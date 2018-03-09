The best cheap PlayStation VR bundles and deals in March 2018

PlayStation VR bundles are here and we can't wait to help you stick your faces in it, especially as we're starting to see some really good discounts now. We have all the latest PlayStation VR prices below, along with some tempting offers on the camera, Move controllers and games. Sony's PS4 virtual reality headset is coming in cheaper than the likes of Oculus Rift or HTC's Vive, with a starting price of around £350/$399. We're starting to see some decent bundles now though that are going way below those prices.

Below you'll find our guide to the best PlayStation VR bundles out there for the headset along with bundle options often include the camera or games too, we'll let you know which ones are the best value for money. There are some great offers in the US and UK this week. Retailers have knocked $100 off multiple PSVR bundles and in the UK we've found deals with the headset, camera and three games for £299.

This PlayStation VR bundle deals page can also help you prepare by picking up the other kit you'll need to enjoy the best PlayStation VR experience. You'll want to pick up the PS4 camera as you need it for the PlayStation VR headset to work. You could also grab a couple of PS Move motion controllers, as some VR games support them. You can also use these items with a small number of Move-based PS4 games like SportsFriends or Just Dance. If you're looking for the ultimate upgrade, check out our PS4 Pro deals.

PlayStation VR headset deals

The grid below will be regularly updated with the latest PlayStation VR headset prices headset from different retailers. After seemingly endless stock shortages, units seem to be back in stock at most stores. Which is fantastic news with 2017 seeing some great PlayStation VR games to enjoy like Resident Evil 7 and Farpoint.

PlayStation VR bundles (USA)

PlayStation VR | GT Sport | PS4 camera | $257 at Amazon

GT Sport and PlayStation VR are a great match, especially if you're a fan of using the in-car viewpoint. How else are you going to enjoy those lovingly recreated interiors? We're stoked to see this PlayStation VR bundle deal include the camera too. Especially as you need it to get the PSVR headset working in the first place!

View Deal

PlayStation VR | PS4 camera | Doom VFR | $299.99 at Amazon

Save $100 today. This PSVR bundle includes the brand new CUH-ZVR2 version with the in-ear headphones built into the headset rather than the cable. The cable itself is lighter than the original and the passthrough box can now display HDR images on your 4K TV, so you won't need to mess around with swapping HDMI cables when not using the VR headset. While not worth an upgrade if you own the original model, it's certainly the one to go for for first-time buyers while it's on offer like today.

View Deal

PlayStation VR | PS4 camera | Skyrim VR | 2 Move controllers | $399 at Amazon

Save $50 today. You're also getting the newer CUH-ZVR2 model (see above for details) in this bundle. This PlayStation VR bundle comes with everything you need for the full on VR experience with the headset, camera and two PlayStation Move motion controllers. You can then get stuck in with those controllers to enjoy Skyrim VR the way it was intended. Today's a great time to buy as it's $50 cheaper than normal.

View Deal

PlayStation VR | PS4 camera | 2 PS Move controllers | VR Worlds | $355 at Amazon

The Skyrim PSVR bundle above has a nasty habit of selling out, so this is the next best deal if you're after a package with a pair of PlayStation Move motion controllers. Instead of Skyrim VR, you're getting VR Worlds, which is another excellent game to take advantage of the extra controllers with too.

View Deal

PlayStation VR bundles (UK)

PlayStation VR | PS4 camera | Resident Evil 7 | Superhot VR | VR Worlds | Now TV sub | £299.99 at Game

This is possibly the best PlayStation VR bundle deal we've seen this year and you only need to compare it to some of our other highlights this week to see how good this really is. VR Worlds will ease you in gently to the world of virtual reality, Resi 7 will then scare the bejusus out of you and Superhot VR will restore your calm while making you feel like a badass.

View Deal

PlayStation VR | PS4 camera | VR Worlds | Farpoint | £299.99 at Amazon

This PSVR bundle from Amazon includes two of the best games for PlayStation VR. VR Worlds is a great selection of minigames to get you used to VR, while Farpoint is a full-sized first-person shooter that proves PSVR can work for lengthier experiences too. A great price at £50 under the usual cost of the headset alone.

View Deal

PlayStation VR | PS4 camera | 2 Move controllers | The Inpatient or Superhot VR | £349.99 @ Smyths

This is seriously tempting if you can afford to stretch up to £350 as you're getting the new and improved CUH-ZVR2 version of the headset with the in-ear headphones built in, a lighter headset cable and a HDR-ready passthrough box. The two Move controllers can cost around £70 when bought separately and you're getting a new game too.

View Deal

PlayStation VR | PS4 Camera | Doom VFR | VR Worlds | £313.99 at Amazon

This starter PSVR bundle comes with everything you need to dive face-first into VR on your PS4. Doom VFR works surprisingly well as a virtual reality experience and isn't just a rehash of the 2016 game. The headset alone was £350 a few weeks ago.

View Deal

PlayStation VR | PS4 camera | VR Worlds | Skyrim VR | £329.99 at Amazon

Finally, a decent discount again! This has been £375 for ages so we'd jump at the chance at this price if you've been holding of picking up a PlayStation VR bundle. Skyrim VR is one of the best long-players in VR and essential for fantasy RPG fans.

View Deal

PlayStation VR | PS4 Camera | VR Worlds | £299.99 at John Lewis

This was the best PlayStation VR deal last week, but the extra software in the Game bundles above bump this one down a few places. In this PlayStation VR bundle you're getting the essential camera and VR Worlds. this game is a fine selection of mini-games to get accustomed to VR gaming.

View Deal

PlayStation VR game deals

Keep an eye on this handy chart below as we'll update it with the latest prices for a wide range of PlayStation VR games. To compare prices on individual titles, click the 'View all deals' button at the bottom of the chart.

PS4 camera deals

It's crucial you buy a PS4 camera along with your VR headset, otherwise, it will not work. Don't pay more than the standard £40/$60 for the camera though. Sony released an updated, rounder (see image above) model with a built-in TV-mount and there are deals included in the chart below, usually priced around £40-£45, which isn't bad considering the new clip. The older PS4 camera is also compatible with PlayStation VR. If there's nothing tempting below, maybe try for a new/preowned unit via eBay?

PlayStation Move controller deals

The PlayStation Move motion controllers are very much an optional purchase as not every game supports them. Many that do, also have options to use the standard DualShock 4 PS4 controller instead.

Move wands aren't as readily available as the cameras at the moment, but there are deals to be found if you shop around -or let us do it via that magical box below. some of the more expensive results are actually for twin packs. We'd advise a little caution if you're considering preowned units, as the lack of use in recent years may have dulled the charge capacity of the battery compared to new controllers. If you want to try your luck (and probably save a fair amount), here are some handy links for eBay.

We'll update these prices on a regular basis and add any bundles that may appear featuring the headset, camera, controllers or games.

Need an extra standard controller? Check out the best DualShock 4 deals.

PlayStation VR game deals

Keep an eye on this handy chart below as we'll update it with the latest prices for a wide range of PlayStation VR games. To compare prices on individual titles, click the 'View all deals' button at the bottom of the chart.