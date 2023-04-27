Razer BlackShark V2 Pro (2023) review: a fantastic update but where's the bass?

The Razer BlackShark V2 Pro (2023) massively improves on its beloved predecessor, from its design to its mic quality to its battery life. This is what the wireless gaming headset should have been like in 2020, but I’m glad it’s here now.

Razer BlackShark V2 Pro (2023): Two-minute review

If news about Razer launching the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro is giving you a sense of déjà vu, it’s probably because the gaming headset was originally released back in 2020. As bizarre as it may seem, Razer has taken its popular headset and re-released it with some key improvements.

Now, I’m not exactly sure why the company didn’t just roll out an entirely new model with an incrementally new name, but it may have something to do with the fact that the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro (2023) is really more of an update rather than a proper upgrade. That is, the drivers are the same, and the overall design is largely similar.

Of course, that isn’t to say that this new and improved version isn’t worth checking out. Razer has essentially taken an already excellent device – and one of the best wireless gaming headsets I’ve tested – and made it a lot better with longer battery life, a clearer and crisper mic, and an even better fit. So, if you didn’t think before that Razer BlackShark V2 Pro is among the best gaming headset ever made, you might think that now with this iteration.

Design-wise, things have largely stayed the same. If you don’t look too closely, you might think Razer is pulling a fast one on you. But while the overall look is the same, there are a few small yet vital improvements on the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro (2023) that many will appreciate.

That gorgeous headband that boasts that unique and classy cross-stitched fringing is plusher than ever due to the thicker and softer foam underneath. And, for longevity, it’s now attached to the earcups with stronger steel headband sliders, which are now strengthened. As for the earcups, they may also look the same as their predecessors, but they also now come with better memory foam cushions that are both designed to relieve pressure and optimized for sound isolation.

That’s not all. Likely from users moaning about the fit of the original headset, the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro (2023) now has a more refined clamping force – not too much that it tries to squeeze your brains out (looking at you, Audeze Penrose ) but enough that it stays on your head even during intense moments. Of course, its lightweight design (it keeps the same 320g weight as its predecessor) helps as well. This is definitely among the most comfortable and excellent-fitting headsets I’ve ever used.

As a bonus, it wasn’t a burden to carry around when I brought it with me on my Greece vacation, which means I’m comfortable recommending it as a go-to travel gaming headset. Although if you are looking for something that’s more like a headphones-and-headset hybrid, you should look at the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless first.

Finally, Razer has gotten rid of the micro USB charging port – who even uses those anymore?! – and slapped on a nice USB-C one instead, which means you don’t even need to take that charging cable out of the box if you already have a couple of USB-C cables out for your other devices. And while you have to go through Razer Synapse to access the different game profiles, this headset now has a physical button on the right ear cup for on-the-fly access. At default, it’s set to the standard profiles; hold it down for three seconds, and it will switch to Pro-Tuned FPS profiles for game-specific EQs.

Bad news for pink fans, though. This one doesn’t come in Razer Quartz. However, it does come in Razer Mercury as well as black, so you’ve got an option if you’re tired of the same boring black aesthetic.

More improvements can be seen internally. The Razer BlackShark V2 Pro (2023) now comes with Bluetooth connectivity on top of the 2.4GHz wireless one, and Razer has thrown in a USB Extender in case all those USB dongles are interfering with one another’s signals.

A massive improvement that’s worth a spotlight, considering that this is an esports gaming headset, is the Razer HyperClear Super Wideband mic that replaces the old SuperCardiod mic. This has a 32kHz sampling rate, which might not matter to most users but does improve the accuracy of sound representation. Of course, such high sample rates are most useful for studio work, but in this case, you’re coming through clearly to your teammates no matter your mic settings.

This mic sounds incredible, boasting a very full representation and more than decent background noise rejection. And, because of that high sampling rate, those enhancements on the Razer Synapse app work very well, whether you’re using voice gate (automatically mutes mic when you’re not talking), turning on vocal clarity (treble boost), or doing your own EQ (there’s a 10-band mic EQ on hand).

In terms of audio performance, the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro (2023) inherits its predecessor’s impressive sound quality. There is lots of volume on tap, very rich mid-range, and fairly detailed high-end, making games like Kena: Bridge of Spirits all the more amazing during my testing.

Strangely, I found the low end to be somewhat weak – typically, I find gaming headsets a little heavy-handed on bass. But because the soundstage is already wide and immersive, and the sound imaging is incredibly accurate, you’re still getting that in-the-middle-of-the-battle feel, just not a lot of rumble.

You’ll find several sound profiles here, some standard ones and a handful of esports pro-designed game EQs for titles like CS: GO and Fortnite. I found these to be a hit or miss. Some, like the CS: GO profile, suit what they were made for perfectly; others don’t make that big of a difference. But that’s ok since you can create your own custom profile through the Synapse app as well.

Finally, I can’t round out this review without giving the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro (2023)’s battery life a proper shoutout. While the 2020 model only gave users a measly 24-hour gameplay, this one almost triples that with its 70 hours of juice and fast charging capability that offers up to six hours for a 15-minute charge. Apart from the initial full charge, I didn’t have to recharge this headset during my week-long testing, which was nice especially since I was traipsing around Greece in the second half and had to charge several devices every night.

Razer BlackShark V2 Pro (2023): Price & availability

How much does it cost? $199.99 (about £199.99 / AU$300)

$199.99 (about £199.99 / AU$300) When is it available? Available now

Available now Where can you get it? Available in the US, UK, and Australia

Available now in the US, UK, and Australia, the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro (2023) will set you back a fairly hefty $199.99 (about £199.99 / AU$300). Not that it isn’t worth it – and you kind of expect wireless gaming headsets to cost quite a bit. However, it is a little more expensive than what most people are willing to pay for a pair of headsets.

It is also slightly more expensive than the 2020 model, which retailed at $179.99 / £179 / AU$299 at launch. If you are willing to pay for a great pair, however, you’ve got an ace here, especially if you value a lightweight design, a comfortable fit, and great audio quality.

Value: 4 / 5

Razer BlackShark V2 Pro (2023): Specs

Swipe to scroll horizontally Interface: 2.4 GHz Wireless (with added USB Extender) and Bluetooth 5.2 Platforms: PC, Mac, Mobile Mic: Razer HyperClear Super Wideband Mic Surround sound: THX Spatial Audio Weight: 320g (11.28 oz)

Should you buy the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro (2023)?

Swipe to scroll horizontally Value It’s not cheap, but then again, most wireless gaming headsets aren’t either. 4 / 5 Design It’s comfortable and lightweight yet it stays on nicely on your head. The sound profile button is a nice touch. 5 / 5 Performance With fairly detailed and rich audio that’s very immersive, the only thing to complain about here is the somewhat weak bass. 4.5 / 5 Avarage rating The Razer BlackShark V2 Pro (2023) is a fantastic wireless gaming headset that’s worth checking out or upgrading to. 4.5 / 5

Buy it if...

You want comfort and great audio in one headset

Lightweight and comfortable but with better clamping force than its predecessor, the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro (2023) also delivers great audio quality and an improved mic.

You are looking for a great wireless gaming headset

This is a complete package, and despite the somewhat weak low-end, it’s one of the best wireless gaming headsets I’ve tested.

Don't buy it if...

If cash is tight

This isn’t cheap, unfortunately. If you’re hoping for something less than $100/£100, look elsewhere. Mind you, there that many options if you want excellent quality.

You want lots of rumble

Surprisingly, the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro (2023) doesn’t offer a whole lot of rumble, which might disappoint those who want a lot of low end.

Razer BlackShark V2 Pro (2023): Also consider

Swipe to scroll horizontally Razer BlackShark V2 Pro (2023) SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless Alienware AW720H Price: $199.99 (about £199.99 / AU$300) $349 / £329 / AU$649 $159.99 (about £160 / AU$235) Interface: 2.4 GHz Wireles and Bluetooth 5.2 Simultaneous 2.4 GHz Wireless and Bluetooth, 3.5mm wired 2.4GHz wireless, 3.5mm wired Platforms: PC, Mac, Mobile PC, Mac, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, Mobile Windows OS Mic: Razer HyperClear Super Wideband Mic ClearCast Gen 2 Fully Retractable Boom Unidirectional retractable mic Surround sound: THX Spatial Audio Via Sonar Dolby Atmos Weight: 320g (11.28 oz) 337g (11.88 oz) 348g (12.3 oz)

(opens in new tab) SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless

This full-featured premium gaming headset comes with practically everything. You can even use it as a pair of headphones when commuting or traveling. Read our full SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless review

(opens in new tab) Alienware AW720H

The Alienware AW720H delivers detailed, hi-res audio and an immersive Dolby Atmos-expanded soundstage. And the luxurious extras are a nice touch, elevating your gaming experience. Read our full Alienware AW720H review

How I tested the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro (2023)

Tested the headset for a week

Used it for gaming, listening to music, and streaming shows

Used it with games like Cyberpunk 2077 and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

Putting the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro (2023) through its paces meant using it for a week as my main wireless headset for gaming, listening to music, and watching my favorite shows. Because it’s designed to be lightweight, I brought it with me on my holiday in Greece to see how it would fare as a travel gaming headset.

As it is an esports-focused device, I did use it to play CS: GO and Fortnite, paying close attention to the sound profiles specifically designed for those games. However, I also used it with games like Cyberpunk 2077 and Kena: Bridge of Spirits. Since it has dual connectivity, I used it with my gaming PC, my work laptop while traveling, and my iPhone.

I’ve been testing, reviewing, and using gaming headsets for years as a freelance tech journalist and now as one of the Computing editors at TechRadar. My years of experience along with my discerning audio tastes make me more than qualified to test and vet these devices for you.

First reviewed April 2023