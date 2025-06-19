The oracle has spoken – the king of Breville coffee machines is now AU$1,000 off thanks to our exclusive discount code

The annual EOFY sales have already thrown up plenty of excellent coffee machine deals, encapsulating a variety of sizes and styles. For our money, however, Breville is regularly the king of coffee machine makers and right now you can save a huge AU$1,000 on the simply marvellous Oracle Touch when you use our exclusive discount code.

Breville has already slashed the price of the machine itself by a cool AU$700, but adding on our exclusive 10% extra saving brings the total cost of the machine to AU$2,699.

Now, before you say it, we know that’s still an investment and a half for your morning cuppa. However, as we said in our Breville the Oracle Touch review, the only thing going against it is its high cost. We’re confident in saying this AU$1,000 saving nips that one in the bud.

Breville the Oracle Touch: was AU$3,699 now AU$2,699 at Breville Save AU$1,000 with code BREVFUTURE10 This top-of-the-range coffee machine handles the entire brewing process, from grinding to tamping, extraction and even the frothing of milk. If you want to have greater control over your cuppa, you can, and there’s plenty of areas for you to experiment with to fine tune your brew to your exact tastes. For those who simply want a supreme coffee first thing in the morning at the touch of a few buttons, though, there’s nothing better.

When we reviewed the Oracle Touch back in 2018 (yes, it is getting on a bit, but the fact it’s maintained its list price should let you know it’s still a flagship product), we couldn’t get over just how delicious the coffee it produced was and how consistently it served up a silky smooth crema.

It’s a handy milk frother, too, even if you prefer to drink dairy alternatives. Plus, it sports a dual boiler system, so you can extract your espresso and steam your milk at the same time – meaning you'll be sipping on a perfect coffee in a matter of minutes.

And, as its name suggests, you control the Oracle Touch via a clear, colour touchscreen display. All you need to do is manually set your desired grind size, select the style of drink you want and press the go button. The machine will take care of the rest.

We expect this deal to only last until the EOFY sales come to a close, meaning you have just over a week to take advantage of the savings on offer. Don’t forget, our exclusive BREVFUTURE10 Breville discount code can be used on anything on the company's website, so be sure to have a shop around for other machines or accessories.

Be sure to check our continued live coverage of the EOFY sales in Australia for more great deals.