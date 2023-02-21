Garmin Forerunner 965: everything we know so far

Audio player loading…

In a break with tradition, it looks like we might get a new Forerunner watch two years running. The Garmin Forerunner 245 and Garmin Forerunner 945, two of the best Garmin watches ever, were released to much acclaim in 2019, but their similarly successful sequels, the 255 and 955, weren’t launched until three years later, in 2022.

We crowned the Garmin Forerunner 955 our fitness device of the year in 2022. However, despite the fact that many consider the 955 the definitive running watch right now, and that it’s been less than a year since the 955 and 255 hit shelves, Garmin seems to be breaking from tradition and readying an update already.

Multiple rumors and leaks suggest the Garmin Forerunner 965 will be arriving this year, alongside its smaller sibling, the Forerunner 265. However, how do you improve upon a watch that’s so good, and so soon in its life cycle? Will the watches be largely cosmetic updates, or has Garmin got enough technological advances up its sleeve to justify bringing out a new set of Forerunners so soon? Below, we’ve broken down all the news, rumors, and leaks that have come out about the watch so far.

Garmin Forerunner 965: the news so far

What makes us think the 965 will be released this year? Well, for starters, leaks surrounding the smaller 265. As reported by The5KRunner (opens in new tab), a reliable site for leaks, images of the Garmin Forerunner 265 surfaced online last year. The images purported to show a new AMOLED screen replacing the 255’s battery-saving MIP offering, suggesting that Garmin has developed its energy efficiency tech to such a degree that it can offer the AMOLED screen of a ‘true’ modern smartwatch without compromising on the Forerunner’s impressive battery life.

An early listing that was published on a golfing website and then quickly taken down according to our sibling site Advnture (opens in new tab) and Flo of Fitness Tracker Test, contained more reported details about the 965 and 265. The retailer listing from 5 Under Golf corroborated the rumor about improved AMOLED screens for both models, as well as the fact that the 955’s Training Readiness score feature would be available on the 265 as well as the 965. The listing also suggested that there will be a brighter yellow and black color option for busy bees sick of matt black watch cases and looking for something a bit brighter.

Another apparently premature listing that was quickly taken down was from retailer Running Direct, which included pricing info: the Forerunner 965 is said to be priced at €649.99, while the 265 is said to be €499.99 (opens in new tab); if correct those prices would work out to around $700 / £570 / AU$1000 and $530 / £440 / AU$770, although the actual pricing is likely to be different.

RunningDirect is the third online retailer to list the incoming Forerunner 265 and Forerunner 965 and the first to confirm projected prices of €499.99 and €649.99.#garmin #forerunner #running #sports #wearables pic.twitter.com/kDvGbhEOqVJanuary 26, 2023 See more

Another tweet by FTTest (opens in new tab) reported on a leak from Garmin’s own website, which accidentally showcased pictures of the watches. This is our biggest indication the watches are not only real, but they're ready to go.

A render below shows the Forerunner 965’s screen dimensions based on all the rumors above, which is 0.1-inch bigger than the screen on the 955, with a larger version of Garmin’s ‘start’ button at the top right.

Because Garmin accidentally leaked pictures of the Forerunner 965 on its own website, I was able to better depict the ratio between the FR965 and FR955 a little better. Thanks to @the5krunner for pointing out. Still no CAD-precise drawing.#garmin #forerunner #leak pic.twitter.com/1PDKHqZdghFebruary 9, 2023 See more

Garmin Forerunner 965: What we want to see

We compared this apparent change to Garmin’s release schedule to the policy followed by Apple , which does enormously well out of changing the bare minimum on its watches and slapping a new number on them every year.

However, rather than incremental changes which would make the new watches little more than updates of their predecessors, we want to see enough hardware advances to justify this change of strategy. Otherwise, customers who bought the 955 believing it to be the most advanced Forerunner out there will feel a little short-changed.

An AMOLED screen, implemented at no cost to the Forerunner’s impressive battery life, would be a good start, as would Garmin continuing to combine the screen with its Power Glass solar battery-extending technology. The battery life of the 955 Solar is extended based on time spent outside.

Improved tracking in urban areas would add to Garmin’s already amazing multi-band GPS credentials, and I personally would love to see an option to provide turn-by-turn navigation in your ears as you run, so that you can follow an unfamiliar course without having to glance at your watch. As a company that made its bones in satellite navigation, this would be Garmin’s crowning achievement, setting it head and shoulders above other running watch choices for urban athletes – even the Apple Watch Ultra .

Those upgrades aside, I can’t wait to see these new colors, and I’d love some brighter options. Black is fine, but nondescript; if I could get some Casio G-Shock influence and throw a bit of hot-rod red in there like Iron Man, it would make the watch a bolder, more stylistic choice. The Instinct series comes in several bold colors, and I’d love to see the Forerunner series follow suit.