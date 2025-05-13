It looks as though Garmin is working on another high-end smartwatch as a Fenix 8 spin-off

A new high-end Garmin watch has been spotted online

It could be the successor to the D2 Mach 1 from 2022

Several upgrades could be borrowed from the Garmin Fenix 8

We could soon get a new contender for the premium entry in our best Garmin watches list: there are signs that a high-end Garmin smartwatch is now close to launching, which might be built on the improvements ushered in with the Garmin Fenix 8.

As per the5krunner (via Notebookcheck), a mention of the D2 Mach 2 watch has appeared on Garmin's own website, as one of the models compatible with the Grade Adjusted Pace feature available in the Garmin app (a tool for more accurately measuring average pace).

It's the first time we've heard the Garmin D2 Mach 2 mentioned anywhere, so it looks as though this particular support page has been edited before it should have been – and the premium-level wearable could be launching very soon.

The Garmin D2 Mach 1 was unveiled back in March 2022, and was specifically designed for pilots (though of course you didn't have to be a pilot to use it). At the moment it's not clear exactly what upgrades the second-gen version might bring with it.

What we could get

The D2 Mach 2 could be based on the Fenix 8 (Image credit: Craig Hale)

According to the5krunner, we're looking at a watch that's a variant on the Fenix 8 that launched in August 2024 – a smartwatch that's so good we awarded it five stars out of five in our full Garmin Fenix 8 review.

Features we can expect to see on the D2 Mach 2 include a built-in database of worldwide airports, an altimeter with adjustable barometric setting, a 3-axis compass, weather updates on a moving map, and flight plan syncing from Garmin Pilot.

There's also talk that the watch may gain some diving features, which the D2 Mach 1 didn't have. Like the original version though, the D2 Mach 2 is thought to be missing out on features relating to golf and sailing, available in other models.

In the meantime, we're patiently waiting for the arrival of the Garmin Forerunner 975 too. Back in March we saw a regulatory filing suggesting another Garmin wearable was on the way, but we're still not sure what it is.