I've covered plenty of standing desk deals as office furniture editor, but this one made me stop in my tracks. As part of an early Prime Day sale, the Devaise 40-inch one-piece standing desk is down to $67 (was $76) at Amazon.

• See all early Prime Day deals at Amazon

That's an excellent price for a standing desk that I think is suitable for most people, but particularly those whose home office lacks the space required for a large desk.

It's not the most tricked out desk I've ever seen (it had hooks for storage, but no USB ports for charging devices). But it's quiet in operation and features one of the core factors I always look for in a height-adjustable standing desk in this budget range: a single-piece desktop for greater stability.