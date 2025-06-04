Finally! The Samsung Galaxy Ring I wear every day just got its first big Aussie discount – but you'll need to be quick to nab this deal

Samsung debuted the Galaxy Ring last year, a smart wearable that monitors health data from your finger. It fills a similar niche as a modern smartwatch, tracking your some fitness metrics and sleep, but geared more towards overall health and wellbeing than workouts, and obviously lacking the display and app integration.

And, perhaps controversially, it launched at a jaw-dropping AU$699 price point in Australia, on par with the most expensive Galaxy Watch 7 variant. However, a new time-limited discount makes the Ring a much more attractive prospect.

For only 72 hours (until June 7 at 6pm AEST), the official Samsung online store has discounted the Galaxy Ring to AU$594.15. This price puts it below the Australian cost of the competing Ultrahuman Ring Air, but unlike other smart rings like Oura, Samsung doesn’t lock features behind a subscription – so this discount is an absolute win for folks that prefer to not wear a watch (like me) or would prefer better insights into their health rather fitness.

This discount is exclusive to the Samsung online store, and you’ll need to use the code RINGLIVE15 at the checkout.

If you don't know what ring size best suits you, make sure to select the 'No, I don't know my size' option at the checkout. With your order processed, you'll be sent a free sizing kit before the actual ring ships – figure out which ring size best fits, and enter the selected option in the 'My Order' page on the Samsung website. With the discount applied, you'll have up to 21 days to select your size. If you don't select a size within this period, your order will be cancelled.

Samsung Galaxy Ring: was AU$699 now AU$594.15 at Samsung AU Save AU$104.85 The Samsung Galaxy Ring is a niche piece of tech, designed for folks that want a stylish tracker for their finger, capable of logging steps, active minutes, sleep, heart rate, skin temperature, menstrual cycles and more. This discount applies to all three colourways and a charging case comes included. Remember to use the code RINGLIVE15.

I’ve been using the Samsung Galaxy Ring ever since it came to Australia in October 2024, wearing it almost every day since then – and I truly love it. Though I quite like Samsung’s Watch range, the Galaxy Ring suits my needs much better, as I dislike wearing a watch in bed to track my sleep and typically don’t like the feeling of a wristpiece all day.

It’s a first-generation device and it’s a little feature-limited, as I argued in my hands-on, but if you want detailed health stats without a bulky screen on your wrist, this is a great alternative. In our Samsung Galaxy Ring review, we awarded it 4.5 stars, praising its gigantic week-long battery life (which has held up over the course of my use), lack of a subscription and handy charging case. It currently has the top spot in our list of the best sleep trackers.

Note that the Galaxy Ring isn’t compatible with iOS devices and it’ll only work on Android phones with the Samsung Health app. Some features, such as pinch gestures to take photos or stop alarms (which I find especially useful) are also only available when paired with Samsung handsets.

Keen for more discounts? Check out our live coverage of Amazon’s Mid Year Sale.