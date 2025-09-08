Running out of space for your games? The Seagate 2TB Xbox Storage Expansion Card is almost 40% off right now at Amazon

If you’ve recently bought an Xbox Series X Digital Edition, you’ve likely realised that space is less than ideal. Game installs grow in size seemingly by the patch (we’re looking at you, Call of Duty) and who wants to be limited to just a few games, right? Today, you can buy the Seagate 2TB Xbox Storage Expansion Card at Amazon for $219.98 (was $359.99) and enjoy a huge boost to how many games you can have installed at once.

The Seagate 2TB Xbox Storage Expansion Card has been a little cheaper in the past. During the last Black Friday, it was $20 lower than this, dipping just under the $200 mark. However, it hasn’t been that low since, so the current offer is a very good price for this expansion card.

It works just like any hard drive upgrade, but you just slot it into the back of your Xbox like a game cartridge, meaning no need to open up your Xbox. It’s good to go within seconds.

Today’s best Xbox storage deal

Seagate 2TB Xbox Storage Expansion Card: was $359.99 now $219.98 at Amazon The Seagate 2TB Xbox Storage Expansion Card works just as well as the internal storage inside your Xbox. Just slot it into the back of the console and you can start installing games there instead of relying on the limited space in your Xbox. It also supports quick resume so you can switch between multiple titles in seconds. It's speedy and is also the only expansion card that works with the Xbox Series X/S console range.

The Seagate 2TB Xbox Storage Expansion Card isn’t the most exciting of upgrades for your Xbox, like the best Xbox controllers would be, but it’s a huge quality-of-life improvement. The Xbox Series X is a “tower of power”, but more storage is always welcome.

Unlike the PlayStation 5, you can’t just install one of the best SSDs and be all set. However, while the Seagate 2TB Xbox Storage Expansion Card costs more than these, you get a much simpler installation process. I’ve used the smaller 1TB version, and I can’t fault it. I just had to turn my Xbox around and slot it in. Within seconds, I was installing more games to suit my indecisive mood.

This is the ideal time to buy some of the best Xbox Series X games or upgrade to one of the best Xbox Series X headsets while you’re sprucing up your gaming time.