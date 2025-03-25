The RIG M2 Streamstar has the world's first Bluetooth audio gateway in a wired gaming microphone
Wireless audio monitoring for creators
- Nacon has revealed a new gaming microphone
- The RIG M2 Streamstar is geared towards content creators
- It features wireless real-time audio monitoring via Bluetooth
Publisher and gaming accessory manufacturer Nacon has revealed the RIG M2 Streamstar, a new gaming microphone in its RIG line of peripherals.
Billed as the first wired gaming microphone with an in-built Bluetooth audio gateway, it allows you to pair Bluetooth earbuds directly to the mic for real-time audio monitoring.
This could be particularly handy for creators who already own Bluetooth headphones (like many of the best gaming earbuds) and don't want to have to pick up a wired pair. It also boasts compatibility with the aptX HD audio codec for hi-res 24-bit wireless audio.
The other features of the microphone are quite basic. It can capture high-definition 24-bit audio with a sampling rate of up to 192kHz. It's designed for easy plug-and-play use, with no software required.
The overall design of the microphone is impressively compact, with a small included stand. It's also compatible with boom arms.
The RIG M2 Streamstar is available now via Amazon for $129.99, a price that puts it in direct competition with some of the best microphones for streaming today.
You might also like...
- Ugreen reveals exclusive Genshin Impact collection and they're some of the most eye-catching charging products I've ever used
- inZOI early access is the most disappointed I’ve been with a game in years
- I’ve been using first-party controllers for decades, but Hall effect alternatives are now better than ever
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Dash is a technology journalist who covers gaming hardware at TechRadar. Before joining the TechRadar team, he was writing gaming articles for some of the UK's biggest magazines including PLAY, Edge, PC Gamer, and SFX. Now, when he's not getting his greasy little mitts on the newest hardware or gaming gadget, he can be found listening to J-pop or feverishly devouring the latest Nintendo Switch otome.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Ugreen reveals exclusive Genshin Impact collection and they're some of the most eye-catching charging products I've ever used
I’ve been using first-party controllers for decades, but Hall effect alternatives are now better than ever