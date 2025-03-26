One of the world's best Nespresso machines is down to its lowest price since 2020 in Amazon's Spring Sale

Love coffee, but don't love the hassle of making it? Good news – there are huge discounts on some of the best Nespresso machines in the world in Amazon's Spring Sale. For example, the superb Nespresso Vertuo Coffee and Espresso Maker is now just $219.99 (was $219.99) – a saving of $90.
Unlike some budget Nespresso machines, which need to be emptied and refilled after every couple of drinks, the Vertuo Coffee and Espresso Maker can keep you caffeinated all day thanks to its extra large water tank, and a waste container that can hold up to 17 used pods.
There are also huge savings on Nespresso machines in the UK, with the standout deal being the Nespresso Vertuo Next with milk frother for just £99 (was £200). That's the cheapest this compact coffee maker has ever been, and is one of the hottest deals I've seen in the Spring Sale so far.
Today's best Nespresso deal
This excellent Nespresso machine, with its big water tank and smart design, has received a massive $90 price cut in Amazon's Spring Sale. We've seen it discounted for Prime Day and Black Friday before, but it's not been this cheap since 2020. A deal not to be missed!
This compact Nespresso machine is half price in the UK right now – the cheapest it's ever been. It's very similar to the five-star rated Nespresso Vertuo Pop, and has an Aeroccino milk frother thrown in too so you can make lattes and cappuccinos without mastering the art of using a steam wand.
All Nespresso machines work by piercing foil-sealed pods of ground coffee and forcing hot water through the tiny holes in a brewing process quite similar to a traditional espresso machine, but without any of the weighing or mess.
The capsules are made from aluminum, and Nespresso runs programs to recycle the used ones when you're done.
The Ninja Blast Portable Blender is Ninja's best-selling personal-sized blender for smoothies, slushies, and shakes. It comes with a USB-rechargeable base, so you don't need to swap batteries every few months, and a leakproof lid with a carrying handle. Its convenient, grab-and-go design stood out to our reviewer, who gave it four out of five stars. This is the second-best price I've seen for the Ninja Blast after it fell to £31.99 at the end of last year.
Amazon loves to discount these Ninja multi-cookers regularly but this is by all accounts a new record-low price on one of our favourites. While this 11-in-1 SmartLid model (technically the "OL550UK") is a little on the pricey side, you won't be let down by it's versatility. At 6L, it's sizeable enough for a family of four and is great for everything from basic air frying and slow cooking to pressure cooking.
Cat is TechRadar's Homes Editor specializing in kitchen appliances and smart home technology. She's been a tech journalist for 15 years and is an SCA-certified barista, so whether you want to invest in some smart lights or pick up a new espresso machine, she's the right person to help.
