Apple EOFY sales and deals 2024: best savings on iPhones, AirPods, MacBooks and more

While the end of the financial year isn't quite upon us, that hasn't stopped us from wading through the internet for the best Apple EOFY deals. There's still a few days until EOFY sales officially begin – hitting us throughout June – but retailers are already offering some great Apple discounts.

With a new iPad Pro , MacBook Air and iPad Air hitting the market in the first six months of the year, there's likely to be some tasty deals available on the older models. And with the iPhone 16 coming later this year, there’s a good chance we’ll see some decent discounts on the iPhone 15 family too.

The great thing about Australia’s EOFY sales is that if you use a tablet, laptop or the iPhone for work, they become tax deductible, meaning you not only buy the Apple tech for less, but you also get a little extra back when you complete your tax return.

There was a time when EOFY sales began on June 1, but more and more retailers are kicking off their tax-time sales earlier, from mid-May, with some enticing deals already available through retailers like Kogan, Amazon and The Good Guys.

It's worth noting that these deals aren't ‘officially’ EOFY – though they might remain unchanged once EOFY hits – we’re hunting down all the best Apple deals and discounts to help you save a pretty penny. And, while EOFY deals could bring special discounts, there's no guarantee that they'll be better than what's currently on offer. So if something you've had your eye on is on sale, it might be worth snapping it up now just in case.

We'll be keeping an eye for any new and upcoming deals across each retailer and regularly updating this page to ensure you have access to the latest and greatest discounts.

Retailers offering Apple EOFY deals

Below is a list of the main brands and retailers with EOFY discounts on Apple tech to check out in case you don’t find what you’re looking for in our selection of hand-picked offers:

Best Apple EOFY 2024 deals

iPhone

Apple iPhone 15 Pro (512GB, White Titanium) | AU$2,399 AU$2,169 at Kogan (save AU$230) If you want power without the massive size (and extra cost) of the iPhone 15 Pro Max, this deal on the iPhone 15 Pro is for you. With a massive 512GB of storage it will handle all your photos, files and everything in between, with plenty of performance and battery to go all day. In a stunning white titanium design, this handset scored an almost perfect 5-stars in our iPhone 15 Pro review and saving AU$250 on one of the best phones on the market makes it an even tastier prospect. Save a further AU$20 with a 14-day Kogan First free trial.

Apple iPhone 15 Plus (128GB) | AU$1,649 AU$1,399 at Kogan (save AU$250) It might be the forgotten son between the iPhone 15 and the iPhone 15 Pro series but the iPhone 15 Plus is perfect for those looking for a bigger screen while being more than content with the performance and features of the base iPhone 15. Scoring 4.5-stars in our iPhone 15 Plus review, we loved its performance, screen size and superb battery life. If you're looking for a fantastic iPhone with a large screen and battery life, you can grab it now for less than AU$1,400. Save a further AU$20 with a 14-day Kogan First free trial.

iPad

iPad 10.9-inch (2022) | AU$549 AU$427 at Amazon AU (save AU$122) It might not be the flagship iPad any longer, with newer more powerful iPads on the market, but this is still a fantastic tablet at an even better price. We absolutely loved its design, cameras, performance and battery life compared to its predecessor in our iPad 10.9 (2022) review. If you're looking for a tablet that can handle all your entertainment needs and some work on the side, this is the perfect deal for you.

AirPods

AirPods Gen 3 (Lightning case) | AU$279 AU$239 at The Good Guys (save AU$40) In terms of ease of use, there are few better earbuds on the market than the Airpods 3. No fidgeting or customisation needed, just easily pair them to your iPhone – though they're compatible with Macbooks, iPads and non-Apple devices too – plug them into your ears and you're good to go. In our Airpods 3 review we loved how easy they were to use and charge, and this AU$40 saving makes them even easier to recommend than usual.

Apple AirPods Max (Sky Blue) | AU$899 AU$709 (save AU$190) If you've been waiting for a deal to come across your table before biting the bullet on a new pair of the Apple AirPods Max wireless headphones, this is the deal you've been waiting for. If you’re an Apple user they make complete sense, as we couldn't believe how good the audio was in our Apple AirPods Max review. With spatial audio and dynamic head tracking that provides a cinema-like experience – it only just outshines their comfort, user experience and noise-cancellation. If you're an iPhone user in the market for new headphones, this is the deal. The green colourway is also discounted, though not as heavily

Apple Watch

Apple Watch SE (40mm; sports band) | AU$399 AU$349 at Amazon AU (save AU$50) While it's best suited in the budget category, the 2nd Gen Apple Watch SE is just one of the best Apple Watches. The best choice for most people, it offers an abundance of features like crash detection, fitness tracking along with snappy performance and comfortability that earned it a near-perfect score in our Apple Watch SE 2 review. Snapping up this deal would be a great choice, whether you're looking for a fitness tracker or just a stylish partner to your iPhone.

Other

Apple AirTag 4 Pack | AU$165 AU$148 at Amazon AU (save AU$17) If you're sick of losing your keys or worrying about whether your suitcase will be in the right city as you, this deal on the 4-pack Apple AirTag is the perfect chance to put those worries to bed. Tracking any item it's attached to, the AirTag allows you to keep tabs on your items through the Find My network. Never lose anything again and save some money while you do it with this deal.

Apple EOFY sales 2024: key information

When are EOFY sales 2024? The end of Australia’s financial year is June 30, but EOFY sales have historically started on June 1. In recent years, though, we've seen some retailers starting their EOFY sales earlier, with some sales events kicking off closer to the mid or the end of May. The best Apple EOFY deals should arrive in June, though there is no guarantee they will last the entire month. However, some Apple EOFY sales will run for an entire month, even if it's not directly from Apple, and that’s what makes EOFY deals different from most other sale periods. They can carry on for a much longer time period (the entirety of June), while other events like Click Frenzy only run over 53 hours.

What are EOFY sales? With the end of the financial year for individuals and businesses falling on June 30, retailers can take advantage of the lead up to shift older stock and make way for new items, all to get their books in the best possible shape. The EOFY sales can incorporate almost anything, from tech items like laptops and TVs to discounted phone and NBN plans. Not to mention flights, cars, clothing and large home appliances. One of the best bits about EOFY sales is that if you’ll be using the item for work purposes, you could claim it back on tax in a matter of weeks.

Does Apple have its own EOFY sale? As of right now, there is no sign that Apple will be holding an end of financial year sale directly, though that could change. Luckily, that doesn't mean that Apple products won't see sales, as retailers like Amazon, Kogan, The Good Guys and JB Hi-Fi will undoubtedly be slashing the prices on a variety of Apple devices. If you want to buy directly through Apple, though, be sure to keep an eye on this page for any changes, as well as the Apple Store for any deals. You can also check out our Apple discount codes to snag yourself a deal.

Are EOFY sales worth it? The EOFY sales are one of the biggest sale periods in Australia, only rivalled by the likes of Black Friday and Boxing Day. EOFY sales are typically a good time of year to buy a new laptop or TV, as these are some of the big-ticket items to go on sale throughout June. As mentioned above, one of the biggest benefits of the EOFY sales is that many discounted items will be tax deductible for some shoppers. Think monitors, mice, webcams and computers – if you need these products for work, hold onto your receipt and be sure to claim it at tax time.

EOFY sales 2024: shopping tips

There's always a lot to shop during Australia's EOFY sales, making it hard to figure out if something is a genuine bargain or not – even if there is a big red percentage next to its price. Follow our simple advice below and you might just hit the jackpot this June.

1. Keep an eye on price history

One of the main reasons to prepare ahead of time when coming up to a big sale is so you can keep an eye on the price history of what you're after in the lead up to the EOFY sales. The only way to know how good a deal is, is to know what you can usually find it for. Tools like camelcamelcamel.com are helpful to find the pricing trends of products on Amazon – showing you how much the item has cost previously – but another simple way is to head directly to Apple to see what the true standard price is. And, of course, doing a quick web search to see what other retailers are selling the item for. This will help you figure out how much you should spend on a particular item and how good of a deal it is.

2. Figure out what features you're after

It sometimes helps to know what features on a particular tech item is important to you as it will also determine how much it will cost you. New products keep showing up with fancy features you may not need or use, so opting for an older model might save you a chunk of change. If you're a massive mobile gamer, then you might really want the power of an iPhone Pro but maybe you just want a larger screen in which case a larger iPhone 14 variant might be more than applicable. Perhaps you're looking for an iPad. Do you need the power and work function of the iPad Pro for drawing or video editing? Or do you just want something to let you watch entertainment in bed and type some notes on? One deal might be better technically, but that doesn't mean that it's the right choice for you. Make sure to keep in mind what your needs are.

3. Consider a different brand

You might have your heart set on a Macbook Pro, but you might find that a Dell XPS brings more to the table and is considerably cheaper if it’s an older model. So be flexible, as that can save you money during EOFY. Similarly, if you've had your heart set on the latest Macbook Pro, the latest MacBook Air might be discounted deeply enough to sway you and offer a good amount of grunt under the hood. Of course, there are also plenty of smartphone options from brands like Samsung that can match iPhones pound-for-pound, even if it might be a bit of a change. Check out our full suite of coupons to see if you can snag yourself a deal on something that isn't discounted through EOFY.

4. Do some research

Finding out more about an expensive tech product before you buy could save you some heartbreak down the line. Before the sale starts, do some research on the item – read reviews published on trusted publications, like TechRadar, and also see what other users have to say.