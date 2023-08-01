Today's best Google Fold deals: where to buy the brand's first foldable smartphone

Google Pixel Fold deals: quick links (Image credit: Future) 1. US deals

We've rounded up all of this week's best Google Pixel Fold deals in both the US and UK into one handy page for our readers looking to try out the brand's excellent new foldable smartphone. While pricey upfront, there are some great ways to save right now and we're going to show you exactly how to shave that hefty price tag right down to size.

The Google Pixel Fold debuts at $1,799 / £1,749 for the 12GB RAM / 256GB storage option, which is significantly more expensive than any other previous Google device. It does, however, feature a powerful Tensor G2 chipset, excellent cameras, and a gorgeous 7.6-inch inner display that rivals the very best from the competition. If you're interested in a full run-down of the device, head on over to our Google Pixel Fold review for a detailed expert opinion.

The device is available from a narrower selection of retailers when compared to the latest Google Pixel 7 deals or Google Pixel 7a deals but there are still some great options. Aside from the usual big-carrier trade-in rebates at AT&T and Verizon, Google also has a compelling prepaid option in the form of its Google Fi service. In the UK, tariffs are still quite pricey but you can easily spread out the cost if you're willing to pay a bit upfront for the device.

Finally, if you're interested in comparing these promotions to the latest competition, head on over to our new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 deals page. Alternatively, cast the net out wider with our main cell phone deals page, which includes devices from Apple, Samsung, Google, and many other leading brands.

Google Pixel Fold deals in the US

Google Pixel Fold: get up to $1,000 off with a trade-in, plus a free Google Pixel Watch at Verizon

Verizon has bumped up its trade-in rebate on the new Pixel Fold from $900 to $1,000 over the past few weeks, bringing it into line with the promotions on the other flagship devices. Overall, this is a superb device and one that's well worth checking out if you're interested in checking out a foldable. Note, you can also bundle in a free Google Pixel Watch or Galaxy Watch 6 with this trade-in, although you'll need to pay for those accessory device lines separately.

Google Pixel Fold: up to $1,000 off with a trade-in and unlimited data plan at AT&T

AT&T was initially offering a 50% price cut on the device with an unlimited data plan but it's now discontinued that deal for a more traditional trade-in option. Right now, you can get up to $1,000 off this device with a trade which is a match for the best rebate we've seen yet at the carrier on any device.

Google Pixel Fold: up to $620 off with a trade-in at the Google Store

If you're looking for an unlocked device, currently the only option is to go via the Google Store itself. Pound for pound, this isn't the best deal on the market right now but you can still get a sizeable trade-in rebate on your device here while avoiding those pesky unlimited data plans at the major carriers. Note, we're estimating the maximum trade-in rebate here by using the drop-down to select the iPhone 14 Pro Max, which is usually the highest possible valued phone you can trade (cheaper phones will fetch a smaller rebate).

Google Pixel Fold: up to $1,000 off with a trade-in at Google Fi

Those who don't want to contend with the big carrier networks can also consider Google's Fi prepaid option. While a little pricier than some prepaid carriers, new customers can currently get up to $1,000 off a shiny new Pixel Fold, which is up there with the very best savings available right now. Even if you're not trading in Google Fi will offer you $700 off in credit over 24 months, which is a fantastic saving on the device.

Google Pixel Fold deals in the UK

Google Pixel Fold: at Mobiles.co.uk| Vodafone | £215 upfront | 250GB data | unlimited calls and texts | £67 per month

Possibly the best bang for the buck option on the market right now for UK Google Pixel Fold deals, this Vodafone tariff at Mobiles.co.uk offers a ton of data for one of the lowest monthly prices we've seen yet. The catch? You've got a pay a fair amount up front here but it's well worth it in our books since you won't find a deal this good at Vodafone itself right now.

Google Pixel Fold: at Three.co.uk| Three | £85 upfront | unlimited data | unlimited calls and texts | £70 per month

For a more reasonable upfront cost, consider this tariff at the official Three site. It's a little pricier overall but you get fully unlimited data and a manageable upfront price of just £85. As with the Vodafone tariff above, this is a two-year deal.

Google Pixel Fold: at O2.co.uk| O2 | £30 upfront | unlimited data | unlimited calls and texts | £71 per month

One of the cheapest longer-term plans we've seen, this unlimited data tariff at the official O2 store offers a great balance of upfront and monthly costs. The catch with this one is that it's on a longer 36-month term so you're paying a fair bit overall (and you'll also be locked in for a longer time span).

Google Pixel Fold deals: other info