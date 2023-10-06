CD Projekt Red doesn't regret making Cyberpunk 2077 first-person but is undecided on the sequel

CD Projekt Red doesn't regret making Cyberpunk 2077 first-person but hasn't decided if the sequel will be in first-person.

CD Projekt Red's Investor Day presentation on October 5 divulged a ton of information about the studio's futuristic RPG, revealing at one point that the game has officially sold 25 million copies since its 2020 launch, just as Phantom Liberty cleared three million in its first week.

There were also some details about the game's sequel, codenamed Orion, which is now in active development. At one point during the presentation, someone asked if the team regrets making Cyberpunk 2077 first-person, quest director Paweł Sasko explained that it didn't, but doesn't know if it'll be the same case for the sequel (via IGN).

"There are no regrets on our part," Sasko said. "What we wanted was for Cyberpunk to have its own identity and to be noticeable as this different thing. These days it's YouTube, Twitch, and screenshots that sell games, and this is the way one can use to show that identity and individuality to players."

"I wanted to say that the first-person perspective is the main characteristic of Cyberpunk and its perception by the players too. It's also noticeably different from The Witcher, and this helped us craft the product identity as such."

Although the developer didn't reveal any more details about the sequel, afterward he added that the decision to have the game in first-person hasn't been decided at this time, saying, "But for Orion, we're yet to see."

In the same presentation, chief creative officer Adam Badowski confirmed that the Cyberpunk 2077 sequel will be designed by the team of developers responsible for Phantom Liberty.

It's currently in its "conceptual design level right now" and is "going to be designed by a team of veterans who were responsible for fine-tuning Cyberpunk 2077 and designing Phantom Liberty," Badowski explained.

