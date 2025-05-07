This high-end Breville Barista Express espresso machine is back to its lowest price
It's stylish and produces great coffee. What more do you need?
Everyone loves to wake up to a great cup of coffee, right? Going to a local coffee shop is nice, but not needing to leave the house is often nicer. That’s where something from the makers of the best coffee machines can help. Today, you can buy the Breville Barista Express at Amazon for $549.95 (was $699.95), which is an excellent price.
Technically, this isn’t the lowest price we’ve seen for the Breville Barista Express, but it’s been many years since it dipped significantly lower. We’re talking five years since a better price cut. Otherwise, this price is about as low as it’s likely to get.
The Breville Barista Express has an integrated grinder so it can go from beans to espresso in under one minute. It’s smart enough to provide low pressure pre-infusion, which gradually increases pressure at the start so you get drawn-out flavors evenly. It’s simple to use, too, so you get a great flavor with little hassle.
Today’s best coffee maker deal
The Breville Barista Express is the ideal coffee machine for many people. It looks great, it’s easy to use, and it has neat extras like a grind size dial, a powerful steam wand for microfoam milk, and a built-in coffee grinder. Even its water is provided at the precise temperature needed, thanks to digital temperature controls.
Breville is a name you’ll see among the best bean-to-cup coffee machines. As our Breville Barista Express review explains, it “builds on the entry-level espresso machines from the brand” thanks to adding its bean hopper and integrated grinder. It has “easily adjustable grind settings, coffee dosing” and “lots of control over the finished result”.
Despite that, it’s not complicated to figure out so “you’ll be impressing your friends with perfect barista coffee every time”. The Breville Barista Express has some complex-sounding features that are actually very easy to use. These include its precise espresso extraction, optimal water pressure, and its built-in coffee grinder, which does all the hard work.
This is one of the best espresso machines for anyone who wants coffee shop-quality coffee without leaving home. Over time, it’ll be a fantastic investment too.
While you’re working out how to simplify and streamline your life, one of the robot vacuum deals going on could make life even easier for you. The same goes for air fryer deals, potentially making breakfast nice and simple.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Jennifer is a roving tech freelancer with over 10 years experience. Having graduated from Swansea University with a degree in Media and Communication Studies, and later with a diploma from Staffordshire University with a post graduate diploma in Computer Games Design, she's written for a huge number of publications, including T3, FitandWell, Top Ten Reviews, Eurogamer, NME and many more.
Her main areas of interest are all things B2B, smart technology, wearables, speakers, headphones, and anything gaming related, and you'll find her writing everything from product reviews to buying guides and hunting down the latest coupon codes to save you money. In her spare time, she enjoys the cinema, walking, and attempting to train her pet guinea pigs. She is yet to succeed.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.