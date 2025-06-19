Slim in size and price: Samsung's new Galaxy S25 Edge is 22% off already, making it very easy to recommend right now

I’ve tried the new Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge and wasn’t particularly impressed since its headline act stood out for the wrong reasons. Caught between the S25 Plus and S25 Ultra on cost and at a hardware level, while also shaving off important features for the price point (including the third camera and a big battery) of AU$1,849, I couldn’t help but chalk the Edge up as a missed opportunity, even if its thinness goal was achieved swimmingly.

Just 19 days after the Galaxy S25 Edge first went on sale, lo and behold, there’s already a 22% discount that makes it an exceptionally good-value phone. I may not appreciate it at full price, but with a AU$400 discount, it’s a bit of a different story.

This discount puts the new phone at just AU$50 above the price of the standard Galaxy S25, and for its much better display, slender shape, awesome 200MP main camera and larger size, it's hard to deny that the Edge is the better buy.

One thing I would recommend: get a case. The S25 Edge might be an attractively thin phone, but when I was using it, I often felt nervous about dropping it. I wasn’t confident that its thin shape was adding anything to its drop resistance, so even though this phone’s main drawcard is just how thin it is, I’d say keeping scratches and cracks off it is more important. Here are a few cases I can recommend:

My colleague Philip Berne was pretty forgiving of the phone in his Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge review, praising its light weight and how easy it was to hold for extended durations. He noted that it’s just as powerful as the Ultra, considering it’s powered by the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chip, and applauded how nice its exterior was.

Despite the thinness, our review also said that there’s nothing particularly special to set this phone apart, noting that it’s not technically the thinnest (that would be the Galaxy Z Fold 6 when it’s unfolded). The camera lineup is also not as good as the rest of the Galaxy range, but it does feature the Ultra’s mega 200MP camera, which I personally loved.

So, while it might have some quirks, I still think the S25 Edge is a phone worth showing off if the slim form factor appeals to you.