UFS 5.0 could make smartphones faster than most mid-range laptops today

JEDEC storage speeds are racing toward 11 GB/s, rivaling PCIe 4.0 SSDs

AI tools now dictate how storage evolves inside next-generation smartphones

The next generation of smartphone storage could soon rival desktop-class SSDs as JEDEC prepares to finalize its UFS 5.0 standard.

The specification promises speeds nearing 11GB/s, a figure that outpaces even some PCIe 4.0 solid-state drives.

While these numbers sound impressive, questions remain about the actual benefits users will see in the real world, especially with the increasing integration of AI tools in mobile devices.

UFS 5.0 marks a major performance shift

The JEDEC Solid State Technology Association, the group responsible for setting memory standards, revealed that UFS 5.0 will deliver sequential read and write speeds of up to 10.8GB/s.

That’s nearly double what current UFS 4.1 chips can achieve, thanks to its adoption of the new MIPI M-PHY version 6.0 and UniPro 3.0 specifications.

The new setup introduces a “High-Speed Gear 6” mode, pushing each lane to 46.6Gb/s, or roughly 10.8GB/s when two lanes are combined.

These speeds suggest that the best smartphones in coming years could have storage systems faster than currently found in many of today's laptops.

JEDEC openly links this jump in performance to the rising data demands of AI - as mobile processors increasingly rely on AI tools for real-time translation, camera enhancement, and voice recognition, storage systems must handle faster data retrieval and writing.

UFS 5.0 is described as “flash optimized for AI, mobile, and edge devices,” hinting that the shift is less about user convenience and more about meeting hardware needs.

However, the push for SSD-class performance on phones raises practical questions.

While benchmarks may look impressive, the bottlenecks in mobile operating systems, thermal limits, and app-level optimization could prevent users from noticing a major difference in daily use.

It’s not yet clear whether doubling storage speed will translate into faster app launches or file transfers, or if it mainly benefits background AI tasks.

JEDEC also highlights several engineering improvements, including integrated link equalization for signal reliability, and also offers a distinct power supply rail to reduce interference and inline hashing for better data integrity.

These technical additions aim to make UFS 5.0 not only faster but also more secure and power-efficient.

However, the challenge lies in maintaining these benefits without driving up manufacturing costs or energy use - which will directly affect smartphone prices and battery life.

