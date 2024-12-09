The PS5 SSD that I use and love is currently at a massive discount in the US

Eager to sort out your PS5 console storage situation before the holidays? Then take note of this brilliant PS5 SSD deal.

Right now you can pick up the Samsung 990 Pro in its mega 4TB for just $289.99 (was $479.99) at Samsung. Now that might sound like a lot to spend on an SSD, but it's worth bearing in mind that this is just $10 above its lowest-ever price at Amazon according to our data - so a great deal overall.

This is also one of the best SSDs on the market for PS5 owners with top-notch speeds, a built-in heatsink for an easy installation process, and full compatibility with the console.

Today's best PS5 SSD deal

This SSD is currently our pick for the best SSD for PS5 for those after a high-end storage device. It's more expensive than other models, but that is reflected by its ultra-fast performance and absolutely unbeatable design.

In our five-star Samsung 990 Pro review, we said that it offered "the fastest read/writer performance of any PCIe 4.0 SSD we've tested". Although there is now much more competition in 2024, its super-fast speeds of 6,900 MB/s read and 7,450 MB/s write are nothing to sniff at.

This is also the SSD that I use on my own personal PS5 when I'm not testing units for review, although mine is 2TB rather than the full 4TB here. It's a fantastic little drive that I'm really happy with, as the speeds are noticeably snappier than the other drives in my collection.

If you're not in the US, you can check out the best deals on this SSD in your region below.