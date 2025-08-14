Afterpay Day 2025: the best tech deals live on day 1

The second Afterpay Day of 2025 is here, folks! Officially kicking off today, August 14th, the bi-annual sale will run for four days, coming to a close on Sunday, August 17.

If you're new to Afterpay Day, then it's great to have you here. As a quick explainer, Afterpay Day has become one of the major shopping events on the calendar, thanks to the popularity of the Afterpay buy now, pay later service. It means a good majority of Australian retailers get in on the discount action, but the good news is you don't have to use Afterpay to secure some bargains.

We did see some retailers start their promotions earlier this week, but now Afterpay Day itself has arrived, we've got a much clearer idea of which stores have sales worth checking out.

My team and I will be keeping this page updated throughout the four days, so be sure to check back regularly for any new deals that we spot. As expected, I've already found a plethora of attractive discounts on the likes of headphones, smartphones, vacuum cleaners and other kitchen appliances. This is just the tip of the iceberg, however, and I'll be sure to continue populating the list of deals below.

For now though, take a look at what I have found so far and, if you see a price you like on a product you've been pining for, this will likely be your last chance to secure until Black Friday lands later in the year.

Happy shopping!

Best Afterpay Day deals in Australia

Headphones & audio

Save AU$59.01 Earfun Air Pro 3 (black): was AU$129 now AU$69.99 at Amazon These earbuds might seem too cheap to be any good, but rest assured we've given them a listen and can confidently vouch for the performance you're getting for such a low price. Great ANC, great sound and a comfortable fit. Read more ▼

Save AU$20 Sony WF-C510: was AU$108 now AU$88 at Amazon We rate the WF-C510 as one of the best pairs of budget earbuds you can buy, as they deliver a lively, engaging sound, with good passive noise isolation, all in a comfortable, compact design. Read more ▼

Save AU$157.81 Samsung Galaxy Buds3 (Silver): was AU$299 now AU$141.19 at Amazon First things first, this isn't the Pro set of Galaxy earbuds. Think of them as the equivalent to the Apple AirPods 4. They're still excellent, though, offering excellent battery life, good noise cancellation and they even support live translation features when paired to a compatible Galaxy smartphone. Read more ▼

Save AU$50 JBL Charge 5: was AU$199.95 now AU$149.95 at Myer This JBL speaker sits on our list of the best Bluetooth speakers for its ability to double up as a powerbank to charge your devices. It helps that it sounds phenomenal, has a decent 20-hour battery life and is built to withstand the elements. Read more ▼

Save AU$27.95 Bose SoundLink Flex (2nd gen, Black): was AU$249.95 now AU$222 at Bose APAC We have seen this Bose speaker go quite a lot lower in price, so it's a bit of a shame it hasn't received such a great discount for Afterpay Day. Still, we think even at full price it's worth it, as it serves up a sound far bigger than its size would suggest. It's waterproof and dustproof too. To get the deal price here, make sure to generate a unique Bose coupon code. Read more ▼

Sony WH-1000XM4: was AU$439 now AU$398 at Amazon A regular feature in all our deals round ups, the Sony XM4s still more than hold their own in a crowded space, despite being close to 5 years old. They're comfortable, sound fantastic, and benefit from very capable ANC. Read more ▼

Save AU$77 Sony WH-1000XM5: was AU$549 now AU$472 at The Good Guys Not the lowest price we've seen, but this is still a great saving on the XM5 over-ears. Packed with incredible sound quality, great noise-cancelling and a superb range of features, they're a fantastic pair of cans if your budget can't stretch to the newer XM6s. Read more ▼

Save AU$200.95 JBL Spinner BT turntable: was AU$649.95 now AU$449 at Amazon Our esteemed colleagues at What Hi-Fi? said this turntable from JBL is a surefire winner in the budget space. It has a great quality built-in phono output making connection to an amplifier as easy as possible (but you can bypass it if you wish) or you can stream via Bluetooth to a wireless speaker. It also looks pretty darn good in our opinion, especially in the black and orange guise on sale here. If you're looking for an affordable turntable upgrade, or a solid starting point to enter the world of vinyl, this JBL spinner is an excellent choice. Read more ▼

TVs & soundbars

Save AU$939 TCL C7K (65-inch): was AU$2,299 now AU$1,360 at Appliance Central Utilising TCL’s latest QD mini-LED technology, the C7K is a premium yet affordable TV that should suit most Australian homes. High brightness, vibrant colours and deep blacks promise to elevate your home movie nights, while a built-in Bang & Olufsen speaker system could make you think twice about investing in a soundbar. Read more ▼

Save AU$949 TCL C8K (65-inch): was AU$2,999 now AU$2,050 at Appliance Central We haven't reviewed the C8K just yet, but our esteemed colleagues at What Hi-Fi? have recently given it a glowing five-star review, claiming it to be "one of TCL's most exciting TVs yet". For the money, you get excellent brightness, superb colours and backlight control and, as is now practically customary for a TCL TV, incredible value for money – especially with a discount. Read more ▼

Laptops & PCs

NBN plans

Buddy | 49Mbps | AU$75p/m (first month free) This isn't an Afterpay Day exactly, but it's such a great offer it deserves a spot on this list. Buddy is one of my favourite NBN providers, delivering reliable speeds and service, and right now, you can score your first month of the service for free. I've selected the 50Mbps plan here, but the offer applies to all of Buddy's NBN plans, should you want something faster. • AU$75 minimum cost

• AU$825 first year cost

• AU$900 ongoing yearly cost Read more ▼

Exetel One | NBN 500 | AU$80p/m Alternatively, for just AU$5 more, you could get 10x the speeds with Exetel's One plan. You will need an FTTP or HFC connection at your premises, but if you do, you could revel in crazy-fast speeds ahead of the wider NBN speed upgrades that will be rolling out from September. • AU$80 minimum cost

• AU$960 yearly cost Read more ▼

Tangerine | Speedy Max NBN plan (500/50) | AU$68.90p/m (first 6 months, then AU$88.90p/m) Tangerine's 500Mbps plan also presents exceptional value, coming in at under AU$70p/m for the first 6 months. This plan also will net you up to gigabit speeds until September 14, after which it will migrate to the NBN 500 tier. • AU$68.90 minimum cost

• AU$946.80 first year cost

• AU$1,066.80 ongoing yearly cost Read more ▼

Phones, tablets & wearables

Save AU$549.85 Samsung Galaxy S25: was AU$1,399 now AU$849.15 at eBay A crazy deal here on the Samsung Galaxy S25 via the maker's eBay store. A note, you do need to use Afterpay to purchase and enter code APAY15 to get the low price. In our Samsung Galaxy S25 review, the biggest drawback our tester could find was that it's not a massive change from its predecessor. However, making across-the-board improvements to a phone we called a "pocket powerhouse", while retaining its sleek, compact design is a win in our book. Read more ▼

Save AU$204 Apple iPhone 15: was AU$1,249 now AU$1,045 at The Good Guys It's coming up to its second birthday, but the iPhone 15 is plenty powerful enough for most people. It benefits from Apple's A15 Bionic chip, it adopts the Dynamic Island design and its cameras take great photos. This discount brings it to within touching distance of the newer iPhone 16e, but we reckon the 15 is the better buy. Read more ▼

Save AU$154 Apple iPhone 16: was AU$1,399 now AU$1,245 at The Good Guys It's a similar situation if you do want a newer device, with the iPhone 16 also getting a healthy discount at The Good Guys. With this one, you get the more powerful A18 chip, along with the customary upgraded cameras. It's also available in an attractive set of colours, if you want to inject some personality into your device. Read more ▼

Cameras

Save AU$113.85 DJI Osmo 360 (Standard Combo): was AU$759 now AU$645.15 at eBay Released only earlier this month, the Osmo 360 is the first 360º camera from drone maker DJI and is relatively more affordable than the competition from Insta360. You still get excellent 8K performance, it works with DJI's mics, and there's built-in storage to rely on in a pinch. You can't swap out lenses as the in the Insta360 X5, but you still get some very nice, immersive footage that's well stabilised. As with all eBay offers during this sale, you will need to use the code APAY15 to score this 15% discount and pay using Afterpay. Read more ▼

Save AU$675 Fujifilm X-H2 + XF 16-80mm f/4 OIS WR lens: was AU$3,990 now AU$3,315 at CameraPro It has gone slightly lower before, but this is a pretty good price for a 40MP camera with the speed to match some of the more popular full-frame options from Canon and Nikon. It's also fast and has good autofocus performance too. You'll also get 8K video recording if you need it. With a lens in the box to get you started, this APS-C kit is worth considering for enthusiasts and pros alike. Read more ▼

Vacuum cleaners

Save AU$170.99 Shark IZ102 Cordless Vacuum: was AU$549.99 now AU$379 at Amazon If you're looking to spend as little as possible on a new vacuum cleaner, but you also want something that's going to actually perform, this model from Shark is tough to beat. It offers powerful suction and a self-cleaning brush roll, and the nozzle has LED lights that'll reveal any hidden dust and debris as you vacuum. Read more ▼

Kitchen appliances