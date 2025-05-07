Everyone loves to wake up to a great cup of coffee, right? Going to a local coffee shop is nice, but not needing to leave the house is often nicer. That’s where something from the makers of the best coffee machines can help. Today, you can buy the Breville Barista Express at Amazon for $549.95 (was $699.95), which is an excellent price.

Technically, this isn’t the lowest price we’ve seen for the Breville Barista Express, but it’s been many years since it dipped significantly lower. We’re talking five years since a better price cut. Otherwise, this price is about as low as it’s likely to get.

The Breville Barista Express has an integrated grinder so it can go from beans to espresso in under one minute. It’s smart enough to provide low pressure pre-infusion, which gradually increases pressure at the start so you get drawn-out flavors evenly. It’s simple to use, too, so you get a great flavor with little hassle.

Today’s best coffee maker deal

Breville Barista Express: was $699.95 now $549.95 at Amazon The Breville Barista Express is the ideal coffee machine for many people. It looks great, it’s easy to use, and it has neat extras like a grind size dial, a powerful steam wand for microfoam milk, and a built-in coffee grinder. Even its water is provided at the precise temperature needed, thanks to digital temperature controls.

Breville is a name you’ll see among the best bean-to-cup coffee machines. As our Breville Barista Express review explains, it “builds on the entry-level espresso machines from the brand” thanks to adding its bean hopper and integrated grinder. It has “easily adjustable grind settings, coffee dosing” and “lots of control over the finished result”.

Despite that, it’s not complicated to figure out so “you’ll be impressing your friends with perfect barista coffee every time”. The Breville Barista Express has some complex-sounding features that are actually very easy to use. These include its precise espresso extraction, optimal water pressure, and its built-in coffee grinder, which does all the hard work.

This is one of the best espresso machines for anyone who wants coffee shop-quality coffee without leaving home. Over time, it’ll be a fantastic investment too.

While you’re working out how to simplify and streamline your life, one of the robot vacuum deals going on could make life even easier for you. The same goes for air fryer deals, potentially making breakfast nice and simple.