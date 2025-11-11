Early Black Friday deal alert: the Apple Mac mini (M4) is now only $499 - save 17% on this desktop powerhouse

The official Black Friday sales don’t kick off until November 28, 2025, but one of the standout early tech deals is already live, and it’s from Apple.

Right now, the Apple 2024 Mac mini, powered by the M4 chip, is available for just $499 on Amazon - down from its regular price of $599, a solid 17% saving on one of the most efficient and capable compact computers on the market.

It was, for a very brief period in the past, a tiny bit cheaper (at $449), but this is as affordable as it ever gets now, and usually, you’ll be paying more.

Today's best Mac Mini (M4) deal

Save 17% Apple Mac Mini (M4): was £599 now £499 at Amazon Apple’s 2024 Mac mini with the powerful M4 chip is now just $499, down from $599 in an early Black Friday deal. This compact desktop delivers incredible performance with a 10-core CPU, 10-core GPU, 16GB of unified memory, and 256GB SSD storage. Built for Apple Intelligence, it’s the perfect blend of speed, efficiency, and seamless integration with iPhone and iPad.

Despite its compact five-by-five-inch frame, the Mac mini is a powerhouse. Built around Apple’s M4 chip with a 10-core CPU and 10-core GPU, the mini PC is designed with Apple Intelligence in mind. It comes with 16GB of unified memory and 256GB of SSD storage and promises blazing performance across business, education, and creative tasks.

The design is typical of Apple. It's sleek and understated, easily fitting beside any monitor or display setup.

The Mac mini includes Thunderbolt, HDMI, and Gigabit Ethernet ports, plus front-facing USB-C ports and a headphone jack. Whether you’re connecting a 4K monitor, external drive, or studio gear, setup is quick and painless.

In our Apple Mac mini (M4) review, we said that "the Mac mini has become the best small form factor PC you can buy. Small PCs with either Windows 11 or Linux simply cannot match the build quality, performance, and price of Apple’s tiny machine, and with the M4 chip, that gap has become even wider."

For those already in the Apple ecosystem, owning a Mac mini is a bit of a no brainer as you can enjoy iPhone Mirroring, continuity features, and the ability to copy, paste, message, or answer calls across devices.

If you're thinking of buying the Mac mini (M4) you'll want to act fast as it won't hang around forever at this price.