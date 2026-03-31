Proton Drive, Docs, Sheets and more are now being bundled into Proton Workspace

The Swiss company has also launched Proton Meet for video conferencing

Plans start at €12.99 monthly (paid annually)

Proton has continued its privacy-focused offensive with even more secure office software to take on established rivals like Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace with the launch of an all-in-one suite putting all of its tools in one place.

As well as launching the suitably-named Proton Workspace, the Swiss company is also lifting the wraps off Proton Meet, which will offer secure video conferencing.

The company has been building its product offerings out slowly, gaining traction with VPN, email, password manager and cloud storage solutions. More recently, it's built out Docs, added Sheets, introduced its own Lumo AI chatbot and more.

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Proton Workspace all-in-one subscription and Meet calling app

Now, it seems the time has come for all of this to fall into one unified experience under the Proton Workspace branding.

Company CEO Andy Yen sees Workspace as "the next evolution... to meet the needs of" customers who are "wary of Big Tech's data practices" who want a "secure, bundled alternative that matches the ease of migration and integration of Google or Microsoft, but without the privacy trade-offs."

While the unification is welcome news, the biggest change is the introduction of Proton Meet, which offers end-to-end encrypted video calling with no log collection and support for anonymous usage. Users can even host or join calls without an account.

"In today's digital world, privacy shouldn't be an optional extra, it should be the default for every conversation," Yen added.