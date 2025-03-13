The stylish De'Longhi Magnifica Evo is down to its lowest-ever price at Amazon
Easy to use, easy to clean, and produced delicious coffee
Are you trying to cut back on buying so much coffee when out and about? That’s where a dedicated coffee machine at home can prove to be a very worthwhile investment. Right now, you can buy the De'Longhi Magnifica Evo at Amazon for $499.95 (was $649.95) which is a record-low price for the quality and highly reliable coffee maker.
The De'Longhi Magnifica Evo has occasionally dipped to that price in the past but not since last December. Before that, it dropped this low in July so discounts are rare. Normally, the De'Longhi Magnifica Evo hangs around the full price so this $150 discount is tempting.
Offering five one-touch recipes including espresso, coffee, Americano, iced coffee, and long, the De'Longhi Magnifica Evo also allows you to customize things just how you like them with an impressive 13 grind settings. The short explanation there is that if you love coffee, you will find the perfect concoction here.
Today's best coffee maker deal
Whether you prefer iced coffee or traditional hot, the De'Longhi Magnifica Evo makes it all possible. It has five preset recipes, three temperature settings, and a huge array of options for adjusting the intensity. It also has a powerful steam wand for adding frothy milk to your drink, all while looking pretty stylish in your kitchen. Pick up this top-rated coffee maker for a record-low price at Amazon while you can.
Our De'Longhi Magnifica Evo review explains why it could be one of the best coffee makers for you. With a highly respectable four out of five score, it’s a “great bean-to-cup coffee maker that makes brewing an Americano super easy”.
It can make two coffees at once and is suitable for both coffee beans and ground coffee. Its only true downside is that it takes up a lot of room on your counter but it looks great if space isn't an issue and performs extremely well.
Impressively, it automatically cleans itself after every use so there’s not much that you need to do. It also delivers a precise and consistent dose of freshly ground coffee thanks to its conical burr grinder. One of the better bean-to-cup coffee machines around, the De'Longhi Magnifica Evo might be big but you’ll appreciate everything it does.
If you want to focus on espresso, it could be worth researching the best espresso machines. While you’re working out the best ways of making life easier, take a look at the Dyson vacuum deals going on.
