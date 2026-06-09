FromSoftware has shared a new trailer for The Duskbloods

The studio confirmed a closed network test will be available this summer

The game is a Switch 2 exclusive, but doesn't have a launch window

A brand new trailer for FromSoftware's upcoming multiplayer game, The Duskbloods, has been revealed, alongside the dates for an upcoming closed network test.

Today's 50-minute Nintendo Direct was chock-full of game reveals and trailers, and among them was a fresh teaser for The Duskbloods. Unfortunately, the renowned Elden Ring and Bloodborne developer didn't share a release date to go alongside it, but it did confirm that a closed network test will be available in "summer 2026" for Switch 2.

It's been one year since the Switch 2-exclusive was announced, and it is disappointing that there's still no launch window or gameplay trailer. However, with the closed network test coming soon, a release date announcement could arrive before the year is up.

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A closed network test for Elden Ring Nightreign, the cooperative multiplayer experience that launched in May last year, was announced in December 2024, and registration opened a month later. The following month, the game received an official release date, so here's hoping The Duskbloods will get a similar treatment.

The Duskbloods – Nintendo Direct 6.9.2026 - YouTube Watch On

"Step into this new PvPvE multiplayer action game from FromSoftware, where you take on the role of a Bloodsworn. Fight through a world overrun with enemies using unique weapons and abilities, while occasionally forming transient alliances on your path to victory," the latest game description reads.