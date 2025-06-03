Be your own barista this winter with the De'Longhi EOFY sale – save up to AU$559.90 on automatic bean-to-cup coffee machines

Keen to stay warm this winter? Forget braving the cold for a barista-made coffee – De'Longhi's EOFY sale lets you make café-quality cups from the comfort of your home at an unbeatable price.

De’Longhi regularly features in our list of the best coffee machines, and the Italian appliance maker is offering up to 30% off its top bean-to-cup coffee makers this EOFY sale season. Plus, you can take an extra 10% off the price off most models – including already-discounted machines – with our exclusive TECH10 coupon code.

With prices starting from AU$699, these premium automatic machines can quickly pay for themselves if you're someone who regularly buys coffee from cafés. For context, three weekly AU$5 café coffees adds up to a whopping AU$780 annually, and if you’re a daily drinker, you can only expect that figure to increase. Conversely if you're currently relying on instant coffee at home, it will only take one sip from your new machine to demonstrate the significant difference freshly ground beans can make.

This 30% saving on selected models is just the start. The De'Longhi tax-time sales are also offering bonus gifts on most machines – not just discounted ones. Worth AU$129, this Winter Value Pack includes a 1kg bag of coffee beans and two travel mugs. Plus, you can also get up to 70% off other De'Longhi appliances and accessories – starting at just AU$32.

We've picked our three favourite deals from the EOFY sale below, and they're even more enticing with our exclusive TECH10 code for an extra 10% off.

De'Longhi Magnifica Evo Silver Black: was AU$999 now AU$629.10 at De'Longhi Save AU$369.90 with code TECH10 Promising to be ideal for both experienced and novice coffee makers, the Magnifica Evo has all your hot beverages taken care of thanks to its wealth of recipes, milk frother and hot water maker that you can use to make tea. With 13 grind settings, you can get your brew exactly how you want it, plus, with one-touch control and automatic tamping and dosing, you’ll get consistent results every time. With up to seven recipes just a touch away, a coloured digital display and excellent milk frothing, it's a fabulous choice for anyone who wants to easily craft cafe-quality coffee at home.

De'Longhi Magnifica Evo Next: was AU$1,149 now AU$719.10 at De'Longhi Save AU$429.90 with code TECH10 Simply put, this model takes everything that's good about the Magnifica Evo above and improves upon it, with more recipes and a larger, brighter display for easier drink customisation. In our De'Longhi Magnifica Evo Next review, we called it "a very capable bean-to-cup coffee machine" that offers automatic milk frothing and deeply customisable drinks – providing great coffee with just a few taps of a button. It's perfect for those who like different brews (rather than sticking to the same latte every day) or a household of several people, as you can save personalised drink recipes to profiles. We also had great experiences using the built-in milk frother for non-dairy milks. If you want great-tasting, varied coffee made easy, there are few better options at this deeply discounted price.

De'Longhi Eletta Explore: was AU$1,999 now AU$1,439.10 at De'Longhi Save AU$559.90 with code TECH10 Of all the coffee machines we’ve reviewed here at TechRadar, very few have received the kind of praise that we heaped on the Eletta Explore in our review – so a AU$559 saving makes it a deal worth recommending. In our write up, we said that this machine proves “you can have it all” from an at-home coffee maker. This bean-to-cup model is designed for serious coffee lovers who’d rather skip the hassle and time required on manual machines. Offering a whopping 42 customisable hot and cold beverages (so even the fussiest of coffee drinkers is taken care of), it even allows you to recreate your favourite coffee-shop beverages with its ability to deliver creamy cold milk foam. And, if you're tired of other machines not being able to accommodate your travel mug, the Eletta Explore features a height-adjustable tray that accommodates almost any cup, and its To-Go function offers three sizes to provide a quick brew before you rush out the door.

Not quite what you're after? The three deals above are our favourite, but there's plenty more EOFY deals to check out for yourself at De'Longhi.