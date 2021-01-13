The best cheap VR headset deals, prices and sales in January 2021

Cheap VR headset deals are becoming easier to find these days, with prices dropping on a range of VR headsets from the biggest brands in the game. You'll likely find bundles or straight discounts on the likes of the PlayStation VR, HTC Vive and Oculus Rift, as well as even lower prices on their budget siblings.

There are even plenty of options for VR gaming without cashing out on a top spec gaming PC. From the PSVR to the Oculus Quest, self-contained headsets (that use their own computers and graphical processors instead of your PC's) are also becoming far more affordable.

If you're just looking to test out the world of virtual reality, however, there are a number of cheap VR headset prices aimed at the lighter user. The Oculus Quest is a go-to for entry level VR, but you'll find some excellent prices on the PlayStation VR as well. If you're after something cheaper than these big name brands, check out our roundup of the cheapest VR deals just below.

You'll find all the latest VR headset deals on bigger brands below, with a little background on each model so you can choose the right device for you.

VR headset deals: Oculus Rift

(Image credit: Oculus)

Oculus Rift S PC-powered VR under $400 Specifications Wired: Yes Minimum specs: i3-6100 or Ryzen 3 1200, FX 4350 / Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050Ti or AMD Radeon RX 470 / 8GB CPU RAM / 8GB GPU RAM / DisplayPort / USB 3.0 Resolution per eye: 1280 x 1440 Refresh rate: 80Hz Field of view: 110° TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime $299 View at Amazon 99 Walmart customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Reasons to buy + Doesn't require external sensors + Considerably cheaper than HTC + Fast setup Reasons to avoid - Tethered (Quest is wire-free for a similar price)

The Oculus Rift S is a long-needed update to the original Oculus Rift system, bringing with it enhanced tracking, reduced screen door effect, a crystal clear display, and much less faff in the set up process. Everything has been refined to offer a substantial VR package in a $400 price tag, though that VR headset price sits far closer to $299 / £299 these days.

It's still a tethered experience, though, which will require a PC running its minimum specs. Those specs are achievable if you've bought a gaming PC in the last couple of years, but it's worth noting that the Quest 2 below offers a very similar experience for the same price - and doesn't require an external machine to run.

(Image credit: Oculus)

Oculus Quest 2 The best untethered VR experience on the market Specifications Wired: No Minimum specs: NA Resolution per eye: 1832 x 1920 Refresh rate: 72Hz Field of view: 90° Storage: 64GB / 256GB TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime $299 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Impressive wire-free VR + Affordable price + Strong portfolio of games Reasons to avoid - Requires Facebook account

The Oculus Quest 2 is one of the most approachable VR headsets on the market. You're not paying enthusiast level prices here, but there's some significant power under the hood - and you don't need a turbo charged gaming PC to make the most out of it either. The all-in-one headset can operate completely tether free (or plug in for more juice if you have it) and offers an incomparable experience for the price.

The Quest 2 was incredibly popular at launch, flying off the shelves and causing stock shortages to drive up third party prices. However, we're seeing all that settle down now so you'll be able to find a fair price on this cheap VR headset in the latest Oculus Quest deals.

VR headset deals: HTC Vive

(Image credit: HTC)

HTC Vive Cosmos A mid-range PC headset Specifications Wired: Yes Minimum specs: i5-4590 or FX 8350 / Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 or AMD Radeon R9 290 / 4GB RAM / DisplayPort 1.2 / USB 3.0 Resolution per eye: 1440 x 1700 Refresh rate: 90Hz Field of view: 110° TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime $667.10 View at Amazon 8 Walmart customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Reasons to buy + Powerful VR headset + Larger library of games and software + Improved motion controls Reasons to avoid - A little pricey

The HTC Vive Cosmos range has all but replaced the original line of 2016 headsets. Aimed with a slightly lower price tag, this is a headset designed for mid-range PC use - so perfect if you're looking for a good quality VR experience but don't want to delve into the enthusiast's world of $1,000+ price tags.

You're still paying a good wad of cash here, however, but with a solid performance and some fairly low required specs there's a strong proposition here. Plus, you can pick up separate accessories to enable the level of external tracking available in the Cosmos Elite headset below.

With its first birthday behind us, however, you'll be able to find more VR headset deals on this particular model available.

(Image credit: HTC)

HTC Vive Cosmos Elite External tracking for your Cosmos headset Specifications Wired: Yes Minimum specs: i5-4590 or FX 8350 / Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 or AMD Radeon R9 290 / 4GB RAM / DisplayPort 1.2 / USB 3.0 Resolution per eye: 1440 x 1700 Refresh rate: 90Hz Field of view: 110° TODAY'S BEST DEALS $549 View at Lenovo USA Reasons to buy + SteamVR external tracking + New controllers Reasons to avoid - Accessories available for Cosmos

The HTC Vive Cosmos Elite is a strange one. It's the same headset as the HTC Vive Cosmos, but with tracking base stations and controllers for extra precision in matching your movements. If you're looking to grab these accessories for your Cosmos headset, then, you might as well grab an Elite bundle - as you'll likely also receive some free software goodies at the same time. We haven't seen too many VR headset sales hitting this bundle, but it's worth keeping your eye out for HTC Vive deals because they can appear during larger discounting events.

VR headset deals: PlayStation VR

PlayStation VR Best for consoles Specifications Wired: Yes Minimum specs: PS4 console / PS5 Resolution per eye: 960 x 1080 Refresh rate: 120Hz Field of view: 100° TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime $329.99 View at Amazon 687 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Reasons to buy + Easy entry if you have a PS4 / PS5 + Plenty of games Reasons to avoid - Poor resolution - Considerable set up

The PlayStation VR offers one of the more affordable methods of getting straight into VR gaming. If you already have a PS4 or PS5 console you're halfway there, and just need to grab the headset and PS4 camera to get started (and you'll find more PSVR bundles offer everything you need anyway).

It's a little older now, however, so some of those specs are fairly outdated, with a lower resolution per eye than the sometimes cheaper Oculus Quest and a considerable about of set up required each time you want to play.

Nevertheless, we're seeing VR headset sales hitting this particular model more and more, especially as it ages and the new generation of PlayStation consoles also support the accessory.

We've put all the best VR headsets to the test, so if you're really looking to spend some cash check out our roundup.