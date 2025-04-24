Garmin just accidentally leaked its next Forerunner, but it's not the one we were expecting
Whoops!
- Garmin has accidentally leaked the new Forerunner
- An online extended warranty form has surfaced for the Forerunner 970
- It's an unlikely candidate, given we were expecting a 975 or 275 instead
Garmin's Forerunner range makes up some of the best running watches on the market, and the lineup could be about to get a major boost in the form of a new Forerunner 970.
We've seen a few leaks and heard some rumblings about a new Forerunner over the last few weeks, but now Garmin has cut through all the speculation by accidentally leaking its next model on its own website.
As spotted by Garmin Rumors, a new listing on Garmin's Taiwan website lists the Forerunner 970 in an Extended Warranty Campaign Application support page. The page, now deleted, was oddly published in Korean, rather than Mandarin. However, in both the original Korean and the English translation, the Forerunner 970 shows up as a brand, so there's no chance this is some kind of machine learning-induced translation of, say, the Forerunner 965.
Garmin Forerunner 970 – what we know
The Forerunner 970 leak is extremely intriguing, given it's an unexpected one. We've previously seen leaks pointing towards a new Forerunner 975, while the 275 was also a prime candidate for launch. Both the 265 and the 965 came out in March 2023, and so are ripe for an upgrade.
The "70" Forerunner lineup would be a new spot in the lineup, given there hasn't been a "60" in the lineup since the 2009 original Forerunner 60. New Garmin devices were recently spotted in online database filings with various regulatory bodies, a sure sign of new devices being close at hand.
The specific details of the Forerunner 970 remain closely veiled, as does a specific release date. That being said, you can guarantee that Forerunner mainstays like extensive battery life and industry-leading health and fitness metrics will feature.
Stephen Warwick is TechRadar's Fitness & Wearables writer with nearly a decade of experience covering technology, including five years as the News Editor of iMore. He's a keen fitness enthusiast and is never far from the local gym, Apple Watch at the ready, to record his latest workout. Stephen has experience writing about every facet of technology including products, services, hardware, and software. He's covered breaking news and developing stories regarding supply chains, patents and litigation, competition, politics and lobbying, the environment, and more. He's conducted interviews with industry experts in a range of fields including finance, litigation, security, and more. Outside of work, he's a massive tech and history buff with a passion for Rome Total War, reading, and music.
