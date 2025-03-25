The RIG M2 Streamstar has the world's first Bluetooth audio gateway in a wired gaming microphone

Nacon has revealed a new gaming microphone

The RIG M2 Streamstar is geared towards content creators

It features wireless real-time audio monitoring via Bluetooth

Publisher and gaming accessory manufacturer Nacon has revealed the RIG M2 Streamstar, a new gaming microphone in its RIG line of peripherals.

Billed as the first wired gaming microphone with an in-built Bluetooth audio gateway, it allows you to pair Bluetooth earbuds directly to the mic for real-time audio monitoring.

This could be particularly handy for creators who already own Bluetooth headphones (like many of the best gaming earbuds) and don't want to have to pick up a wired pair. It also boasts compatibility with the aptX HD audio codec for hi-res 24-bit wireless audio.

The other features of the microphone are quite basic. It can capture high-definition 24-bit audio with a sampling rate of up to 192kHz. It's designed for easy plug-and-play use, with no software required.

M2 STREAMSTAR PRO HD MICROPHONE | CRAFTED FOR CREATORS - YouTube Watch On

The overall design of the microphone is impressively compact, with a small included stand. It's also compatible with boom arms.

The RIG M2 Streamstar is available now via Amazon for $129.99, a price that puts it in direct competition with some of the best microphones for streaming today.

