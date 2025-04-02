Without a fresh UI and customization features, the Switch 2 is Nintendo's most boring looking console ever

News
By published

Guess Nintendo didn't fancy switching it up...

The Nintendo Switch 2 UI.
(Image credit: Nintendo)

While there are still a few question marks, the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct has taught us pretty much everything we need to know ahead of the console's June 5 release date, and I have some mixed feelings.

GameChat seems fun (though suspiciously reminiscent of Discord), Switch 2 Editions of both The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom caught my interest, plus a litany of new games and ample examples of why mouse mode could be a silver bullet for an otherwise iteratively updated console.

One area sorely missing an overhaul is the user interface (UI), which, based on a screen capture shared by Nintendo, looks much the same as the original Switch with a few minor tweaks: rounded corners on the game library and a slightly expanded menu bar.

The menu bar features a few new options, though. Those include a green scroll, which I'd expect to be for news, a 'C' button for the new GameChat features, and a teal button, which I'd wager is for GameShare.

Now, UI news may not take pride of place on your Nintendo Direct Bingo card, but I've always been surprised that Nintendo has gutted so many of its personalization and customization features over the years.

Gone are the days of wacky menus, peppy menu music, and Miis; now, it's sterile, stripped-back, and, in my opinion, entirely at odds with Nintendo's design ethos.

Especially when you consider the pared-back Joy-Con 2 design, too, it feels like Nintendo has lost its look.

Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour

(Image credit: Nintendo)

I was really hoping for UI themes to be announced or for some new features to bring Miis back to its former glory. Even the new, bizarrely positioned Welcome Tour game (which, to everyone's surprise, seems to be a paid-for title, not pre-installed free software) opted for a lifeless, basic design instead of utilizing anything remotely Nintendo-like.

Time will tell if Nintendo plans to bring back some of its iconic whimsy to the Switch 2's UI, but I'm certainly hoping for a suitably garish Splatoon UI theme at some point to bring back a splash of color to the more sleek-looking Switch 2.

You might also like...

Josephine Watson
Josephine Watson
Managing Editor, Lifestyle

Josephine Watson (@JosieWatson) is TechRadar's Managing Editor - Lifestyle. Josephine is an award-winning journalist (PPA 30 under 30 2024), having previously written on a variety of topics, from pop culture to gaming and even the energy industry, joining TechRadar to support general site management. She is a smart home nerd, champion of TechRadar's sustainability efforts as well and an advocate for internet safety and education. She has used her position to fight for progressive approaches towards diversity and inclusion, mental health, and neurodiversity in corporate settings. Generally, you'll find her fiddling with her smart home setup, watching Disney movies, playing on her Switch, or rewatching the extended edition of Lord of the Rings... again.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about gaming
The Joy Con 2 on its side in mouse mode

Nintendo Switch 2 mouse mode revealed: Joy Con 2 mouse function, how it works, and which games are confirmed to use it
Crossing a road in Deltarune

Deltarune gets surprise Chapter 3 and 4 release date at Nintendo Switch 2 Direct – and they're launching very soon
Joel shines a flashlight in a dark room in The Last of Us season 1

5 of my most-anticipated movies and shows on Max in April 2025

See more latest
Most Popular
ReactOS
Free Microsoft Windows rival gets first major update in four years but is it already too little, too late?
The Joy Con 2 on its side in mouse mode
Nintendo Switch 2 mouse mode revealed: Joy Con 2 mouse function, how it works, and which games are confirmed to use it
Crossing a road in Deltarune
Deltarune gets surprise Chapter 3 and 4 release date at Nintendo Switch 2 Direct – and they're launching very soon
an image of the Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller being held
The Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller has been revealed offering a bunch of improvements over its predecessor
John Krasinski with a flashlight in a dark space in Apple TV+&#039;s Fountain of Youth
Apple TV+ has discovered the Fountain of Youth and you can jump in this May when the movie starts streaming
a photo of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6
Bad news, foldable fans – the rumored Samsung Galaxy tri-fold phone could be harder to get hold of than we first thought
Nintendo Switch 2 – everything we learned
11 things we learned from the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct, including the new Mario Kart, pricing for the console, and some fancy new features
Nintendo Switch 2 Hyrule Warriors Age of Imprisonment
Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment sees Zelda take the lead, plus upgraded Switch 2 Editions bring Hyrule GPS and new memories to the best Switch Zelda games
Sony Bravia Theater Bar 6 on table below TV
Sony launches two new budget soundbars – one with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X, and one with big surround-sound for cheap
Kirby Air Riders
Kirby Air Riders announced at the Switch 2 Direct as Nintendo throws in another racing game to the mix