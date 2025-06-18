Let the bargains commence: Amazon AU's biggest-ever Prime Day officially starts on 8 July

Amazon has officially announced that the Prime Day 2025 sale will begin on Tuesday, July 8 at 12:01am AEST and run for a full seven days, ending at 11:59pm AEST on Monday, July 14. This makes it the longest Amazon sale ever, beating October's six-day Prime Big Deal Days sale. And, while Amazon has confirmed the event for 19 countries, Australia (and Singapore) will receive 72 more hours of discounts than the rest.

The best part about shopping on Amazon is the vast array of products available. You can buy anything from small office supplies and snacks, to big-ticket items like the best TVs and greatest phones, video games and exercise equipment. If past Amazon sales are any indication, you can expect heavy discounts on these items and many others.

Prime Day discounts are exclusive to Prime Members only – including limited-time 'lightning' deals. Luckily, if you're not a member, signing up for a 30-day free trial now will grant you access to all the best deals during the seven-day period. Plus, once you've had your fill, you can easily cancel your subscription.

What to expect from Prime Day 2025

As mentioned, basically anything goes when it comes to Prime Day. Right next to Black Friday and Boxing Day, it's the biggest sales period of the year. However, if our experience with previous sales is anything to go by, its own devices will be key sellers. This includes discounts on Echo smart speakers, Ring cameras and doorbells, Fire TV devices and, perhaps most importantly, Kindle ereaders.



You don't have to wait to save on Amazon, though. With EOFY sales taking Australia by storm, Amazon is still competing with the best weekly deals from retailers like JB Hi-Fi and The Good Guys, even though its Mid-Year sale is now complete. If you need a few discounts to tide you over until July 8 or just want a taste of what we might see come Prime Day, these are our four favourite deals on Amazon at the moment.

Ecovacs Deebot T30 Omni: was AU$1,749 now AU$999 at Amazon Save AU$750 According to our Ecovacs Deebot T30 Omni review, this all-in-one robot vacuum represents excellent value even at full price. It balances price and feature set well, but also performed just as good in our tests. While it might struggle on carpets, particularly if you have pets who shed a lot, it'll be fantastic if you predominately have hard floors. It even gets edge cleaning done better than some other more expensive models. We've now spotted an 'Apply $250 coupon' box that gets you the deal price here.