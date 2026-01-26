Agentic AI deployment is slow, but the tech itself isn't at fault

Privacy, compliance, managing and skills shortages are all creating hurdles

Dynatrace says the way forward is to redefine ROI and focus on human-machine collaboration

A new Dynatrace report has claimed around half of agentic AI initiatives are still in proof-of-concept or pilot stages, showing how organizations are struggling to move from experimentation to full implementation, holding them back from the ROI they're targeting.

But AI's value isn't the factor being questioned – rather, it's barriers like governance and safety that are causing delays. Furthermore, one in three cite a lack of a clear business case as a barrier to progression.

But businesses aren't being put off, with three-quarters (74%) expecting to increase agentic AI budgets next year.

These are the top agentic AI barriers, and how to navigate them

Today's biggest deployment areas are IT operations and DevOps (72%), software engineering (56%) and customer support (51%), however Dynatrace's report reveals a disparity between investment focuses and where enterprises expect to see the biggest ROI. The best returns are instead expected to come from IT operations and system monitoring (44%), cybersecurity (27%) and data processing and reporting (25%).

The study details some of the most preventative barriers, including security, privacy and compliance concerns (shared by 52% of respondents), difficulty in managing and monitoring agents at scale (51%) and a shortage of skilled staff or training (44%).

Business leaders also highlighted the importance of human workers in an agentic world, predicting a 50:50 split for IT and routine support tasks. At the moment, around two-thirds (69%) of agentic AI decisions are still verified by humans, and 87% are building AI agents that require human supervision.

A further one-quarter (23%) prefer to rely solely on human-supervised agents.

Looking ahead, Dynatrace's recommendations include reconsidering metrics and redefining ROI, establishing clear guardrails for human-machine collaboration and scaling slowly with intent instead of throwing large amounts of cash to varying degrees of success.

