half price, this is an absolute bargain on what is a fantastic set of noise-cancelling in-ear headphones. If you own a Galaxy smartphone (or you fancy buying one of the models above) then these are a fantastic accompaniment, delivering superb sound and a snug, comfortable fit.

Samsung EOFY sales 2024: key information

When are EOFY sales 2024? The end of Australia’s financial year is June 30, but EOFY sales typically start a few weeks before that date, typically around June 1. In recent years, we've seen some retailers starting their EOFY sales even earlier, with some sales events kicking off closer to the end of May. The best Samsung EOFY deals should arrive in June though, although they're not always guaranteed to last the entire month. However, some retailer’s Samsung EOFY sales do run for an entire month, and that’s what makes EOFY deals different from most other sale periods. They can carry on for a much longer time period (the entirety of June), while other events like Click Frenzy only run over 53 hours.

What are EOFY sales? With the end of financial year for individuals and businesses falling on June 30, retailers can take advantage of the lead up to shift older stock and make way for new items, all to get their books in the best possible shape. The EOFY sales can incorporate almost anything, from tech items like laptops and TVs to discounted phone and NBN plans. Not to mention flights, cars, clothing and large home appliances. One of the best bits about EOFY sales is that if you’ll be using the item for work-related purposes, you could claim it back on tax in a matter of weeks.

Are EOFY sales worth it? The EOFY sales are one of the biggest sale periods in Australia, only rivalled by the likes of Black Friday and Boxing Day. EOFY sales are typically a good time of year to buy a new laptop or TV, as these are some of the big-ticket items to go on sale throughout June. As mentioned above, one of the biggest benefits of the EOFY sales is that many discounted items will be tax deductible for some shoppers. Think monitors, mice, webcams and computers – if you need these products for work, hold onto your receipt and be sure to claim at tax time.

EOFY sales 2024: shopping tips

There's always a lot to shop during Australia's EOFY sales, making it hard to figure out if something is a genuine bargain or not. Follow our simple advice below and you might just hit the jackpot this June.

1. Keep an eye on price history

One of the main reasons to prep ahead of time before a big sale is so you can not only make your shopping list, but also keep an eye on the price history of what you're after in the lead up to the EOFY sales. This will help you figure out how much you should spend on a particular item.

2. Figure out what features you're after

It sometimes helps to know what features on a particular tech item is important to you as it will also determine how much it will cost you. New products keep showing up with fancy features you may not need or use, so opting for an older model might save you a chunk of change. For example, do you need a 4K OLED screen on your laptop or will QHD do? The latter will be cheaper and still get you a great display.

3. Consider a different brand

You might have your heart set on an LG TV, but you might get better value out of a similar-specced Samsung instead. So be flexible, as that can save you money during EOFY. Similarly, if you've had your heart set on the latest Dell XPS machine, you might find an HP or Lenovo alternative that's cheaper and provides you with all the power you need to get your work done but at a lower price.

4. Do some research

Finding out more about an expensive tech product before you buy could save you some heartbreak down the line. Before the sale starts, do some research on the item – read reviews published on trusted publications, like TechRadar, and also see what other users have to say.

5. Don't spend on extended warranties with little value

Manufacturer warranties in Australia are typically only a year or two, so some retailers offer you an extended warranty – for a price. It's best to make sure you will get some value out of this by reading the fine print as an extended warranty can just be an easy way for the retailer to make a fast buck. Remember, you are protected under the Australian Consumer Law, so it's always good to know what rights you already have before dropping cash on extended warranties you may never use.