The RIG M2 Streamstar has the world's first Bluetooth audio gateway in a wired gaming microphone

News
By published

Wireless audio monitoring for creators

The RIG M2 Streamstar attached to a boom arm.
(Image credit: Nacon)
  • Nacon has revealed a new gaming microphone
  • The RIG M2 Streamstar is geared towards content creators
  • It features wireless real-time audio monitoring via Bluetooth

Publisher and gaming accessory manufacturer Nacon has revealed the RIG M2 Streamstar, a new gaming microphone in its RIG line of peripherals.

Billed as the first wired gaming microphone with an in-built Bluetooth audio gateway, it allows you to pair Bluetooth earbuds directly to the mic for real-time audio monitoring.

This could be particularly handy for creators who already own Bluetooth headphones (like many of the best gaming earbuds) and don't want to have to pick up a wired pair. It also boasts compatibility with the aptX HD audio codec for hi-res 24-bit wireless audio.

The other features of the microphone are quite basic. It can capture high-definition 24-bit audio with a sampling rate of up to 192kHz. It's designed for easy plug-and-play use, with no software required.

M2 STREAMSTAR PRO HD MICROPHONE | CRAFTED FOR CREATORS - YouTube M2 STREAMSTAR PRO HD MICROPHONE | CRAFTED FOR CREATORS - YouTube
Watch On

The overall design of the microphone is impressively compact, with a small included stand. It's also compatible with boom arms.

The RIG M2 Streamstar is available now via Amazon for $129.99, a price that puts it in direct competition with some of the best microphones for streaming today.

You might also like...

Dashiell Wood
Dashiell Wood
Hardware Writer

Dash is a technology journalist who covers gaming hardware at TechRadar. Before joining the TechRadar team, he was writing gaming articles for some of the UK's biggest magazines including PLAY, Edge, PC Gamer, and SFX. Now, when he's not getting his greasy little mitts on the newest hardware or gaming gadget, he can be found listening to J-pop or feverishly devouring the latest Nintendo Switch otome.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
The best microphones for streaming guide
Best microphones for streaming in 2025: top picks for gaming and content creators
Person attaching Hollyland Lark M2S mic to shirt
DJI's Mic Mini might just have met its match: the tiny, logo-free Hollyland Lark M2S wireless mic
Shure MoveMic 88+ lifestyle image
Shure's tiny MoveMic 88+ gives creators a cheap and easy way to record crystal clear audio on a smartphone
The JBL Quantum Stream Talk set up on a desk.
JBL Quantum Stream Talk review: a compact, budget-friendly gaming mic that needs some tweaks to sound its best
RIG 800 Pro HX deal
Presidents' Day is the best time to buy one of the comfiest gaming headsets I've ever tested as it drops below $100 at Amazon
The HyperX Cloud III S
This new HyperX wireless gaming headset can last for up to 200 hours before running out of juice
Latest in Gaming Accessories
The RIG M2 Streamstar attached to a boom arm.
The RIG M2 Streamstar has the world's first Bluetooth audio gateway in a wired gaming microphone
A price cut on the Audeze Maxwell gaming headphones.
If you're after an audiophile gaming headset then don't miss out on the chance to snag the Audeze Maxwell for a lowest-ever price at Argos
Acer Nitro NGR300
The Acer Nitro NGR300 is hard to recommend today thanks to its reliance on AA batteries and complete lack of console compatibility
Thrustmaster Sol-R
The Thrustmaster Sol-R breaks free from Earth’s atmosphere in style, with a fantastic stick for space fans
Ugreen \00d7 Genshin Impact Kinich Collectible Gift Box and exclusive Genshin Impact merchandise.
Ugreen reveals exclusive Genshin Impact collection and they're some of the most eye-catching charging products I've ever used
Seagate&#039;s new Genshin Impact Limited Edition SSD on a desk.
I didn't know an SSD could be cute until I saw Seagate's new Genshin Impact limited edition
Latest in News
OpenAI logo
OpenAI just launched a free ChatGPT bible that will help you master the AI chatbot and Sora
Monster Hunter Wilds
Monster Hunter Wilds Title Update 1 launches in early April, adding new monsters and some of the best-looking armor sets I need to add to my collection
Zotac Gaming RTX 5090 Graphics Card
Nvidia Blackwell stock woes are compounded by price hikes as more RTX 5090 GPUs soar in pricing, and I’m sick and tired of it all at this point
A collage of Elizabeth Olsen&#039;s Scarlet Witch and Tatiana Maslany&#039;s She-Hulk
Marvel fans are already tired of Doomsday and Secret Wars cast gossip as two more superheroes get linked with roles in the next two Avengers movies
Four operators survey Verdansk. One holds a sniper rifle, one binoculars, another holds is landing with their parachute, while the last wears a skull mask
New Call of Duty: Warzone trailer shows a beautiful rebuilt Verdansk, but some fans want more: 'it won't be the same unfortunately'
An Apple Music pink/pixellated poster advertising DJ with Apple Music
DJ with Apple Music lands, allowing subscribers to build and mix DJ sets directly from its +100 million-song catalog
More about gaming accessories
Ugreen \00d7 Genshin Impact Kinich Collectible Gift Box and exclusive Genshin Impact merchandise.

Ugreen reveals exclusive Genshin Impact collection and they're some of the most eye-catching charging products I've ever used
Close-up of Manba One d-pad and left joystick

I’ve been using first-party controllers for decades, but Hall effect alternatives are now better than ever
The cast of Alone Australia season 3, standing in a knee-high body of water

How to watch Alone Australia season 3 online – stream the survival show from anywhere
See more latest
Most Popular
OpenAI logo
OpenAI just launched a free ChatGPT bible that will help you master the AI chatbot and Sora
Monster Hunter Wilds
Monster Hunter Wilds Title Update 1 launches in early April, adding new monsters and some of the best-looking armor sets I need to add to my collection
cybersecurity
Chinese government hackers allegedly spent years undetected in foreign phone networks
Sony WF-C710N in blue glass on beige background
Sony WF-C710 earbuds land, and I think they'll be the 2025 budget buds to beat
Four operators survey Verdansk. One holds a sniper rifle, one binoculars, another holds is landing with their parachute, while the last wears a skull mask
New Call of Duty: Warzone trailer shows a beautiful rebuilt Verdansk, but some fans want more: 'it won't be the same unfortunately'
Data leak
A major Keenetic router data leak could put a million households at risk
A collage of Elizabeth Olsen&#039;s Scarlet Witch and Tatiana Maslany&#039;s She-Hulk
Marvel fans are already tired of Doomsday and Secret Wars cast gossip as two more superheroes get linked with roles in the next two Avengers movies
Quordle on a smartphone held in a hand
Quordle hints and answers for Wednesday, March 26 (game #1157)
NYT Strands homescreen on a mobile phone screen, on a light blue background
NYT Strands hints and answers for Wednesday, March 26 (game #388)
NYT Connections homescreen on a phone, on a purple background
NYT Connections hints and answers for Wednesday, March 26 (game #654)