One of the world's best Nespresso machines is down to its lowest price since 2020 in Amazon's Spring Sale

More coffee for less cash

Nespresso Vertuo coffee maker on blue background with white text reading &quot;TechRadar price cut&quot;
(Image credit: Nespresso)

Love coffee, but don't love the hassle of making it? Good news – there are huge discounts on some of the best Nespresso machines in the world in Amazon's Spring Sale. For example, the superb Nespresso Vertuo Coffee and Espresso Maker is now just $219.99 (was $219.99) – a saving of $90.

Unlike some budget Nespresso machines, which need to be emptied and refilled after every couple of drinks, the Vertuo Coffee and Espresso Maker can keep you caffeinated all day thanks to its extra large water tank, and a waste container that can hold up to 17 used pods.

Shop Amazon's full Spring Sale

There are also huge savings on Nespresso machines in the UK, with the standout deal being the Nespresso Vertuo Next with milk frother for just £99 (was £200). That's the cheapest this compact coffee maker has ever been, and is one of the hottest deals I've seen in the Spring Sale so far.

Today's best Nespresso deal

Nespresso Vertuo Coffee and Espresso Maker
Nespresso Vertuo Coffee and Espresso Maker: was $219.99 now $129.99 at Amazon

This excellent Nespresso machine, with its big water tank and smart design, has received a massive $90 price cut in Amazon's Spring Sale. We've seen it discounted for Prime Day and Black Friday before, but it's not been this cheap since 2020. A deal not to be missed!

View Deal
Nespresso Vertuo Next with Milk Frother
Nespresso Vertuo Next with Milk Frother: was £200 now £99.99 at Amazon

This compact Nespresso machine is half price in the UK right now – the cheapest it's ever been. It's very similar to the five-star rated Nespresso Vertuo Pop, and has an Aeroccino milk frother thrown in too so you can make lattes and cappuccinos without mastering the art of using a steam wand.

View Deal

All Nespresso machines work by piercing foil-sealed pods of ground coffee and forcing hot water through the tiny holes in a brewing process quite similar to a traditional espresso machine, but without any of the weighing or mess.

The capsules are made from aluminum, and Nespresso runs programs to recycle the used ones when you're done.

More Amazon Big Spring Sale deals

Ninja Blast Portable Blender
Ninja Blast Portable Blender: was £49.99 now £39 at Amazon

The Ninja Blast Portable Blender is Ninja's best-selling personal-sized blender for smoothies, slushies, and shakes. It comes with a USB-rechargeable base, so you don't need to swap batteries every few months, and a leakproof lid with a carrying handle. Its convenient, grab-and-go design stood out to our reviewer, who gave it four out of five stars. This is the second-best price I've seen for the Ninja Blast after it fell to £31.99 at the end of last year.

View Deal
Ninja Foodi 11-in-1 SmartLid multi-cooker
Ninja Foodi 11-in-1 SmartLid multi-cooker: was £299 now £164.68 at Amazon

Amazon loves to discount these Ninja multi-cookers regularly but this is by all accounts a new record-low price on one of our favourites. While this 11-in-1 SmartLid model (technically the "OL550UK") is a little on the pricey side, you won't be let down by it's versatility. At 6L, it's sizeable enough for a family of four and is great for everything from basic air frying and slow cooking to pressure cooking.

View Deal
Cat Ellis
Cat Ellis
