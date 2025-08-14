Live
Afterpay Day 2025: the best tech deals live on day 1
Afterpay Day is back for its second stint in 2025 and we're tracking down all the best deals live
The second Afterpay Day of 2025 is here, folks! Officially kicking off today, August 14th, the bi-annual sale will run for four days, coming to a close on Sunday, August 17.
If you're new to Afterpay Day, then it's great to have you here. As a quick explainer, Afterpay Day has become one of the major shopping events on the calendar, thanks to the popularity of the Afterpay buy now, pay later service. It means a good majority of Australian retailers get in on the discount action, but the good news is you don't have to use Afterpay to secure some bargains.
We did see some retailers start their promotions earlier this week, but now Afterpay Day itself has arrived, we've got a much clearer idea of which stores have sales worth checking out.
My team and I will be keeping this page updated throughout the four days, so be sure to check back regularly for any new deals that we spot. As expected, I've already found a plethora of attractive discounts on the likes of headphones, smartphones, vacuum cleaners and other kitchen appliances. This is just the tip of the iceberg, however, and I'll be sure to continue populating the list of deals below.
For now though, take a look at what I have found so far and, if you see a price you like on a product you've been pining for, this will likely be your last chance to secure until Black Friday lands later in the year.
Happy shopping!
Best Afterpay Day deals in Australia
Headphones & audio
These earbuds might seem too cheap to be any good, but rest assured we've given them a listen and can confidently vouch for the performance you're getting for such a low price. Great ANC, great sound and a comfortable fit.
We rate the WF-C510 as one of the best pairs of budget earbuds you can buy, as they deliver a lively, engaging sound, with good passive noise isolation, all in a comfortable, compact design.
First things first, this isn't the Pro set of Galaxy earbuds. Think of them as the equivalent to the Apple AirPods 4. They're still excellent, though, offering excellent battery life, good noise cancellation and they even support live translation features when paired to a compatible Galaxy smartphone.
This JBL speaker sits on our list of the best Bluetooth speakers for its ability to double up as a powerbank to charge your devices. It helps that it sounds phenomenal, has a decent 20-hour battery life and is built to withstand the elements.
We have seen this Bose speaker go quite a lot lower in price, so it's a bit of a shame it hasn't received such a great discount for Afterpay Day. Still, we think even at full price it's worth it, as it serves up a sound far bigger than its size would suggest. It's waterproof and dustproof too. To get the deal price here, make sure to generate a unique Bose coupon code.
A regular feature in all our deals round ups, the Sony XM4s still more than hold their own in a crowded space, despite being close to 5 years old. They're comfortable, sound fantastic, and benefit from very capable ANC.
Not the lowest price we've seen, but this is still a great saving on the XM5 over-ears. Packed with incredible sound quality, great noise-cancelling and a superb range of features, they're a fantastic pair of cans if your budget can't stretch to the newer XM6s.
Arguably one of the best headphones we've tested with Dolby Atmos support, the Sonos Ace is also one of the better-looking and more comfortable cans. If you've been eying them for a while, there's a decent saving when shopping at the Big W Marketplace. Also available in black.
Our esteemed colleagues at What Hi-Fi? said this turntable from JBL is a surefire winner in the budget space. It has a great quality built-in phono output making connection to an amplifier as easy as possible (but you can bypass it if you wish) or you can stream via Bluetooth to a wireless speaker. It also looks pretty darn good in our opinion, especially in the black and orange guise on sale here. If you're looking for an affordable turntable upgrade, or a solid starting point to enter the world of vinyl, this JBL spinner is an excellent choice.
TVs & soundbars
Utilising TCL’s latest QD mini-LED technology, the C7K is a premium yet affordable TV that should suit most Australian homes. High brightness, vibrant colours and deep blacks promise to elevate your home movie nights, while a built-in Bang & Olufsen speaker system could make you think twice about investing in a soundbar.
We haven't reviewed the C8K just yet, but our esteemed colleagues at What Hi-Fi? have recently given it a glowing five-star review, claiming it to be "one of TCL's most exciting TVs yet". For the money, you get excellent brightness, superb colours and backlight control and, as is now practically customary for a TCL TV, incredible value for money – especially with a discount.
The Q990F is the best Dolby Atmos soundbar system around. It gets a more compact subwoofer compared to its predecessor, and is capable of delivering even greater low end weight, combined with a soundbar and speakers delivering clear, powerful audio in an 11.1.4-channel setup. Also available from The Good Guys for AU$1,435.
Laptops & PCs
Offering the best of both worlds – laptop and tablet – this 2-in-1 HP Spectre x360 is a truly powerful device, rocking a 14-inch OLED touch display, 1TB SSD and 32GB of RAM, alongside an Intel Core Ultra 7 processor.
This is a ripper of a deal for this recently launched laptop. For under AU$2,000, the Slim 7i Aura features the new Series 2 Intel Core Ultra 7 258V CPU, a 15.3-inch 2800 x 1800 touchscreen display and future proofed features like Wi-Fi 7, as well as a face recognition webcam.
This isn't quite the lowest price we've seen for the HP Victus 16, but AU$1,699 is still a good deal. For a bigger screen laptop with RTX 4070 GPU and 32GB RAM, you can conquer all quests with this HP, no matter whether you game or not.
NBN plans
Buddy | 49Mbps | AU$75p/m (first month free)
This isn't an Afterpay Day exactly, but it's such a great offer it deserves a spot on this list. Buddy is one of my favourite NBN providers, delivering reliable speeds and service, and right now, you can score your first month of the service for free. I've selected the 50Mbps plan here, but the offer applies to all of Buddy's NBN plans, should you want something faster.
• AU$75 minimum cost
• AU$825 first year cost
• AU$900 ongoing yearly cost
Exetel One | NBN 500 | AU$80p/m
Alternatively, for just AU$5 more, you could get 10x the speeds with Exetel's One plan. You will need an FTTP or HFC connection at your premises, but if you do, you could revel in crazy-fast speeds ahead of the wider NBN speed upgrades that will be rolling out from September.
• AU$80 minimum cost
• AU$960 yearly cost
Tangerine | Speedy Max NBN plan (500/50) | AU$68.90p/m (first 6 months, then AU$88.90p/m)
Tangerine's 500Mbps plan also presents exceptional value, coming in at under AU$70p/m for the first 6 months. This plan also will net you up to gigabit speeds until September 14, after which it will migrate to the NBN 500 tier.
• AU$68.90 minimum cost
• AU$946.80 first year cost
• AU$1,066.80 ongoing yearly cost
Phones, tablets & wearables
A crazy deal here on the Samsung Galaxy S25 via the maker's eBay store. A note, you do need to use Afterpay to purchase and enter code APAY15 to get the low price. In our Samsung Galaxy S25 review, the biggest drawback our tester could find was that it's not a massive change from its predecessor. However, making across-the-board improvements to a phone we called a "pocket powerhouse", while retaining its sleek, compact design is a win in our book.
It's coming up to its second birthday, but the iPhone 15 is plenty powerful enough for most people. It benefits from Apple's A15 Bionic chip, it adopts the Dynamic Island design and its cameras take great photos. This discount brings it to within touching distance of the newer iPhone 16e, but we reckon the 15 is the better buy.
It's a similar situation if you do want a newer device, with the iPhone 16 also getting a healthy discount at The Good Guys. With this one, you get the more powerful A18 chip, along with the customary upgraded cameras. It's also available in an attractive set of colours, if you want to inject some personality into your device.
Alternatively, if you want the (current) latest and and greatest iPhone, the 16 Pro Max is for you. Adopting a much larger display, a highly capable triple camera system and more power than you'll know what to do with, it's the ultimate smartphone.
The iPhone 16 Pro – offering the same power in a smaller frame – is also down to AU$1,529.
We still think this is one of the best tablets you can buy, as it offers everything you realistically need and nothing you don't. If you're looking to replace a laptop with a tablet, this wouldn't be the it, but for casual usage – think reading news, watching videos – there's nothing better.
A decent saving on Apple's cheapest smart watch. Built to be accessible, this second generation smart watch has a 40mm display, impressive battery life and decent mid-tier fitness tracking. We awarded it four and a half stars in our Apple Watch SE 2 review. Make sure to check out the full range of colours and sizes available at The Good Guys.
Cameras
Released only earlier this month, the Osmo 360 is the first 360º camera from drone maker DJI and is relatively more affordable than the competition from Insta360. You still get excellent 8K performance, it works with DJI's mics, and there's built-in storage to rely on in a pinch. You can't swap out lenses as the in the Insta360 X5, but you still get some very nice, immersive footage that's well stabilised. As with all eBay offers during this sale, you will need to use the code APAY15 to score this 15% discount and pay using Afterpay.
It's already a very affordable APS-C camera kit, so even a small discount makes it worthwhile. For your money, you get a 24.2MP beginner-friendly camera that includes creative modes to simplify taking photos. Plus you get 4K/30p (6K oversampling) video on board too.
It has gone slightly lower before, but this is a pretty good price for a 40MP camera with the speed to match some of the more popular full-frame options from Canon and Nikon. It's also fast and has good autofocus performance too. You'll also get 8K video recording if you need it. With a lens in the box to get you started, this APS-C kit is worth considering for enthusiasts and pros alike.
Vacuum cleaners
We gave this talented robot vacuum 4.5 stars in our Ecovacs Deebot T30 Omni review, praising it for its excellent mapping and navigation technology, compact design and, of course, its cleaning and mopping powers.
If you're looking to spend as little as possible on a new vacuum cleaner, but you also want something that's going to actually perform, this model from Shark is tough to beat. It offers powerful suction and a self-cleaning brush roll, and the nozzle has LED lights that'll reveal any hidden dust and debris as you vacuum.
A great price for what we consider to be an excellent stick vacuum cleaner. Not only does it clean carpets and hard floors, but it also has a mopping head for deeper cleaning. Battery life is also decent at 60 minutes. If you want more attachments, you can get the Complete model from Dyson for an extra AU$104.
Kitchen appliances
If you've got a hankering for pizza but want to make your own at home, this pizza oven from Breville will do just that. It emulates a traditional wood-fired pizza oven and can heat up to 400ºC, creating an intense heat that ensures a perfect pie every time. Looks can be deceiving, though, as this appliance will take up a microwave-sized portion of countertop space and weighs around 15kg. Use code PAYDAY to save an extra AU$60.